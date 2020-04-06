AlphaCore System MT5

AlphaCore System is a professional trading advisor for MetaTrader 5, utilizing a trading strategy based on dynamic analysis of local extremes and statistical breakout forecasting.

=== Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT4 for free! ===

Trading Concept

The advisor operates using the methodology of adaptive price corridors.
The system continuously monitors the formation of local liquidity accumulation zones (highs and lows over a defined period) and places pending orders at the boundaries of these zones.

Key Advantages

  • Trend-based trading: Entries occur only after a confirmed breakout of a significant level.

  • Minimization of false signals: Spread filters and offset parameters from levels are applied.

  • Flexible capital management: Three modes for determining position size.

  • Automatic profit protection: Built-in trailing stop.

  • Optimized “out of the box” for XAUUSD H1.

The strategy is based on the fact that the market spends most of its time in a range (flat phase), and significant movements begin only after breakouts of local extremes with sufficient momentum.

  • No fake AI is used!
  • No averaging or Martingale systems.
  • Small stop loss.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations for Using AlphaCore System

To ensure maximum efficiency and stability, it’s essential to meet the basic technical requirements and choose a broker with suitable execution parameters.

Recommended Brokers

You can use any broker offering ECN / RAW / LOW Spread accounts that provide direct liquidity access and minimal execution delays.

Trading Conditions

  • Account Type: ECN or RAW with market execution.

  • Execution Model: Market Execution — no requotes, no dealing desk intervention.

Deposit and Leverage

  • Minimum deposit: $500 with leverage 1:500

  • Recommended deposit: from $1,000 with the same leverage

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100, optimal — 1:500

This ratio allows the advisor to use its dynamic local-extreme analysis algorithm without excessive margin load.

Account Type

Use a Hedging account — it ensures the correct operation of all AlphaCore algorithms, including hedged positions and grid management.

Technical Recommendations

A VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 operation.
Choose a server located close to your broker’s trading servers (Tickmill London / RoboForex Europe) to minimize latency.

Minimum VPS requirements:

  • 1 GB RAM

  • Stable network connection (ping ≤ 50 ms)

  • OS: Windows Server 2016 or newer

Quote Compatibility

The advisor is optimized for the standard quote format used by Tickmill and RoboForex.
If your broker uses non-standard quotes (e.g., three decimal places for gold or unusual CFD formats), it is recommended to test the system on a demo account before running it on a live account.


