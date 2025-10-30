AlphaCore System MT5

AlphaCore System is a professional trading advisor for MetaTrader 5, utilizing a trading strategy based on dynamic analysis of local extremes and statistical breakout forecasting.

Trading Concept

The advisor operates using the methodology of adaptive price corridors.
The system continuously monitors the formation of local liquidity accumulation zones (highs and lows over a defined period) and places pending orders at the boundaries of these zones.

Key Advantages

  • Trend-based trading: Entries occur only after a confirmed breakout of a significant level.

  • Minimization of false signals: Spread filters and offset parameters from levels are applied.

  • Flexible capital management: Three modes for determining position size.

  • Automatic profit protection: Built-in trailing stop.

  • Optimized “out of the box” for XAUUSD H1.

The strategy is based on the fact that the market spends most of its time in a range (flat phase), and significant movements begin only after breakouts of local extremes with sufficient momentum.

  • No fake AI is used!
  • No averaging or Martingale systems.
  • Small stop loss.

Documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764914

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations for Using AlphaCore System

To ensure maximum efficiency and stability, it’s essential to meet the basic technical requirements and choose a broker with suitable execution parameters.

Recommended Brokers

You can use any broker offering ECN / RAW / LOW Spread accounts that provide direct liquidity access and minimal execution delays.

Trading Conditions

  • Account Type: ECN or RAW with market execution.

  • Execution Model: Market Execution — no requotes, no dealing desk intervention.

Deposit and Leverage

  • Minimum deposit: $500 with leverage 1:500

  • Recommended deposit: from $1,000 with the same leverage

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100, optimal — 1:500

This ratio allows the advisor to use its dynamic local-extreme analysis algorithm without excessive margin load.

Account Type

Use a Hedging account — it ensures the correct operation of all AlphaCore algorithms, including hedged positions and grid management.

Technical Recommendations

A VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 operation.
Choose a server located close to your broker’s trading servers (Tickmill London / RoboForex Europe) to minimize latency.

Minimum VPS requirements:

  • 1 GB RAM

  • Stable network connection (ping ≤ 50 ms)

  • OS: Windows Server 2016 or newer

Quote Compatibility

The advisor is optimized for the standard quote format used by Tickmill and RoboForex.
If your broker uses non-standard quotes (e.g., three decimal places for gold or unusual CFD formats), it is recommended to test the system on a demo account before running it on a live account.


