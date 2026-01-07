Vortex Turbo EA — Manual

VORTEX TURBO EA - HOW TO SET UP

INFO

Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD), other pairs will be added soon...

Working Timeframe: H1

Minimum recommended deposit $1000, for low risk trading $3000

$1000, for low risk trading $3000 Required Leverage 1:30 for Conservative and Low risk trading (For higher risks need leverage 1:100 and more)

Account type: Any

VPS is highly recommended

FEATURES Controlled grid trading with SL protection

Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit for all trades

Stable testing results with 99.9% quality quotes

Not very sensitive to broker conditions

Easy to install

FTMO and Prop Firm ready (Suitable from the point of view of risk management daily DD control, but does not guarantee the uniqueness of trades!)

HOW TO SET UP The expert uses the default settings, so you don't need to change anything. Just select the risk level and, if you wish, enable the news filter.

STEP 1 - Choose Risk Preset (Mode)









Manual - Manual risk setting is calculated by the Balance Step parameter (set manually by the user)

PROP - Risk setup for trading on prop firms, allows you not to exceed the maximum daily drawdown of more than 5%

Conservative - Conservative risk for trading on large deposits

Low - Low Risk setting

Normal - Normal Risk settings

High - High Risk settings

Vortex Boost Mode - Huge risk for fast acceleration of small deposits (Be careful there is a risk of losing the deposit)

STEP -2

(To enable the News filter)

NEWS FILTER

True - Enable

False - Disable

For correct work of the news filter you need to add the link to the terminal settings. You do not need to add a link for Metatrader 5 terminal, only for MT4.

Please allow web requests to the following URL for the news filter https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com/

!!!ATTENTION!!!



If you run EA at EXNESS broker, please activate this parameter in settings!

Just set True instead of False









