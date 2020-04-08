Pin Bars Pro

Pin Bar Pattern scanner  |  Smart alerts and Trend filter

Never miss a high-probability Pin Bar reversal again! This automated Pin Bar Pattern scanner does the heavy lifting for you.

This trading tool scans your charts in real-time, identifies the powerful Pin Bar (Hammer/Shooting Star) pattern, and sends you instant signals. Trading indicator is designed for both novice and expert traders who want to harness the power of pure price action without the guesswork.

My multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this indicator  |  Contact me for any questions  |  MT4 version


What is the Pin Bar Pattern and why is it crucial for trading?

The Pin Bar (Pinocchio Bar) is one of the most reliable and popular price action patterns. It signals a strong rejection of prices and a potential reversal in the market. Its defining feature is a long wick (or tail) that is at least 2/3 of the total bar length, with a small body on the opposite end.
  • Bullish Pin Bar (Hammer): Forms in a downtrend. The long lower wick shows that sellers pushed the price down, but buyers aggressively stepped in and pushed it back up, rejecting the lower prices.

  • Bearish Pin Bar (Shooting Star): Forms in an uptrend. The long upper wick shows that buyers pushed the price up, but sellers aggressively stepped in and pushed it back down, rejecting the higher prices.

How to trade using the Pin Bar Pattern:

This indicator identifies the setup, and you execute based on a clear trigger:
  1. The indicator detects a valid Pin Bar formation.
  2. You wait for the price to break and close beyond the high (for bullish) or low (for bearish) of the Pin Bar's body. This is your entry trigger.
  3. You place a stop-loss beyond the tip of the Pin Bar's wick.
  4. You take profit at the next key support/resistance level or use a risk-reward ratio.
The indicator automates the detection, so you can focus on precise execution and risk management.

Key features that make this Pin Bar Scanner superior:

  • Advanced Trend Filter (Moving Averages): Increases signal quality by only showing Pin Bars that align with the underlying trend.
    Trade only bullish Pin Bars in an uptrend and bearish ones in a downtrend!

  • Previous Bar Filter: Ensures the Pin Bar has a significant "nose" (the body is outside the range of the previous bar), confirming a strong rejection and improving pattern validity.

  • Higher Timeframe Confirmation: Get the most reliable signals! The indicator can be set to only alert you when a Pin Bar forms in the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe (e.g., a bullish Pin Bar on H1 when the H4 trend is up).

  • Fully Customizable Patterns: Adjust the sensitivity. Define the minimum wick-to-body ratio, and set the pattern to your exact trading style.

  • Smart multi-channel alerts: Never miss a signal. Get instant pop-up alerts, push notifications on your mobile, and email alerts when a new, high-quality Pin Bar is formed.

Key features:

  • Save Time & Eliminate Emotion: Automated scanning 24/7.
  • Increase Accuracy: Multiple filters (Trend, Previous Bar, HTF) ensure you only get the highest-quality signals.
  • Never Miss an Opportunity: Instant notifications mean you're always in the loop.
  • User-Friendly & Customizable: Easy to install and configure for any trading strategy.
