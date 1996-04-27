Scale Fixed

This indicator was designed to solve a common issue faced by traders: losing price reference on the chart when the market opens with a gap or during strong price movements. With just 3 clicks on the price axis (right side of the chart), you can quickly enable or disable the fixed scale.

The indicator keeps the price always centered on the chart, preventing it from “running away” to the edges of the screen. It also includes an intelligent system that automatically adjusts the scale according to market movement, making chart analysis more comfortable and precise.

📊 Main Advantages:

  • ✅ Enable/disable with 3 clicks on the price axis

  • ✅ Price always centered on the chart

  • ✅ Perfect for assets that open with a gap

  • ✅ Automatic scale adjustment in real time

  • ✅ More comfort and practicality when reading the market

  • ✅ Easy to install and intuitive to use

📌 How to use:

  1. Attach the indicator to the desired chart in MetaTrader 5.

  2. Click 3 times on the price axis (right side of the chart).

  3. The price will be automatically centered and the fixed scale enabled.

  4. To disable, just repeat the same 3-click process.

This tool is especially useful for day traders and scalpers, who need to follow price movements precisely without worrying about manually adjusting the chart scale every time the market moves.


