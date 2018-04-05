Backtested report check the screenshots.

This bot is perfect for prop firms.

Only one losing month with a 3.67% max drawdown and a 100% return.

We ran this bot through tons of different simulations to find a bot that can literally pass prop firms with little to no risk at all based off the settings.

We ran this through monte Carlo simulations to make sure it works in any market condition. With this EA you'll have nothing to worry about when it comes to ever losing.

Everything we do is based off of quantitative analysis and backtesting so the bots we build at Legacy are the real deal.

90%+ of traders fail do to emotions these bots we create only see numbers.

This bot is already preconfigured for the 1 min time frame so all you have to do is down load it and allow it to run thats literally it.