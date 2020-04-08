Dynamic FVG Detector – Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 4

Dynamic FVG Detector automatically detects and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on the chart. It identifies three-candle inefficiency patterns and updates zones in real time as they fill.

Main Features

Automatic detection of bullish and bearish FVGs

Configurable pip threshold

Minimum three-candle structure

Immediate historical validation when a zone is created

Dynamic Fill Tracking

Continuous adjustment based on price interaction

Zone size reduces according to fill percentage

Automatic removal once fully filled

Real-Time Updating

Two operation modes:

Standard: updates on new bar formation

Real-Time: detection and updating on every tick, optimized for the last 10 bars

Visual Display

Green (bullish), red (bearish), gray (filled) rectangles

Automatic time extension

Optional opacity and filled-zone visibility

Performance Optimization

Customizable scan depth

Maximum number of tracked zones

Automatic object cleanup

Duplicate prevention

Works on all timeframes

Usage

Ideal for identifying reaction zones, refining entries, setting stops and targets, and analyzing market structure.