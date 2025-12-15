Venom Crown MT5

Venom Crown – Rule-Based Expert Advisor

Venom Crown is a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, operating on the H1 timeframe using multiple confluence conditions with controlled daily execution.

The system applies configurable time filters, risk-management rules, and an optional news-event filter, all adjustable through the input parameters.

Trades are executed only when all internal conditions are satisfied, supporting structured and disciplined trading.

Key Features

– Designed for GBPUSD (H1)

– Configurable trading days and trading hours

– Fixed lot or balance-based lot sizing

– Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

– Optional built-in news filter with selectable impact levels

– Controlled daily execution logic

– Native MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor with no external DLLs

Recommended Setup

– Symbol: GBPUSD

– Timeframe: H1

– Account type: ECN or raw-spread recommended

– Lot sizing: start with a small fixed lot and adjust after testing

– Broker time: ensure correct server-time alignment for session filters

Backtesting & Usage

– Compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using historical price data

– Configure trading sessions according to broker server time

– All parameters are adjustable from the input panel

– Default settings allow immediate operation

Installation

– Download the Expert Advisor from the MQL5 Market

– Attach the EA to a GBPUSD H1 chart

– Configure lot sizing and risk parameters

– Enable algorithmic trading

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involve high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.