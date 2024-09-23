MultiScale Trend Detector

MultiFrame Trend Detector: Advanced Forex Trend Analysis Indicator

The MultiFrame Trend Detector is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides traders with comprehensive trend analysis across multiple timeframes. By dynamically adjusting trend thresholds based on the relationship between timeframes, the MultiFrame Trend Detector delivers reliable and consistent trend detection for all Forex pairs and precious metals.

Key Features

  • Custom Timeframe Analysis: Analyze trends across multiple, user-selected timeframes simultaneously.
  • Dynamic Threshold Adjustment: A proprietary algorithm ensures accurate trend detection across all timeframes.
  • Visual Clarity: Color-coded signals for easy trend interpretation (Green: Uptrend, Red: Downtrend, Gray: Sideways).
  • Real-Time Updates: Instant trend updates when new candles form.
  • Customizable Parameters: Fine-tune the indicator with three key parameters.
  • High Performance: Optimized for minimal CPU usage, even when analyzing multiple pairs.

Parameter Explanations

MultiFrame Trend Detector offers three customizable parameters to tailor the indicator to your trading style:

  1. Bar Count
    • Description: Number of candles used for trend calculation.
    • Default: 10
    • Range: 5-100
    • Impact: Higher values provide a more stable, long-term trend view. Lower values offer more responsive, short-term trend detection.
  2. Trend Threshold
    • Description: Percentage change per day required to identify a trend.
    • Default: 0.1 (0.1% per day)
    • Range: 0.0001-10.0
    • Impact: Lower values make the indicator more sensitive to price changes, potentially identifying trends earlier but with more false signals. Higher values lead to more conservative trend detection.
  3. Custom Timeframes
    • Description: Comma-separated list of timeframes to analyze.
    • Default: "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1"
    • Values: All timeframes
    • Impact: Allows you to customize the displayed timeframes to meet your specific analysis needs.

How It Works

The MultiFrame Trend Detector calculates the percentage change between the starting and ending prices of the specified number of bars (Bar Count) for each of the custom timeframes. It compares this percentage change with the trend threshold, which is interpreted as a percentage per day.

Example: With a bar count of 10 and a trend threshold of 0.5, a trend is detected if the price change exceeds 5% over a 10-day period (0.5% per day * 10 days). The indicator then displays color-coded signals on your chart, providing an immediate visual representation of the trend across all selected timeframes.

Benefits

  • Informed Decision Making: Align your trades with dominant trends across multiple timeframes.
  • Risk Management: Spot potential trend reversals earlier by recognizing divergences between timeframes.
  • Versatility: Suitable for various trading strategies, from scalping to long-term position trading.
  • Time Saving: Quickly assess market direction without manual chart analysis.
  • Flexibility: Customize the displayed timeframes to meet your specific analysis needs.

Installation and Use

  1. Place the MultiFrame Trend Detector files in your MetaTrader 5 indicators folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator window.
  3. Drag the indicator onto your desired chart.
  4. Adjust the bar count, trend threshold, and custom timeframes in the indicator settings as needed.
  5. The MultiFrame Trend Detector will now display trend information for all selected timeframes on your chart.

Enhance your Forex analysis with the MultiFrame Trend Detector and gain a comprehensive overview of market trends across all timeframes important to you!

Note: While MultiFrame Trend Detector provides valuable insights, always practice proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
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Crystal Quantum Pro
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5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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