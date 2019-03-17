Bezdrev HFT expert advisor

Provides automated (HFT) trading, manual trading, and alerts, with a manager panel.

Utilises bollinger bands, moving averages, Parabolic SAR, pivots and pending orders with range breakout.

Allows linking takeprofit, stoploss, Sound & push-notifications, buy & sell triggers, to customizable indicators; 8  moving averages, 3 Bollinger bands, PSAR, and daily pivots.


A grasp of the configurability:
Active market hours requirement for all majors.
set timer intervals per timeframe trade trigger.
Multiple seperators & invert usage of seperators. (only buy/sell above/below).
Enable/disable sending takeprofit & stoploss to server, with configurable timer.
Allow takeprofit updates further from current price.
Set minimal loss in points for all activated SL triggers, minimal profit in points for all activated takeprofit triggers.
Disable button mirroring, for manual trend trading.
Loading .set files saved from optimizations will automatically enable the relevant buttons for easy manual visual strategy analysing.
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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