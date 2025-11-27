SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov

Vortex Turbo EA

Stanislav Tomilov
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 155%
InstaForex-Server
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
121 (64.70%)
Loss Trades:
66 (35.29%)
Best trade:
2 304.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 923.84 USD
Gross Profit:
32 167.50 USD (40 573 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 689.09 USD (35 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (4 710.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 710.99 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
2.24%
Max deposit load:
32.44%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.27
Long Trades:
135 (72.19%)
Short Trades:
52 (27.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
82.77 USD
Average Profit:
265.85 USD
Average Loss:
-252.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-4 394.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 394.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
12.44%
Annual Forecast:
150.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 735.12 USD (19.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.03% (4 735.12 USD)
By Equity:
21.23% (4 276.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 187
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 15K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 5.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 304.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 924 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 710.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 394.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vortex Turbo EA
1000 USD per month
155%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
15
100%
187
64%
2%
1.92
82.77
USD
21%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.