TW Swing Trading:

Best Gold Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD with Low Drawdown





TW Swing Trading EA is recognized as one of the Best Gold Swing Trading EAs for XAUUSD. This swing trading robot is powered by an advanced trend-following algorithm and smart risk management, allowing traders to operate on M30 and H1 timeframes with low drawdown and maximum accuracy.





This Gold Swing Trading EA is designed for traders who want consistent profits, precise risk control, and high-probability entries in the gold market. Whether you are a beginner or a professional trader, this Automated Swing Trading EA for MT4 simplifies your trading by detecting the best swing setups using both historical data and live market conditions.





Why TW Swing Trading is the Best Gold Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD?



🔹 One Trade at a Time – Reduced Drawdown

The EA opens only one active position at a time, focusing on a single high-probability opportunity. This reduces risk and ensures precise drawdown control.

🔹 Accurate Trend Change Detection

TW Swing Trading EA uses a three-step trend filter to detect reversals with precision, eliminating false signals.

🔹 Full Risk & Money Management

Every trade is managed with Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), Trailing Stop, Trailing TP, and Breakeven, securing profits and minimizing losses.

🔹 Trade Session Control

You can limit trading activity based on your preferred trading sessions for more control.

🔹 Smart & Adaptive SL/TP

SL and TP levels are dynamic and adapt to live market conditions, protecting your capital even in volatile markets.

🔹 Verified Backtest Performance

Win Rate: Around 70%

Drawdown: Around 10–15%

🔹 Risk Warning System

The EA warns you before entering high-risk trades, giving you the option to pause trading and resume once risk conditions have passed.

🔹 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on Higher Timeframes

Specifically optimized for XAUUSD Swing Trading on M30 and H1, where swing and trend movements are the most profitable.

🔹 Easy Setup + Lifetime Free Updates

Comes with quick installation, lifetime free updates, and dedicated support to keep you ahead of the market.











Why Traders Choose TW Swing Trading EA?

Best Gold Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD

Low Drawdown Forex EA with full risk management

Accurate Gold Trend-Following Robot for safer trades

Suitable for both beginners and professional traders

Proven and reliable high win rate Expert Advisor









🔹 How to Use TW Swing Trading EA

TW Swing Trading EA is a fully automated robot that independently manages all entries, lot size calculations, and trading conditions. You just need to attach it to the XAUUSD chart on the M30 timeframe with a minimum balance of $2,000 and use the pre-configured default parameters.









🔹 Input Settings: Strategy Settings

Trend Filter:

This Expert Advisor uses several different indicators for market analysis, and the Trend Filter acts as the main filter. Adjusting its value between 10 and 100 can deliver different outcomes and allow more optimization.









Trading Settings

Lot Size:

Defines the minimum trade volume used for calculations. Suggested values:

Low Risk: 0.01 lot per $2,000

Medium Risk: 0.02 lot per $2,000

High Risk: up to 0.05 lot per $3,000 is acceptable

Take Profit (TP):

A fixed value is set as the take profit. Higher values can increase potential profit but also carry higher risk.

TP Trailing Position:

Activates under certain conditions, dynamically adjusting both TP and SL during strong price movements.

SL Method:

This setting defines how the stop loss is calculated (not its exact value).

The EA always applies a smart SL, calculated with advanced formulas and market context, and placed in a safe zone.

Alerts:

When enabled, it issues risk alerts before entering high-risk trades and provides suggestions accordingly.

Spread Control & Limit:

Prevents trade entries if the spread exceeds the set threshold (useful during news events or volatility spikes).

Magic Number:

The EA’s unique identifier for trade management.

You can modify it to run multiple EA instances simultaneously or to manage trades manually.

Session Timing Settings:

Allows you to define specific trading sessions for the EA to operate.

If a trade is opened within a session and the session ends before the trade is closed, the EA will continue managing it. This setting only limits new entries, not existing trades.









🔹 Recommended Settings

Start with the default settings, which are tested and optimized by our team.

You may also customize TW Swing Trading EA according to your personal trading style.



🔹 Tips: Use an appropriate timeframe and lot size to manage your risk effectively.

Trade with ECN, ECN_Pro, or any low spread accounts.

Always backtest in a strategy tester before going live.

Watch our YouTube channel for more guides and videos.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for the Best Gold Swing Trading EA for MT4 that can trade XAUUSD with high accuracy and low drawdown, TW Swing Trading EA is the ideal choice. Powered by a trend-based strategy, advanced risk management, and smart exit logic, this Automated Swing Trading EA for Gold is a professional tool for consistent profits in the gold market.





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The Trade Wizard Team wishes you success and prosperity with peace of mind.







