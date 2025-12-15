Venom Crown MT5
- Experts
- Antoine Melhem
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 15 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Venom Crown – Rule-Based Expert Advisor
Venom Crown is a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, operating on the H1 timeframe using multiple confluence conditions with controlled daily execution.
The system applies configurable time filters, risk-management rules, and an optional news-event filter, all adjustable through the input parameters.
Trades are executed only when all internal conditions are satisfied, supporting structured and disciplined trading.
Key Features
– Designed for GBPUSD (H1)
– Configurable trading days and trading hours
– Fixed lot or balance-based lot sizing
– Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit
– Optional built-in news filter with selectable impact levels
– Controlled daily execution logic
– Native MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor with no external DLLs
Recommended Setup
– Symbol: GBPUSD
– Timeframe: H1
– Account type: ECN or raw-spread recommended
– Lot sizing: start with a small fixed lot and adjust after testing
– Broker time: ensure correct server-time alignment for session filters
Backtesting & Usage
– Compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using historical price data
– Configure trading sessions according to broker server time
– All parameters are adjustable from the input panel
– Default settings allow immediate operation
Installation
– Download the Expert Advisor from the MQL5 Market
– Attach the EA to a GBPUSD H1 chart
– Configure lot sizing and risk parameters
– Enable algorithmic trading
Risk Disclaimer
Forex and CFD trading involve high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.