KFX Support and Resistance modified

The indicator will help you find support and resistance levels, increase the number of confirmations for stronger levels.

This is not a multi-timeframe indicator that refers to the information from other timeframes.

But it allows to show strong levels of support and resistance where the price respects a mark two or more times.

How to trade:

For smaller timeframes up to M30 I recommend at least 3 confirmations. This filters stronger levels with subsequent strong movements.

For larger timeframes of H1 I recommend 2 confirmations. In these timeframes, subsequent strong movements are often seen after 2 confirmations.





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