Two Sided Scalp

4.2

Two Sided Scalp allows you to select 2 pairs to trade, then both pairs are scalped at the same time on 1 chart.

Recommended Pairs Examples (GBPUSD and USDCHF, EURUSD and USDCHF, AUDUSD and GBPUSD)

Two Sided Scalp live signal available! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD

  • No grid, no martingale

Recommended

  • Chart: Trades 2 symbols on 1 chart (single-chart setup)
  • Timeframe: H1

Inputs

  • Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
  • Fixed Lot Size -  Fixed lot size
  • Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
  • Max Spread - Set the max spread allowed to open positions
  • Fixed Stop Loss - Stop Loss Fixed Pips
  • Enable NFP Filter - If enabled, the EA will not trade during NFP news events
  • Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
  • Magic Number - Magic number for each order
  • Comment - Order comment
Reviews 12
108562
34
108562 2025.12.08 17:35 
 

I've been using it for about a week now, and it's producing excellent results.

ESTARIX
316
ESTARIX 2025.12.05 07:14 
 

As someone that has paid for close to 2 dozen different EAs, I believe Two Sided Scalp is underrated. I love this EA. It's a killer when it comes to winning trades. So far, I haven't seen a stop loss. It has a "dynamic stop loss", so we don't know where it is. I currently have a GBPUSD sell trade that reached 143 pips at the max DD, and the EA has not closed the trade yet. So currently, we are at a 1:14 reward to risk ratio (each TP is 10 pips). This is and should be concerning to anyone that uses this EA. I think that you either need to use a fixed stop loss or an account protector EA until a new version is released with more clear stop loss settings. For now, I think that 70 pip SL (1:7 reward:risk) setting should be good based on my backtesting back to 2015. It will take losses here and there, but it will be extremely rare. Backtests show win rate still above 98%. Other than that, I'm very happy with this EA and have high hopes for it. $100 is an absolute steal.

ma62
253
ma62 2025.12.03 04:37 
 

This EA is truly powerful!

Recommended products
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA is a specialized trading robot developed exclusively for the   CADJPY   currency pair on the   H1 timeframe . Its strategy is designed to identify potential market turning points by analyzing price action and momentum. The core of the EA's logic is a multi-indicator confirmation system. It combines signals from classic indicators, including the Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Average True Range (ATR). By requiring agreeme
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Experts
THE KRAKEN will mine   for you.  Contact me on telegram [ @glownx ] for a discounted price. I prefer purchase outside the marketplace because of their huge commission. Recommended Pairs: EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDJPY; USTEC; XAUUSD; BTCUSD. 1m - 5m yield great profits OPTIMISED FOR PROP FIRMS Make recommended changes on input before use Trailing Stop loss = 20. Points in profit before Trailing SL is active = 25. This EA is a scalper. It uses support and resistance levels; high and low levels to pl
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA is a sophisticated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is specifically developed for trading the   AUDUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe . The EA employs a multi-indicator strategy that aims to identify and capitalize on potential market reversals and corrections. A primary focus of its design is robust risk management, featuring dynamic lot sizing and multiple layers of trade protection to manage your capital effectively. Strategy The Cata
P S Technical Tradingbot
Trader-09 Schumacher
Experts
The underlying P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a computer program written in the MQL5 language. The P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a fully automated trading robot based on the two developed technical indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, developed by technical analyst Welles Wilder Jr. If you want to learn more about this, I recommend the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" which was published in 1978. In addition, the trading bot eliminates all too understandable emotions during trad
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. For testing, use the EURCAD currency pair and
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
TrendFusion X
Daniel Mandachi
Experts
TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Experts
Synapse Trader: A neural network that opens new horizons in trading Imagine an advisor that doesn't just analyze the market, but becomes your intelligent assistant, learning every day and adapting to changing conditions. Synapse Trader is a unique tool built on the basis of advanced neural network technologies, capable of capturing the most subtle market signals. It is not just an Expert Advisor - it is a living neural network that thinks, predicts and evolves. Limited-Time Offer!   Synapse Tr
Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
Experts
Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Unlock the Potential of Gold Automated Trading Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next Price: $899 Real Account Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Overview Aureus Quantum Surge-H1 is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.   It integrates multiple technical indicators with robust risk management techniques to deliver consistent performance in the volatile gold mark
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo
Abdulhadi Darwish
Experts
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo The Gold Sniper | Trend Swing Strategy | Steady Growth Aurum Gold Ambush is a specialized trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for patience and precision. Unlike high-frequency bots that open trades every minute, this algorithm acts like a Sniper: it waits for the perfect setup and strikes to capture the maximum move. This EA is engineered for Long-Term Capital Growth, prioritizing quality over quantity. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE ️ Is This EA For You? (
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
MomemtumXI
Somtochukwu Gabriel Obidi
Experts
Functional Overview Momentum Scalping Engine: Purpose: The EA is designed for rapid, short-term trades—scalping the market by capturing small, quick gains from significant momentum shifts. Core Functionality: It monitors market data in real time to identify brief but strong momentum bursts. When conditions meet preset thresholds, the scalper quickly enters and exits trades, ensuring swift profit realization while limiting exposure. Image Recognition Integration: Purpose: Beyond traditional n
VeloxGrid AI
Jasser Bin Munir Bin Ayyad Bandakhil
Experts
How to Use It Open MetaEditor in MT5. Create a new EA ( File > New > Expert Advisor ). Name it something like SimpleGoldSELL . Paste the full code and compile. Attach it to the XAUUSD chart on any timeframe. ️ Tips This EA only sends one SELL order when attached. Test on a demo account first . Adjust LotSize , StopLoss , and TakeProfit based on your broker's gold settings. Let me know if you want to: Automatically re-enter a sell if the trade closes Add moving averages for signal confirmatio
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Tools for earning and research. The core of the trading signals and strategy is based on the author's algorithm for the formation of price forecasting patterns. Applicable to any instrument! Supplemented with a control system based on the MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , updating and adjusting the signal as accurately as possible for the market, instrument and period of work. Eligible: All instruments in all markets (there are exceptions). Who it's for: hedge funds, fund and asset managers, investment
Euro Sniper Pro
Suwanon Kosiri
Experts
Euro Sniper Pro is a high-precision trading algorithm engineered specifically for EURUSD . Unlike high-frequency scalpers, this EA adopts a "Sniper" approach—patiently waiting for high-probability setups on the M15 timeframe (and higher) before executing a trade. Designed for traders who seek consistent growth with a safety net, Euro Sniper Pro incorporates a Smart Recovery Calculation . If the market moves against an order, the internal algorithm calculates the precise volume and position for r
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Score EA
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the MT5 version of our fully automated adaptive trading system - Score EA . This new version offers significantly enhanced capabilities and features, elevating your trading experience to new heights. Key updates include: Support for up to 28 symbols, enabling broader market exposure and diversification. An extended user interface, now with comprehensive positions list and manual control buttons for greater flexibility. New trading algorithms and improved machine learning models, desi
SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework XAUUSD
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Experts
Signal Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345199 https://trenddaytrader.com/smc-candlestick-trader-5-framework-xauusd-gold-live-trading/ 50% off ($600) until January 1,2026, then $1,200. sample   .set file for XAUUSD 5 Minute   is in the comment section. A compact, battle-tested money-management brain tuned for Gold (XAUUSD) with a clear HUD, challenge tracking and reliable position management. SMC CT5F automates position management for XAUUSD by focusing on disciplined risk control rather
MadVenomPro
Joseph Kalu Ude
Experts
MADVENOM ALGO EXPERT ADVISOR Unleash Precision. Dominate the Synthetic Markets. MADVENOMPRO ALGO EA is a cutting-edge, trend-following Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for synthetic indices, specifically the Boom and Crash markets. It combines institutional-grade market analysis, smart trade management, and advanced loss mitigation into a fully automated system — built for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and dominance. Core Features: Smart Trend Detection : Analyzes H1 to M5 stru
Lunox Synth
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
Experts
LUNOX SYNTH — Smart S/R + Candle-Pattern EA for Deriv (MT5) LUNOX SYNTH is a precision entry Expert Advisor built for the Deriv Step Indices (Step 100–500) it also trades EURUSD & GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 . It combines continuous Support/Resistance (S/R) mapping , a “lock & retest” breakout engine , and price-action confirmations  to time entries with disciplined risk control. Inputs (highlights) Symbols : Enable Step 100–500 individually CandlePatternTF : default M15 (choose what fits your strate
SIEA Zen
Daniel Stein
4 (4)
Experts
SIEA ZEN - major update TRADING STYLE SIEA ZEN trades all 28 trading pairs based on the 8 major currencies, USD, CAD, EUR, CHF, GBP, AUD, NZD, and JPY. Our unique volume analysis determines market imbalance and how intense they are to spot reverse entry opportunities. SIEA ZEN  closes all its positions at the end of every month and starts a new cycle at the beginning of the next month. In this way, we'll achieve an awesome low drawdown while the profits are still outstanding. The average
PrimeTrend bot
Andrei Moldovan
Experts
PrimeTrend EURUSD EA: Intelligence at the Service of Your Trading! Have you ever wanted a trading system capable of working 24/5, making precise decisions, and minimizing risk? PrimeTrend EURUSD EA is the solution you've been searching for! Designed to dominate the EUR/USD market with advanced trend-based strategies and technical analysis, this Expert Advisor is here to revolutionize the way you trade. Why Choose PrimeTrend EURUSD EA? 1. Excellent Performance Based on a proven strategy that le
Zor AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
ZOR AI — The Vanguard of AI-Driven Gold Trading Mastery ZOR AI represents the pinnacle of artificial intelligence in automated trading, engineered exclusively for the volatile world of XAUUSD (Gold). Harnessing a vast historical database spanning decades of market data, combined with advanced machine learning algorithms and multi-layered neural networks, ZOR AI doesn't just react to the market—it anticipates it. This powerhouse EA adapts in real-time, learning from patterns, volatility shifts,
Chomper MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
Introducing the Financial Market " Chomper EA ", a pioneering " Smart Fully Automated Trading System " equipped with advanced filters designed to optimize profitability. Developed over a decade by a team of experienced traders and coders, this expert advisor employs three distinct strategies to analyze and trade the most liquid major currency pairs. Also, checkout " Nacho ", " Chomper's " baby cousin! Don't Buy The Backtest, Buy the Working System -->  Live Signals -->   Click Here   Time Limite
Azaha Pattern Breakout
Ahmad Zulkarnain
Experts
Product Description Ready to master one of the world's most dynamic instruments? Stop guessing the direction of the Gold market and start trading based on confirmed price patterns with Azaha Pattern Breakout. Designed specifically for the modern trader, Azaha Pattern Breakout is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) that automates a disciplined and objective breakout trading strategy. It allows you to execute opportunities in the XAUUSD market with precision, 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. The Philo
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
BOOSTER FOR MT5 is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. This FOREX Expert Advisor implements this strategy, and I hope that you will not only enjoy using this product, but also take part in its development - leaving your review with wishes here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/459
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
2.94 (18)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
Two Sided Scalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
Experts
Two Sided Scalp allows you to select 2 pairs to trade, then both pairs are scalped at the same time on 1 chart. Recommended Pairs Examples (GBPUSD and USDCHF, EURUSD and USDCHF, AUDUSD and GBPUSD) Two Sided Scalp live signal available! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 75 USD No grid, no martingale Recommended Chart: Trades 2 symbols on 1 chart (single-chart setup) Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot Fixed Lot Size -  Fixed lot size
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
3 (2)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT is a straightforward scalping system backed by consensus from the latest GPT models. You can select the model you prefer from the dropdown located in the input settings or let the EA choose the model automatically.  Every order is entered on its own, one trade at a time with no gimmicky martingale/grid trades. Additionally, every position is protected by a virtual dynamic stop loss system with a fully customizable fixed stop loss available. The AI consensus combined with dynamic vo
Bitcoin Cross Hedge
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
Bitcoin Cross Hedge enters a position on BTCUSD while taking an opposite position on EURUSD and GBPUSD and manages them at the same time. Current price will be increased. Limited time price 80 USD Doesn't use grid or martingale and trades 2 currency pairs on the same chart. Recommended Chart: BTCUSD single-chart setup Timeframe: H1 Inputs Cross Pair Selection - Select gold cross pair Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot Fixed Lot Size -  Fixed lot size Auto Lots - 0.01 lots
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Bitcoin Fear & Greed Scalper - Real Time Bitcoin Sentiment Analysis From the Internet One of the greatest traders of all time lived by the principle to "Buy when others are fearful and sell when others are greedy". It is with this proverb in mind that Bitcoin Fear & Greed Scalper operates. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is a comprehensive analysis of all societal factors affecting the Bitcoin market summed up in one easy to read number. It automatically scans the most reliable fundamental-base
Synaptica MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
Synaptica is engineered to provide consistent reliability while safeguarding your interests with advanced AI-driven strategies. Its autonomous risk management system dynamically adjusts to changing conditions, ensuring optimal protection of your capital at all times. With real-time adaptive monitoring, Synaptica predicts and responds to potential threats, maintaining stability even during unpredictable fluctuations. Its intelligent feedback loops continuously fine-tune its risk models, reinforci
Rise of the Planet of the Apes MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
Rise of the Planet of the Apes is a low-volatility scalping system. IMPORTANT! Contact me after purchase for instructions and a bonus! Rise of the Planet of the Apes live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 50 USD Single shot, no grid, no martingale. Every trade has stop-loss Recommended Chart: GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: M30 Inputs Lot Size Mode - Select auto lot or fixed lot Lot Size -  Fixed lot size Auto Lot Size- 0.01 lots per this amount of balan
Rise of the Planet of the Apes MT5
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
Rise of the Planet of the Apes is a low-volatility scalping system. IMPORTANT! Contact me after purchase for instructions and a bonus! Rise of the Planet of the Apes live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 50 USD Single shot, no grid, no martingale. Every trade has stop-loss Recommended Chart: GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: M30 Inputs Lot Size Mode - Select auto lot or fixed lot Lot Size -  Fixed lot size Auto Lot Size- 0.01 lots per this amount of balan
Filter:
Mohsen Moshiri
267
Mohsen Moshiri 2025.12.18 11:54 
 

Unfortunately the expert trades randomly—buying and selling without reason—closes positions at tiny take-profits, and holds losing trades forever with no exit plan. This expert is unusable.

108562
34
108562 2025.12.08 17:35 
 

I've been using it for about a week now, and it's producing excellent results.

ESTARIX
316
ESTARIX 2025.12.05 07:14 
 

As someone that has paid for close to 2 dozen different EAs, I believe Two Sided Scalp is underrated. I love this EA. It's a killer when it comes to winning trades. So far, I haven't seen a stop loss. It has a "dynamic stop loss", so we don't know where it is. I currently have a GBPUSD sell trade that reached 143 pips at the max DD, and the EA has not closed the trade yet. So currently, we are at a 1:14 reward to risk ratio (each TP is 10 pips). This is and should be concerning to anyone that uses this EA. I think that you either need to use a fixed stop loss or an account protector EA until a new version is released with more clear stop loss settings. For now, I think that 70 pip SL (1:7 reward:risk) setting should be good based on my backtesting back to 2015. It will take losses here and there, but it will be extremely rare. Backtests show win rate still above 98%. Other than that, I'm very happy with this EA and have high hopes for it. $100 is an absolute steal.

ma62
253
ma62 2025.12.03 04:37 
 

This EA is truly powerful!

Dang Van Luu
187
Dang Van Luu 2025.11.30 01:27 
 

SCAM EA: The backtest is fake; in reality the EA performs very poorly and only loses money.

Sergey Porphiryev
1947
Sergey Porphiryev 2025.11.28 21:57 
 

Very cool 1st moth of trade with it 8)))

shogun1543
456
shogun1543 2025.11.26 10:16 
 

4 Stars

Kap Biene
124
Kap Biene 2025.11.23 14:11 
 

So far the bot works great for my 1st week. It did good profits on auto lot setup for EURUSD and USDCHF / GBPUSD and AUDUSD. However, I just wonder if it has a stop loss or not. I'll update a review by next month.

Bin Xie
851
Bin Xie 2025.11.19 07:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yo-san
114
Yo-san 2025.11.10 02:35 
 

This is the best EA. Amazing!! I wish you and everyone the best.

Yik Hung Lai
795
Yik Hung Lai 2025.11.06 12:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Krisztian Pataj
63
Krisztian Pataj 2025.11.03 06:56 
 

It looks very promising, and the author responds quickly. I'll keep updating.

Reply to review