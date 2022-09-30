Aura Superstar MT5

5

Aura Superstar is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies during rollover time. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.

Next price $750, final price $1000, 2/10 copies left at this price. 

All signals in Profile >>>>>> Check my profile

Aura Superstar for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86495

Information:

  • Working symbols EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP 
  • Working timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $50 
  • Recommended leverage 1:100 and higher (minimum leverage 1:30)
  • Please ask the author how to set the time correctly for your broker
  • Good ECN broker is required

Features:

  • No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Easy to install all settings are integrated in EA
  • FIFO compatible
  • FTMO suitable 

Settings:

  • Magic - Magic number
  • Comment - Comments
  • Lot type - Automatic lot calculation volume or fix lot
  • Lot fix/Lot for balance - Trading volume according to lot type
  • Balance -  Automatic lot calculation step
  • Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
  • End Hour - End hour to open trades

Risk Warning:

  • Before you buy Aura Superstar EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.


Reviews 5
max14000
250
max14000 2026.04.13 11:24 
 

The developer is always helping me when i need, you can definitely trust stanislas for the service and his super bot such as aura superstar, aura neuron, one gold and other again. thanks again to him for his work

kadiev
107
kadiev 2025.12.16 09:14 
 

I purchased this EA recently in order to diversify my trading portfolio. Everything described about it matches its actual performance perfectly. I am also using other EAs developed by Stanislav Tomilov, which are of very high quality as well. I have always received fast, professional, and reliable support. I can definitely recommend it.

firewood753
211
firewood753 2025.10.06 12:05 
 

I bought Aura Superstar to add diversity to my Gold portfolio products by the same author. Very easy setup and consistent, positive results so far. Another excellent product bu Stanislav, who's support is always first class.

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max14000 2026.04.13 11:24 
 

The developer is always helping me when i need, you can definitely trust stanislas for the service and his super bot such as aura superstar, aura neuron, one gold and other again. thanks again to him for his work

kadiev
107
kadiev 2025.12.16 09:14 
 

I purchased this EA recently in order to diversify my trading portfolio. Everything described about it matches its actual performance perfectly. I am also using other EAs developed by Stanislav Tomilov, which are of very high quality as well. I have always received fast, professional, and reliable support. I can definitely recommend it.

firewood753
211
firewood753 2025.10.06 12:05 
 

I bought Aura Superstar to add diversity to my Gold portfolio products by the same author. Very easy setup and consistent, positive results so far. Another excellent product bu Stanislav, who's support is always first class.

ali muhammad
1467
ali muhammad 2023.12.11 19:06 
 

Best EA controller every trade and long term results is very good I'm very happy with the results

Stanislav Tomilov
33546
Reply from developer Stanislav Tomilov 2023.12.12 00:06
Thanks for the review!
Vincent Goette
168
Vincent Goette 2023.01.24 21:06 
 

I bought Aura Superstar a couple of months ago and since it is running on a Zero Markets Account it is creating very consistent profitable results. I've also live tested it on other brokers like IC Markets and Domion Markets, but with these brokers the EA didn't create profitable results. The author is supper responsive and I'm very happy with the results at the moment. But I can only give 4 stars because of the inconsistency on different brokers. Other then that I'm glad I bought it. You can find my track record of the EA performance on my account.

*** After almost one year of use: The returns have been smaller in the last couple of months than last year, but overall it is still very positiv and consistent. This is one of the best EAs I've seen in terms of consistency.

Stanislav Tomilov
33546
Reply from developer Stanislav Tomilov 2023.02.06 01:17
Hi
Thanks for the review
Try changing the timeframe on ICMarkets to M5
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