TW Swing Trading

TW Swing Trading EA: 一貫した利益のためのフォレックス・トレンド追従ロボット

TW Swing Trading EA は完全自動のスイングトレードロボットであり、特に XAUUSD を M30 と H1 のタイムフレームで取引するように設計されています。高度なトレンドフィルター、適応型ストップロスロジック、資本保護機能を活用し、ドローダウンを最小限に抑えながら精度を最大化し、変動する市場環境で安定したパフォーマンスを提供します。


なぜ TW Swing Trading EA を選ぶのか？


  • ワントレード、ワンフォーカス

EA は常に1つのポジションのみを維持し、リスクを正確に管理し、潜在的なドローダウンを最小限に抑えます。

  • よりスマートな市場検出

3段階のトレンドフィルターにより、誤ったシグナルを排除しながら高確率の取引機会を特定します。

  • 包括的な資本管理

TP、SL、トレーリングストップを搭載し、エントリーからエグジットまで全ての取引を安全に管理します。

  • セッションコントロール

希望するセッションに基づいて取引時間を制限できます。

  • 実証されたパフォーマンス

勝率は約70%、ドローダウンは10–15%に抑制。

  • 適応型保護

SL と TP レベルは動的に変化し、市場の状況に応じて資本を守ります。

  • ゴールドに最適化

XAUUSD の M30 および H1 に特化し、スイングとトレンドの動きを最大限に活用。

  • 手間いらずの体験

簡単なインストール、無制限の無料アップデート、専任サポートで安心。


トレーディングをシンプルに


初心者でも熟練トレーダーでも、TW Swing Trading EA は取引を簡単にします。過去データとリアルタイム市場を分析し、高確率のスイングセットアップを特定。過剰取引を避け、質の高いエントリーと明確なエグジットに集中します。

技術的推奨事項

  1. ブローカー: スプレッドが低いブローカー
  2. アカウントタイプ: ECN または ECN_Pro
  3. 最低入金額: $2000
  4. 推奨レバレッジ: 1:500 以上
  5. 推奨銘柄と時間足: XAUUSD, M30
  6. VPS: 24/7 稼働のため必須


詳しく学ぶ:

このエキスパートアドバイザーのインストールと操作に関する完全なガイドについては、包括的なチュートリアル記事とビデオをご覧ください。
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764181

作者のその他のプロダクト
TW Sniper EA MT5
Altan Karakaya
エキスパート
TW Sniper EA – トレンドフォロー戦略を搭載したゴールドスキャルピングロボット (XAUUSD) TW Sniper EA MT5は、金取引（XAUUSD）のためのプロフェッショナルなFX自動売買システムであり、高度なトレンドフォロー型スキャルピング戦略を用いて、市場の高い変動性の中でも安定したパフォーマンスを提供します。このゴールドスキャルピングEAは、ロンドンおよびニューヨークの主要セッションにおける精密な取引に特化し、厳格なリスク管理とプロフェッショナルな資金管理を適用することで、安定した成長を実現します。完全自動化されたこのゴールド取引ロボットにより、トレーダーは信頼性の高い結果、簡単なセットアップ、そして長期的なポートフォリオの安全性を得ることができます。 なぜTW Sniper EAを選ぶのか？ 最適化されたリスク管理 高度なリスク管理で、一度に1つのXAUUSD取引のみを実行。 資本保護 取引口座を守るための複数の保護アルゴリズムを搭載。 プロフェッショナルな資金管理 隠れたストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）、厳格なドローダウン制御。 実績あ
TW Support Resistance Level MT5
Altan Karakaya
インディケータ
support resistance levels indicator   mt5   ： このツールは、チャート上にサポートラインとレジスタンスライン、さらにフィボナッチレベルを同じ精度で識別しプロットするマルチタイムフレームインジケーターです。TWの外国為替サポートとレジスタンスレベルは、複雑なアルゴリズムを使用してチャートをスキャンし、過去の価格安定化および反発レベルを特定し、タッチ数を記録します。 手動でサポートとレジスタンスレベルやフィボナッチリトレースメントを描くのに疲れましたか？ この製品の機能をチェックしてみてください。驚くことでしょう。 製品の特徴： 1. マイナーおよびメジャーレベル：高度なアルゴリズムを使用して、マイナーおよびメジャーレベルを好みに応じてカスタマイズし、追加のレベルを削除できます。 2. レベルタッチ数：TWサポートレジスタンスレベルとブレイクmt5では、各レベルが過去に何回タッチされたかを計算し提供します。これにより、各レベルの強さを評価できます。 3. フィボナッチレベル：最後の波のフィボナッチレベルが動的に描画されるため、これ
TW Trend Hunter MT5
Altan Karakaya
エキスパート
TW Trend Hunter MT5 – 高精度のスキャルピングEA（エキスパートアドバイザー） for Gold  Trend Strategies   TW Trend Hunter MT5は、平均的なトレーディングボットではありません。これは、明確なトレンド信号と厳格なリスク管理を活用して、変動の大きい市場で優れた性能を発揮するために構築された洗練されたフィールドテスト済みのエキスパートアドバイザーです。 主な特徴： リスク管理を改善するために、一度に1つの取引のみを実行 短期および長期の両方でのスマートなトレンド認識 あなたの戦略に合わせた柔軟な取引セッションのスケジューリング トレンド主導の戦略に完全に焦点を当てる テイクプロフィットとストップロスによる完全なリスク管理 ストップロスは隠されたまま完全に管理される 実績のある結果：勝率約85％、資本成長最大20％ ポートフォリオの安全性のための厳格なドローダウン管理 簡単なセットアップ、無料の更新、専用サポートが含まれています 初心者であっても経験豊富なトレーダーであっても、 TW Trend Hunter MT5
TW Scalper Robot MT5
Altan Karakaya
エキスパート
TW Scalper Robot MT5：ゴールド (XAUUSD) のためのプロフェッショナル・スキャルピングボット ゴールド市場で利益を最大化するためのスマートで信頼できる方法をお探しですか？ TW Scalper Robot MT5 は、ゴールド専用に設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザーです。3つの高度なインジケーターと精密なトレーディングアルゴリズムを組み合わせることで、プロのようにトレンドを捉えることができます。リスク管理戦略を内蔵しており、すべての取引は安心かつ保護された状態で実行されます。 TW Scalper Robot の主な特徴 1回に1ポジションのみ – 最良のエントリーに集中し、リスクを制御。 トレンド検出 – 2段階フィルターによる高精度な認識。 資本保護 – TP、SL、トレーリングストップ、ブレークイーブンを内蔵。 柔軟な取引時間 – 好きな時間だけ稼働可能。 スマートストップロス – 損失を最小限に抑える論理的配置。 高パフォーマンス – 勝率70～80%、ドローダウン10～30%。 出来高分析 – エントリー前にトレンドの強さを確認。 最適化され
TW Calendar MT5
Altan Karakaya
インディケータ
このニュースアシスタントは、トレーダーが必要とする経済イベントを主要な出版ソースから取得するように設計されており、さまざまで簡単なフィルターを備えた端末のマーケットウォッチに基づいてリアルタイムでニュースを発行します。 外国為替トレーダーはマクロ経済指標を使用して、通貨の売買に関する情報に基づいた意思決定を行います。たとえば、トレーダーが米国経済が日本経済よりも速く成長すると信じている場合、米ドルを買って日本円を売るかもしれません。 この製品の特徴: ブローカーのマーケットウォッチに基づいて商品を表示します 値は公開され次第 イベント発行者の主要な情報源から情報を受け取る イベント値解放時の警告 簡単なフィルタリングの可能性 最も近いイベントを表示する イベント値がリリースされる X 分前にアラートを送信 イベントに関する役立つ説明 現在の値と予測、イベントの重要性を表示します 使いやすいグラフィカル ユーザー インターフェイス ライト＆ダークのテーマ パネルを最小化および移動する機能 簡単インストール この基本的なツールを使用して、専門的なシグナル指標とともにトレンドを分析でき
FREE
TW Volume Signal Pro MT5
Altan Karakaya
インディケータ
TW Volume Signal Pro MT5は、最先端のAI技術と独自のスマートアルゴリズムを活用し、金市場で自信を持って取引できるようにし、ユニークで比類のない取引体験を提供します。 金市場で高精度かつ優れた取引シグナルをお探しですか？ TW Volume Signal Pro MT5を使えば、プロのトレーダーになり、金市場で大きな成功を収めることができます。今すぐ無料でお試しください！ TW Volume Signal Pro MT5の主な特徴： 固定されたTPとSLによる正確なシグナル 市場のトレンド変化を迅速に検出 エントリーとエグジットの即時アラート 3つの利益目標によるリスク管理 安全ゾーン内での自動ストップロス 完全にカスタマイズ可能な設定 チャートの横にシグナル履歴を表示 金およびFX市場での優れたパフォーマンス スキャルパー向け（M5およびM15） ストラテジーテスターでテスト可能 この製品を選ぶ理由： 高精度：正確で変化しないシグナル 使いやすさ：シンプルで直感的なインターフェース 柔軟性：個人の戦略と組み合わせ可能なカスタム設定 テスト可能性：過去の
TW Trend Sniper MT4
Altan Karakaya
5 (5)
インディケータ
TW Trend Sniper：最高のトレンド戦略 TW Trend Sniper インジケーターは、高度なテクニカル分析技術を巧みに組み合わせて、市場動向を正確に特定し、利益を生む取引のタイムリーなシグナルを受け取るのに役立ちます。Trade Wizards の独自の方式と、プライス アクション分析、フィボナッチ レベル、その他のテクニカル分析ツールにより、正確で信頼性の高い取引シグナルが提供されます。このインジケーターは、プロのトレーダーと熟練したプログラマーの共同作業の結果であり、トレーダーに強力で効率的なツールを提供するように設計されています。 金融市場における参入ポイントと退出ポイントを正確に予測し特定するための強力なツールをお探しですか? 「TW Trend Sniper」製品は、最先端のテクノロジーと人工知能アルゴリズムを活用し、正確で信頼性の高い取引シグナルを提供します。 金融市場でのテクニカル分析と利益創出のためのプロフェッショナルで強力なツールをお探しなら、この製品が最適です。この製品を使用すると、次のことが可能になります。 時間を節約: 正確な信号に頼るこ
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
エキスパート
TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4は、ゴールド取引向けに開発された高度なForexエキスパートアドバイザーで、精密なトレンドベースのロジックを採用し、市場の高いボラティリティ下でも安定したパフォーマンスを提供します。この強力なゴールドスキャルピングロボットは、主要な取引セッションでのXAUUSD取引に注力し、リスク管理とプロフェッショナルな資金管理を維持しながら、安定した成長を実現します。スマートな自動戦略により、トレーダーは信頼できる結果、簡単なセットアップ、長期的なポートフォリオの安全性を体験できます。 TW Sniper EAを選ぶ理由 トレンドフォロー型の独自スキャルピング戦略 最適なリスク管理のため、同時に1トレードのみ実行 複数の保護アルゴリズムで資本を守る 隠れSL/TPを用いた高度なマネーマネジメント 厳格なドローダウン管理でアカウントを保護 勝率最大80％、月間資本成長率20％の可能性 ロンドン・ニューヨークセッションに最適化され
TW Session
Altan Karakaya
インディケータ
この製品は、ブローカーサーバーのタイムゾーンに基づいて15か国の取引セッションを表示するように設計されており、希望の設定に基づいたさまざまな表示モードにより、チャートの混雑を防ぎ、ユーザーの希望の時間でセッションを設定することが可能です。 外国為替市場に太陽が沈むことはありませんが、そのリズムは独特の取引セッションのビートに合わせて踊ります。これらのセッション、それらの重複、およびその独特の雰囲気を理解することは、市場に逆らうのではなく、市場とともに動きたい外国為替トレーダーにとって非常に重要です。 Tokyo China London Canada New York Moscow Saudi Arabia ... USDJPY   ***   *   *** AUDJPY   *** NZDUSD   *     *** EURAUD   ** GBPUSD   ***   *** EURCHF   *** USDCHF   *   *** GBPJPY  ***      ***     
FREE
TW Session MT4
Altan Karakaya
5 (1)
インディケータ
この製品は、ブローカーサーバーのタイムゾーンに基づいて15か国の取引セッションを表示するように設計されており、希望の設定に基づいたさまざまな表示モードにより、チャートの混雑を防ぎ、ユーザーの希望の時間でセッションを設定することが可能です。 外国為替市場に太陽が沈むことはありませんが、そのリズムは独特の取引セッションのビートに合わせて踊ります。これらのセッション、それらの重複、およびその独特の雰囲気を理解することは、市場に逆らうのではなく、市場とともに動きたい外国為替トレーダーにとって非常に重要です。 Tokyo China London Canada New York Moscow Saudi Arabia ... USDJPY   ***   *   *** AUDJPY   *** NZDUSD   *     *** EURAUD   ** GBPUSD   ***   *** EURCHF   *** USDCHF   *   *** GBPJPY  ***      ***     
FREE
TW Volume Signal Pro MT4
Altan Karakaya
インディケータ
TW Volume Signal Pro MT4 は、最先端のAI技術と独自のスマートアルゴリズムを活用し、金市場で自信を持って取引できるようにし、ユニークで比類のない取引体験を提供します。 金市場で高精度かつ優れた取引シグナルをお探しですか？ TW Volume Signal Pro MT4を使えば、プロのトレーダーになり、金市場で大きな成功を収めることができます。今すぐ無料でお試しください！ TW Volume Signal Pro MT4の主な特徴： 固定されたTPとSLによる正確なシグナル 市場のトレンド変化を迅速に検出 エントリーとエグジットの即時アラート 3つの利益目標によるリスク管理 安全ゾーン内での自動ストップロス 完全にカスタマイズ可能な設定 チャートの横にシグナル履歴を表示 金およびFX市場での優れたパフォーマンス スキャルパー向け（M5およびM15） ストラテジーテスターでテスト可能 この製品を選ぶ理由： 高精度：正確で変化しないシグナル 使いやすさ：シンプルで直感的なインターフェース 柔軟性：個人の戦略と組み合わせ可能なカスタム設定 テスト可能性：過去
TW Support Resistance Level MT4
Altan Karakaya
インディケータ
support resistance levels indicator   mt4 ： このツールは、チャート上にサポートラインとレジスタンスライン、さらにフィボナッチレベルを同じ精度で識別しプロットするマルチタイムフレームインジケーターです。TWの外国為替サポートとレジスタンスレベルは、複雑なアルゴリズムを使用してチャートをスキャンし、過去の価格安定化および反発レベルを特定し、タッチ数を記録します。 手動でサポートとレジスタンスレベルやフィボナッチリトレースメントを描くのに疲れましたか？ この製品の機能をチェックしてみてください。驚くことでしょう。 製品の特徴： 1. マイナーおよびメジャーレベル：高度なアルゴリズムを使用して、マイナーおよびメジャーレベルを好みに応じてカスタマイズし、追加のレベルを削除できます。 2. レベルタッチ数：TWサポートレジスタンスレベルとブレイクmt4では、各レベルが過去に何回タッチされたかを計算し提供します。これにより、各レベルの強さを評価できます。 3. フィボナッチレベル：最後の波のフィボナッチレベルが動的に描画されるため、これらの
TW Scalper Shoot MT4
Altan Karakaya
インディケータ
TW Trend Scalper Indicator: TW Scalper Shootは、最新の取引戦略と人工知能技術を活用して、ユニークな取引体験を提供します。この製品は、スキャルパートレーダーの多様なニーズに応え、2つの異なる信号カテゴリを提供します。 今日、この優れた製品をテストして、トレンドスキャルパーになるためのユニークな体験を始めてください。 信号カテゴリ： 1. 長期および安全な信号：これらの信号は、プライスアクション戦略（スマートマネールール）、フィボナッチレベル、サポートおよびレジスタンスレベル、移動平均線を使用して特定されます。このカテゴリの信号は、赤と青の矢印および特定のターゲットで表示され、長期的で信頼性のある取引を求めるトレーダーに最適です。 2. スキャルピング信号（プロフェッショナルスキャルパー向け）：前述の戦略に加えて、これらの信号は独自のTrade Wizards指標フォーミュラとAIノイズ除去方法も利用します。スキャルピング信号は、信頼できるトレンドの白い矢印で第一カテゴリの信号に追加され、外国為替スキャルパーに適しています。 スキャ
TW Scalper Robot MT4
Altan Karakaya
エキスパート
TW Scalper Robot MT4：プロフェッショナルなスキャルピング・エキスパート・アドバイザー： ゴールド市場で素早く賢く利益を上げるためのプロフェッショナルなソリューションをお探しですか？ TW Scalper Robot は、3つの高度なインジケーターと精密な取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせた、専門的なスキャルピングボットであり、真のトレンドハンターになるための力を提供します。高度なリスク管理戦略により、このロボットはあなたのポジションを完全に保護しながら実行します。 TW Scalper Robot の主な特徴： 1- 一度に1つのポジションのみ： 成功確率の最も高い1回のトレードに集中し、不必要なエントリーを避けてリスクを管理します。 2- トレンド変化の正確な検出： 2段階フィルターを使用して、高精度でトレンドを特定します。 3- 資金管理の完全対応： 各ポジションは、テイクプロフィット、ストップロス、トレーリングストップ、ブレークイーブンによって管理され、資金を常に安全に保ちます。 4- 取引タイミング設定機能： ロボットが稼働する時間を指定できます。 5-
TW Trend Hunter MT4
Altan Karakaya
エキスパート
TW Trend Hunter MT4 – ゴールドとトレンドベース取引のためのウルトラスキャルパーEA TW Trend Hunter MT4は単なるトレーディングボットではありません。クリーンなトレンドシグナルと規律ある資金管理を活用し、急速に動く市場で成功するよう設計されたスマートで実証済みのシステムです。 主な特徴： 同時に保持するポジションは1つのみ 短期および長期トレンドのスマートな検出 お好みの取引セッションに基づいたカスタマイズ可能なスケジューリング トレンドに基づいた取引戦略 SLとTPによる完全な資金管理 隠されたコントロール可能なストップロス 実証されたパフォーマンス：勝率約 85% 、資金20%増加 正確なドローダウンコントロール 簡単なインストール、無料アップデート、完全サポート付き 初心者でもプロでも、TW Trend Hunter MT4はゴールドスキャルピングとトレンドベース取引において信頼できるアドバンテージを提供します。 パフォーマンス向上のための推奨設定： ブローカー：スプレッドが狭い任意のブローカー 口座タイプ：ECNまたはECN_Pr
TW Wolf Martingale MT4
Altan Karakaya
エキスパート
TW Wolf Martingale MT4 – 高度なグリッド取引EAとスマートリスク管理 TW Wolf Martingale MT4は、高度なグリッド取引EAおよびForex Expert Advisorであり、リスク管理の完全な制御、柔軟な執行、そしてさまざまな市場環境におけるプロフェッショナルな取引管理を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されています。 このスマートグリッドEAは、構造化されたグリッドロジックと高度なリスク管理ツールを組み合わせており、固定的または過度に攻撃的な設定に依存することなく、さまざまな通貨ペア、時間足、取引スタイルに適応できます。 この高度なForex EAの主な焦点は、制御された執行と、より安全なグリッド取引動作です。 高度な取引機能 1. デュアルエントリーシステム グリッド取引EAロジックとインジケーターベースのエントリーの両方をサポートし、市場状況に応じて戦略を切り替えることができます。 2. マルチタイムフレーム対応 EAは任意の時間足で動作可能で、ユーザーのリスク管理設定と取引手法に完全に依存します。 3. マルチマーケット対応 Forex
TW Trend Sniper
Altan Karakaya
インディケータ
TW Trend Sniper：最高のトレンド戦略 TW Trend Sniper インジケーターは、高度なテクニカル分析技術を巧みに組み合わせて、市場動向を正確に特定し、利益を生む取引のタイムリーなシグナルを受け取るのに役立ちます。Trade Wizards の独自の方式と、プライス アクション分析、フィボナッチ レベル、その他のテクニカル分析ツールにより、正確で信頼性の高い取引シグナルが提供されます。このインジケーターは、プロのトレーダーと熟練したプログラマーの共同作業の結果であり、トレーダーに強力で効率的なツールを提供するように設計されています。 金融市場における参入ポイントと退出ポイントを正確に予測し特定するための強力なツールをお探しですか? 「TW Trend Sniper」製品は、最先端のテクノロジーと人工知能アルゴリズムを活用し、正確で信頼性の高い取引シグナルを提供します。 金融市場でのテクニカル分析と利益創出のためのプロフェッショナルで強力なツールをお探しなら、この製品が最適です。この製品を使用すると、次のことが可能になります。 時間を節約: 正確な信号に頼るこ
TW Scalper Shoot MT5
Altan Karakaya
インディケータ
TW Trend Scalper Indicator: TW Scalper Shootは、最新の取引戦略と人工知能技術を活用して、ユニークな取引体験を提供します。この製品は、スキャルパートレーダーの多様なニーズに応え、2つの異なる信号カテゴリを提供します。 今日、この優れた製品をテストして、トレンドスキャルパーになるためのユニークな体験を始めてください。 信号カテゴリ： 1. 長期および安全な信号：これらの信号は、プライスアクション戦略（スマートマネールール）、フィボナッチレベル、サポートおよびレジスタンスレベル、移動平均線を使用して特定されます。このカテゴリの信号は、赤と青の矢印および特定のターゲットで表示され、長期的で信頼性のある取引を求めるトレーダーに最適です。 2. スキャルピング信号（プロフェッショナルスキャルパー向け）：前述の戦略に加えて、これらの信号は独自のTrade Wizards指標フォーミュラとAIノイズ除去方法も利用します。スキャルピング信号は、信頼できるトレンドの白い矢印で第一カテゴリの信号に追加され、外国為替スキャルパーに適しています。 スキャ
