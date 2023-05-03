StudentK Sync Chart Simple

--- StudentK Sync Chart ---

1. Move charts at the same time

2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes

3. Plan your own trading strategies



=== Simple (Free) Version ===

1. Allow USDJPY only

2. Support M5 and M15

3. * Contact StudentK for unlocking all timeframes *





--- Context ---

StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time)



