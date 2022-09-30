Aura Superstar MT5

Neurox AI Stanislav Tomilov Experts

Neurox AI — The Future of Gold Trading Powered by Multi-Module Neural Intelligence After almost two years of active AI hype, one thing has become clear: simple generative models such as ChatGPT and similar systems do not work as real trading engines. They can explain, write text, generate ideas, or assist with analysis, but they are still mainly assistants — not professional trading algorithms by themselves. In 2026, the most promising results in algorithmic trading came not from one large unive