AlphaCore System MT5 Documentation

AlphaCore System is a professional trading advisor for MetaTrader 5 that employs a trading strategy based on dynamic analysis of local extremes and statistical breakout forecasting.

Expert AlphaCore System: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152374

Trading Concept

The advisor operates on the methodology of adaptive price corridors. The system continuously monitors the formation of local liquidity accumulation zones (maximums and minimums of a specified period) and places pending orders at the boundaries of these zones.

Key advantages of the approach:

Trend trading : Entry occurs only with a confirmed breakout of a significant level

: Entry occurs only with a confirmed breakout of a significant level Minimization of false signals : Use of spread filter and indents from levels

: Use of spread filter and indents from levels Flexible capital management : Three modes for determining position volume

: Three modes for determining position volume Automatic profit protection : Built-in trailing stop

: Built-in trailing stop Works out of the box on XAUUSD 1H

The strategy is based on the fact that the market spends most of its time in a range (flat), and significant movements begin precisely after the breakout of local extremes with sufficient momentum.

External Settings

═══ Volume Management Settings ═══

Position sizing method

Type: Selection from list

Selection from list Default: Risk in percent for a deal

Risk in percent for a deal Options: Lots Min - Minimum lot for the symbol Constant lot - Fixed lot Risk in percent for a deal - Percentage of balance per trade

Description: Determines the method for calculating trading position volume. When selecting risk in percentage, the advisor automatically calculates position size based on the distance to Stop Loss and the specified risk percentage of the balance.

Initial volume or risk value

Type: Floating point number

Floating point number Default: 10.0

10.0 Range: For Constant lot mode: from minimum to maximum lot of the symbol For Risk in percent for a deal mode: from 1.0% to 100.0%

Description: Base value for calculating position volume. When using risk management, specify the percentage of balance you are willing to risk in one trade (recommended no more than 10%).

═══ Core Trading Parameters ═══

Timeframe for analysis

Type: Timeframe selection

Timeframe selection Default: PERIOD_CURRENT (current chart timeframe)

PERIOD_CURRENT (current chart timeframe) Description: Time period for analyzing extremes and generating trading signals. The advisor is recommended for use on H1 for XAUUSD.

Stop Loss distance

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 10

10 Units: Points

Points Description: Distance from entry price to Stop Loss level for loss protection. This is the main capital protection parameter.

Take Profit distance

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 325

325 Units: Points

Points Description: Distance from entry price to Take Profit level for profit taking. Determines the target profit for each trade.

Trailing Stop activation distance

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 40

40 Units: Points

Points Description: Minimum profit in points at which trailing stop is activated. Set 0 to completely disable the trailing function.

Trailing Step movement

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 5

5 Units: Points

Points Description: Step at which Stop Loss will follow the price when moving in a profitable direction. The smaller the value, the tighter the trailing follows the price.

Maximum allowed lot

Type: Floating point number

Floating point number Default: 1000.0

1000.0 Description: Maximum lot size for a single trade. Set 0 to remove the restriction. This is an important protection against excessive position volume increase.

═══ Pending Orders Configuration ═══

Order expiration time

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 600

600 Units: Minutes

Minutes Description: Lifetime of pending orders in minutes. After this time, unfilled orders will be automatically deleted. Set 0 to create indefinite orders.

Price indent for pending orders

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 15

15 Units: Points

Points Description: Distance from the local extreme at which the pending order will be placed. Helps avoid false breakouts and improves entry quality.

Maximum spread filter

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 12

12 Units: Points

Points Description: Maximum allowable spread for placing pending orders. If the current spread exceeds this value, new orders are not placed. This is protection against trading in unfavorable market conditions.

Analysis window

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 11

11 Minimum: 3

3 Units: Number of bars

Number of bars Description: Number of recent candles for determining local extremes. The larger the value, the more significant and "distant" support/resistance levels will be used for placing orders.

Order type at maximum

Type: Selection from list

Selection from list Default: Buy stop

Buy stop Options: Sell limit - Pending sell order (entry on pullback to maximum) Buy stop - Pending buy order on upward breakout

Description: Determines the type of pending order that will be placed at the upper boundary of the price range (local maximum).

Order type at minimum

Type: Selection from list

Selection from list Default: Sell stop

Sell stop Options: Buy limit - Pending buy order (entry on pullback to minimum) Sell stop - Pending sell order on downward breakout

Description: Determines the type of pending order that will be placed at the lower boundary of the price range (local minimum).

═══ Advanced Options ═══

Display Info Panel

Type: Boolean (true/false)

Boolean (true/false) Default: true

true Description: Enables/disables the display of an information panel on the chart with detailed advisor operation statistics: account information, open positions, pending orders.

Enable detailed logging

Type: Boolean (true/false)

Boolean (true/false) Default: true

true Description: Enables detailed output of advisor operation information to the terminal journal. Useful for diagnostics and debugging, but may slow down operation with a large number of operations.

Freeze level coefficient

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 3

3 Description: Multiplier for calculating the minimum allowable distance to price when modifying orders and positions. Used to comply with broker requirements for freeze levels.

Slippage tolerance

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 10

10 Units: Points

Points Description: Maximum allowable deviation of execution price from requested. If slippage exceeds this value, the order will not be executed.

Magic number identifier

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 98741

98741 Description: Unique identifier for all orders and positions of the advisor. Allows distinguishing trades of this advisor from other EAs and manual trading on the same account.

═══ Visual Rectangle Settings ═══

Display price range rectangle

Type: Boolean (true/false)

Boolean (true/false) Default: true

true Description: Enables visualization of the active price range on the chart. The rectangle displays the zone between the current local maximum and minimum used for placing orders.

Rectangle color

Type: Color

Color Default: clrGainsboro (light gray)

clrGainsboro (light gray) Description: Color of the price range rectangle borders on the chart.

Rectangle line style

Type: Line style

Line style Default: STYLE_DASH (dashed)

STYLE_DASH (dashed) Options: Solid, dashed, dotted, etc.

Solid, dashed, dotted, etc. Description: Display style of the range rectangle borders.

Rectangle line width

Type: Integer

Integer Default: 3

3 Units: Pixels

Pixels Description: Thickness of rectangle lines in pixels. The larger the value, the more noticeable the rectangle will be on the chart.

Fill rectangle with color

Type: Boolean (true/false)

Boolean (true/false) Default: false

false Description: Enables filling of the inner area of the rectangle with color. When set to true , the range area will be filled with a semi-transparent color.

Draw in background

Type: Boolean (true/false)

Boolean (true/false) Default: false

false Description: If set to true , the rectangle will be drawn under the price chart and will not cover candles.

Allow selection

Type: Boolean (true/false)

Boolean (true/false) Default: false

false Description: Allows selecting and moving the rectangle with the mouse. When set to false , the object cannot be accidentally moved or deleted.

Operating Principle

Trading Algorithm

Extreme Analysis The advisor analyzes the last N bars (determined by the "Analysis window" parameter)

Determines the maximum and minimum price in this range

Forms a price corridor between local extremes Placing Pending Orders Pending orders are placed at the corridor boundaries (taking into account the "Price indent for pending orders" offset)

Order type is determined by the "Order type at maximum" and "Order type at minimum" settings

Orders are placed only if the current spread does not exceed the "Maximum spread filter" value Order Execution When a level is broken, the pending order is activated and a position is opened

Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically set according to settings

All previous unfilled pending orders are deleted Position Management When profit equal to "Trailing Stop activation distance" is reached, trailing stop is activated

Stop Loss automatically follows the price with the "Trailing Step movement" step

Position is closed by Stop Loss, Take Profit, or trailing stop

Protection Mechanisms

Maximum lot limitation - the "Maximum allowed lot" parameter prevents opening excessively large positions Spread filter - the "Maximum spread filter" parameter prevents trading with widened spread Freeze level check - automatic compliance with broker requirements when modifying orders

Information Panel

When the "Display Info Panel" option is enabled, a detailed information panel with current data is displayed on the chart:

⚙ Account Info

Balance : Current trading account balance

: Current trading account balance Equity : Current funds (balance + floating profit/loss on open positions)

: Current funds (balance + floating profit/loss on open positions) Free Margin: Free margin available for opening new positions

📊 Open Positions

Total P/L : Total floating profit/loss on all positions in deposit currency and percentage of balance

: Total floating profit/loss on all positions in deposit currency and percentage of balance Buy Positions : Number and total volume of long positions

: Number and total volume of long positions Sell Positions: Number and total volume of short positions

📋 Pending Orders

Displays the number of pending orders of each type:

Buy Limit : Buy orders below current price

: Buy orders below current price Sell Limit : Sell orders above current price

: Sell orders above current price Buy Stop : Buy orders above current price

: Buy orders above current price Sell Stop: Sell orders below current price

The panel updates in real-time and helps monitor the current trading state.

Usage Recommendations

Optimal Settings for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1

Parameter Recommended Value Timeframe for analysis H1 (1 hour) Position sizing method Risk in percent for a deal Initial volume or risk value 5-10% Stop Loss distance 10-20 points Take Profit distance 300-400 points Trailing Stop activation distance 30-50 points Trailing Step movement 5-10 points Analysis window 8-15 bars Price indent for pending orders 10-20 points Maximum spread filter 10-15 points

General Recommendations

Mandatory Testing Test the advisor on a demo account for at least 1 month

Ensure stable operation on historical data

Check behavior in various market conditions Deposit Requirements Minimum recommended deposit: $1000

For comfortable trading: $3000-5000

Ensure you have sufficient free margin Risk Management Do not set "Initial volume or risk value" above 10% in risk mode

Always use the "Maximum allowed lot" parameter to limit maximum volume

Do not trade money you cannot afford to lose Broker Selection Choose a broker with narrow spread on XAUUSD (less than 20 points on average)

Ensure quality order execution without requotes

Verify that the broker allows the use of automated trading systems Technical Requirements VPS is recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation

Ensure stable internet connection

Regularly check the terminal journal for errors Monitoring Use the information panel to monitor account status

Regularly check open positions and pending orders

Keep statistics of results for efficiency analysis

Important Notes

⚠️ RISK WARNING:

Trading in financial markets, including forex and CFD on precious metals, carries a high level of risk and can lead to the loss of all invested capital. Use only funds whose complete loss you can afford without harm to your financial situation.

⚠️ RESPONSIBILITY:

The author and developer of the advisor are not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of using this software. Past results do not guarantee future profitability.

⚠️ BROKER VERIFICATION:

Before using the advisor, make sure that:

Your broker allows the use of automated trading systems

There are no special restrictions on robot trading

Order execution quality meets the requirements of algorithmic trading

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What instruments can the advisor be used on?

A: The advisor is optimized for XAUUSD (gold) on the H1 timeframe, but can work on other instruments after appropriate parameter optimization.

Q: Why doesn't the advisor open positions?

A: Check the following:

Current spread does not exceed the "Maximum spread filter" value

A price range rectangle is displayed on the chart

There are no error messages in the terminal journal

There is sufficient free margin to open a position

Q: How often are pending orders updated?

A: Pending orders are updated when local extremes change within the analysis window.

Q: Can multiple copies of the advisor be used on one account?

A: Yes, but be sure to set different values for the "Magic number identifier" parameter for each instance of the advisor.

Q: Does the terminal need to be kept constantly running?

A: Yes, for continuous operation of the advisor, the terminal must be running 24/7. VPS usage is recommended.