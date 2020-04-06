The Real RSI

is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to trade RSI-based divergences with institutional precision.

It automatically detects regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences using smart pivot logic, RSI structure validation, and multi-timeframe confirmation filters.

Built with a “set-and-forget” workflow, the system manages entries, stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing logic while maintaining a transparent on-chart dashboard and trade control layer.

Core Concept

The engine combines RSI momentum divergence with adaptive pivot recognition and a smart retry system, ensuring trades are executed only under optimal market conditions.

Each divergence is validated using price structure, RSI value behavior, and (optionally) higher-timeframe confirmation to avoid false signals and late entries.

Main Features

1. Automatic Divergence Detection

Detects both Regular and hidden divergences

Works on any symbol and timeframe (M1–H1)

Distinguishes between Bullish and Bearish structures with RSI confirmation

Smart logic avoids repeated or expired patterns

2. Intelligent Entry Management

Skips late entries beyond a configurable number of bars

Automatically rechecks signal validity before execution

Auto-Retry System: reattempts failed orders (with adjustable delay and limit)

Smart trade direction filter with Auto Mode that follows trend strength

3. Risk & Money Management

Lot Size Modes: Fixed, Equity-Based, or Risk-Based (% of equity)

Stop-Loss Modes: Fixed Pips, ATR-Based, or Pivot-Based

Take-Profit Modes: Fixed, Risk-Reward, or RSI-Exit

Built-in equity-to-lot conversion and pip-value normalization for any broker digits

4. Trade Management Tools

Trailing Stop System with activation and dynamic distance control

Smart Opposite Signal Closure: optionally closes opposite trades only when in profit

Profit-Waiting Logic: waits until target profit is reached before closing previous direction

Retry & Auto-Correction Module: classifies trade errors and attempts intelligent recovery

5. Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Optional RSI filter from higher timeframe to validate lower-timeframe divergences

Prevents counter-trend trades during strong higher-timeframe momentum

6. Visual & Dashboard Interface

On-chart divergence lines , pivot markers , and entry arrows

Real-time dashboard showing symbol, mode, active trades, trend, and status

Easy to use — plug, configure, and monitor visually

Optimization & Testing

Fully compatible with Strategy Tester (1M data or tick-by-tick recommended)

Optimizable parameters include RSI period, ATR multiplier, bar spacing, and trailing settings

Supports ECN/STP brokers with low-latency execution and 3–5 digit precision

Performance Notes

Works best on Gold (XAUUSD) , EURUSD , GBPUSD , and indices (default setting for XAUUSD, 2-digit brokers).

For optimal execution: Use A-Book / ECN broker with low spread and zero slippage Special Note for Maximum Accuracy and Profitability To achieve higher accuracy and consistent profitability, always align the EA with the higher-timeframe trend direction.

For example: If you are trading on M5 , check the H1 trend first. When the H1 structure is bullish, keep the EA’s default settings focused on long trades only . Conversely, if the H1 trend is bearish, prioritize short trades only . This top-down confirmation helps the EA avoid counter-trend divergences and significantly improves signal quality, trade duration, and overall performance in live markets.





Technical Highlights

Smart error handling (connection loss, requotes, invalid stops, margin)

Pattern expiry control (in minutes)

Complete statistics tracking: success ratio, retries, skipped signals, etc.

Detailed logging system for debugging and performance audit

Input Groups

Divergence Settings

Timeframe & Direction

Lot Size Settings

Stop-Loss Settings

Take-Profit Settings

Trailing Stop

Smart Entry & Exit

Visual & Dashboard

EA Settings (Magic Number, Comment)

Logging Settings

Why This EA

Unlike ordinary RSI bots, The Real RSI combines price structure, multi-pivot RSI correlation, and adaptive trade logic.

It doesn’t repaint or guess signals — every trade is the result of confirmed divergence and strict execution validation.





RSI Divergence EA, RSI Trading System, Hidden Divergence, Regular Divergence, Smart RSI, Auto Divergence, ATR Stop, Risk Reward, Multi-Timeframe Confirmation, Auto Retry, Pivot Detection, RSI Reversal, MQL5 Expert Advisor, Forex Robot, Smart Trade Management, Crystal Forex, RSI Strategy, RSI EA for Gold, RSI Bot, RSI Trend Filter, RSI Signal EA

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products such as Forex, Gold, or Indices involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The author is not responsible for financial losses arising from use of this software.

Always test on demo accounts before applying to live funds.