Half Trend Scanner

A HalfTrend scanner for MT5 (MetaTrader 5) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals and trade opportunities in the market. The HalfTrend indicator itself is based on price movements and a specific algorithm that identifies changes in market direction. Here’s a detailed description of an MT5 HalfTrend scanner:

Overview

The MT5 HalfTrend scanner is an advanced tool that scans multiple currency pairs or financial instruments for potential trend reversal signals based on the HalfTrend indicator. It helps traders quickly identify trading opportunities without manually checking each chart.

Features

  1. Multi-Symbol Scanning: Scans multiple currency pairs, stocks, indices, or other financial instruments simultaneously for HalfTrend signals.
  2. Customizable Time Frames: Allows users to select the time frames they want to scan, ranging from one minute to one month.
  3. Signal Alerts: Provides real-time alerts (popup, email, or push notifications) when a HalfTrend signal is generated. This includes buy and sell signals.
  4. Visual Display: Displays HalfTrend signals on a dashboard or chart for easy visualization. The scanner can show arrows or markers indicating buy/sell signals on the charts.
  5. Configurable Parameters: Users can adjust the settings of the HalfTrend indicator to fit their trading strategy. Parameters such as period length and price source (close, open, high, low) can be modified.
  6. Filter Options: Provides filtering options to display only the strongest signals or signals that meet specific criteria set by the user.

How It Works

  1. Indicator Calculation: The HalfTrend scanner calculates the HalfTrend indicator values for each selected instrument and time frame.
  2. Signal Generation: When the HalfTrend indicator identifies a potential trend reversal (e.g., a change from an uptrend to a downtrend or vice versa), it generates a signal.
  3. Alert System: The scanner sends alerts to the user based on the generated signals. Alerts can be configured to suit the trader's preferences.
  4. Dashboard Display: All detected signals are displayed on a dashboard, providing a quick overview of potential trading opportunities across multiple instruments and time frames.

Benefits

  • Efficiency: Saves time by automating the process of scanning multiple charts for trend reversal signals.
  • Accuracy: Increases the accuracy of identifying trend reversals using the HalfTrend indicator.
  • Customization: Offers flexibility in setting parameters and selecting instruments and time frames, making it suitable for various trading styles.
  • Alert System: Ensures that traders do not miss any trading opportunities by providing real-time alerts.

Conclusion

The MT5 HalfTrend scanner is a powerful tool for traders looking to identify trend reversals efficiently and accurately. By automating the scanning process and providing real-time alerts, it helps traders stay on top of market movements and make informed trading decisions.


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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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