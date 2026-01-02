SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Vortex Turbo X
Stanislav Tomilov

Vortex Turbo X

Stanislav Tomilov
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 118%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
38 (46.91%)
Loss Trades:
43 (53.09%)
Best trade:
127.71 USD
Worst trade:
-45.55 USD
Gross Profit:
2 061.63 USD (111 606 pips)
Gross Loss:
-883.36 USD (107 090 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (263.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
263.44 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.55
Long Trades:
81 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
14.55 USD
Average Profit:
54.25 USD
Average Loss:
-20.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-93.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.87 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
52.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
93.87 USD (6.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.31% (93.63 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +127.71 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +263.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.02 02:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 02:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register