Dynamic FVG Detector

Dynamic FVG Detector – Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 4

Dynamic FVG Detector automatically detects and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on the chart. It identifies three-candle inefficiency patterns and updates zones in real time as they fill.

Main Features

  • Automatic detection of bullish and bearish FVGs

  • Configurable pip threshold

  • Minimum three-candle structure

  • Immediate historical validation when a zone is created

Dynamic Fill Tracking

  • Continuous adjustment based on price interaction

  • Zone size reduces according to fill percentage

  • Automatic removal once fully filled

Real-Time Updating

Two operation modes:

  • Standard: updates on new bar formation

  • Real-Time: detection and updating on every tick, optimized for the last 10 bars

Visual Display

  • Green (bullish), red (bearish), gray (filled) rectangles

  • Automatic time extension

  • Optional opacity and filled-zone visibility

Performance Optimization

  • Customizable scan depth

  • Maximum number of tracked zones

  • Automatic object cleanup

  • Duplicate prevention

  • Works on all timeframes

Usage

Ideal for identifying reaction zones, refining entries, setting stops and targets, and analyzing market structure.


