Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
38 (46.91%)
Loss Trades:
43 (53.09%)
Best trade:
127.71 USD
Worst trade:
-45.55 USD
Gross Profit:
2 061.63 USD (111 606 pips)
Gross Loss:
-883.36 USD (107 090 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (263.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
263.44 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.55
Long Trades:
81 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
14.55 USD
Average Profit:
54.25 USD
Average Loss:
-20.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-93.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.87 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
52.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
93.87 USD (6.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.31% (93.63 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +127.71 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +263.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
