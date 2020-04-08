Dynamic FVG Detector
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dynamic FVG Detector – Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 4
Dynamic FVG Detector automatically detects and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on the chart. It identifies three-candle inefficiency patterns and updates zones in real time as they fill.
Main Features
-
Automatic detection of bullish and bearish FVGs
-
Configurable pip threshold
-
Minimum three-candle structure
-
Immediate historical validation when a zone is created
Dynamic Fill Tracking
-
Continuous adjustment based on price interaction
-
Zone size reduces according to fill percentage
-
Automatic removal once fully filled
Real-Time Updating
Two operation modes:
-
Standard: updates on new bar formation
-
Real-Time: detection and updating on every tick, optimized for the last 10 bars
Visual Display
-
Green (bullish), red (bearish), gray (filled) rectangles
-
Automatic time extension
-
Optional opacity and filled-zone visibility
Performance Optimization
-
Customizable scan depth
-
Maximum number of tracked zones
-
Automatic object cleanup
-
Duplicate prevention
-
Works on all timeframes
Usage
Ideal for identifying reaction zones, refining entries, setting stops and targets, and analyzing market structure.