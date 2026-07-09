PlanB EA Advanced Trading System

PlanB EA - Advanced XAUUSD Grid System

🚀 LAUNCH PROMOTION: $30 for the first 5 copies! (After the first 5 sales, the price will automatically increase to $99 to limit the number of users and protect the trading edge).

PlanB EA - Advanced Volatility-Adjusted Trading System for XAUUSD

The retail algorithmic trading space is flooded with aggressive Grid and Martingale bots that show massive, straight-line profit curves in backtests, only to completely blow up real accounts during the first major macroeconomic news event.

PlanB EA was engineered from the ground up with a completely different philosophy: Long-term survival, intelligent risk management, and strictly controlled drawdowns on Gold (XAUUSD).

This Expert Advisor is not a "get-rich-quick" gamble. It is a professionally developed algorithmic system that relies on dynamic volatility filtering, smart recovery mechanics, and rigorous out-of-sample forward testing. It is built to recognize that markets are chaotic, volatility is constantly shifting, and static trading rules are destined to fail. When your primary, high-risk strategies fail due to market noise, PlanB EA is the reliable, mathematically sound safety net your portfolio needs.

🔥 KEY FEATURES & ADVANTAGES

  • 100% Protected Trades: Every single trade—whether it is an initial entry or a grid recovery position—is protected by an independently calculated Stop Loss (SL). PlanB EA never leaves a trade "naked" in the market. The SL is calculated based on market volatility (ATR) at the moment of entry, ensuring your downside risk is defined and limited from the very first second.

  • Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing (Compound Growth): Stop guessing your position sizes and risking human error. The EA features an advanced Money Management engine. Simply set your desired Risk Percentage (e.g., 1.0%), and the algorithm will automatically calculate the exact lot size based on your current account equity and the dynamic Stop Loss distance.

  • Dynamic ATR Grid Recovery System: Unlike traditional static grid bots that fail miserably during extreme Gold spikes, PlanB reads real-time market volatility using the ATR indicator. If the market explodes violently against an open position, the grid step distance expands automatically, protecting your free margin and absorbing the shock.

  • Advanced Market Regime Filters: The EA uses a built-in Long-Term Trend Filter (Slow EMA) to ensure it only enters trades that are fundamentally aligned with the broader macroeconomic direction.

  • Trading Session Protection: A hardcoded Session Filter completely avoids the dangerous low-liquidity and high-spread traps of the Asian session, restricting the EA to trade only during optimal volume hours.

  • Built-in Safety Checks: The EA features hardcoded margin-check barriers. It will constantly scan your broker's limits and will never force a trade if your account does not have the required free margin.

⚙️ HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS (The Engine)

PlanB EA uses a multi-stage, hardcoded verification process before entering any trade. It pinpoints exact breakouts using a proprietary combination of trend direction, momentum (ADX), and volatility (Bollinger Bands).

Crucially, every entry is hardened by a structural Stop Loss. We do not rely on hope or "waiting for the market to come back." If the market moves against our mathematical prediction beyond the volatility-adjusted ATR threshold, the trade is closed at the pre-defined SL, protecting the account from runaway losses. To prevent curve-fitting and keep the user interface extremely clean, all complex entry indicators and risk protections are hardcoded directly into the EA's core. You only need to manage your risk appetite and let the algorithm do the heavy lifting.

📌 RECOMMENDATIONS & SETUP REQUIREMENTS

  • Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

  • Working Timeframe: H3 (3-Hour Timeframe).

  • Account Type: HEDGING IS MANDATORY. The EA uses advanced recovery mechanics that require multiple independent positions. It will automatically detect and disable itself on Netting accounts to protect your funds.

  • Minimum Deposit: $500. A balance of $1,000+ is highly recommended to give the Dynamic ATR Grid enough breathing room during high-volatility events.

  • VPS: A VPS running 24/7 with a low ping to your broker's server is required to ensure SL and TP are managed without interruption.

⚠️ IMPORTANT RISK DISCLAIMER - PLEASE READ

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please acknowledge the following:

  1. Defined Risk, Not Zero Risk: While every trade is protected by an intelligent Stop Loss, any grid/recovery strategy involves averaging down. During unprecedented, one-directional "Black Swan" market crashes, significant drawdowns can occur. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  2. Past Performance is Not Indicative of Future Results: Backtests and optimized strategy tester reports show historical data. Financial markets are constantly evolving.

  3. Forward Testing is Crucial: Always run this Expert Advisor on a Demo account for at least 2 to 4 weeks to fully understand its behavior, lot sizing, and drawdown profile before risking real capital.

Take control of your algorithmic trading. Have a Plan B.

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Ibeatmywife69
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Ibeatmywife69 2026.07.15 11:23 
 

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Gabriel Alin Ene
172
Reply from developer Gabriel Alin Ene 2026.07.15 11:29
Thank you for your review and support! I'm glad you're satisfied with PlanB EA. More updates and improvements are coming soon to make the EA even better. I truly appreciate your trust and wish you continued success in trading! 🚀📈
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