MultiScale Trend Detector

MultiFrame Trend Detector: Advanced Forex Trend Analysis Indicator

The MultiFrame Trend Detector is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides traders with comprehensive trend analysis across multiple timeframes. By dynamically adjusting trend thresholds based on the relationship between timeframes, the MultiFrame Trend Detector delivers reliable and consistent trend detection for all Forex pairs and precious metals.

Key Features

Custom Timeframe Analysis : Analyze trends across multiple, user-selected timeframes simultaneously.

: Analyze trends across multiple, user-selected timeframes simultaneously. Dynamic Threshold Adjustment : A proprietary algorithm ensures accurate trend detection across all timeframes.

: A proprietary algorithm ensures accurate trend detection across all timeframes. Visual Clarity : Color-coded signals for easy trend interpretation (Green: Uptrend, Red: Downtrend, Gray: Sideways).

: Color-coded signals for easy trend interpretation (Green: Uptrend, Red: Downtrend, Gray: Sideways). Real-Time Updates : Instant trend updates when new candles form.

: Instant trend updates when new candles form. Customizable Parameters : Fine-tune the indicator with three key parameters.

: Fine-tune the indicator with three key parameters. High Performance: Optimized for minimal CPU usage, even when analyzing multiple pairs.

Parameter Explanations

MultiFrame Trend Detector offers three customizable parameters to tailor the indicator to your trading style:

Bar Count Description : Number of candles used for trend calculation.

: Number of candles used for trend calculation. Default : 10

: 10 Range : 5-100

: 5-100 Impact: Higher values provide a more stable, long-term trend view. Lower values offer more responsive, short-term trend detection. Trend Threshold Description : Percentage change per day required to identify a trend.

: Percentage change per day required to identify a trend. Default : 0.1 (0.1% per day)

: 0.1 (0.1% per day) Range : 0.0001-10.0

: 0.0001-10.0 Impact: Lower values make the indicator more sensitive to price changes, potentially identifying trends earlier but with more false signals. Higher values lead to more conservative trend detection. Custom Timeframes Description : Comma-separated list of timeframes to analyze.

: Comma-separated list of timeframes to analyze. Default : "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1"

: "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1" Values : All timeframes

: All timeframes Impact: Allows you to customize the displayed timeframes to meet your specific analysis needs.

How It Works

The MultiFrame Trend Detector calculates the percentage change between the starting and ending prices of the specified number of bars (Bar Count) for each of the custom timeframes. It compares this percentage change with the trend threshold, which is interpreted as a percentage per day.

Example: With a bar count of 10 and a trend threshold of 0.5, a trend is detected if the price change exceeds 5% over a 10-day period (0.5% per day * 10 days). The indicator then displays color-coded signals on your chart, providing an immediate visual representation of the trend across all selected timeframes.

Benefits

Informed Decision Making : Align your trades with dominant trends across multiple timeframes.

: Align your trades with dominant trends across multiple timeframes. Risk Management : Spot potential trend reversals earlier by recognizing divergences between timeframes.

: Spot potential trend reversals earlier by recognizing divergences between timeframes. Versatility : Suitable for various trading strategies, from scalping to long-term position trading.

: Suitable for various trading strategies, from scalping to long-term position trading. Time Saving : Quickly assess market direction without manual chart analysis.

: Quickly assess market direction without manual chart analysis. Flexibility: Customize the displayed timeframes to meet your specific analysis needs.

Installation and Use

Place the MultiFrame Trend Detector files in your MetaTrader 5 indicators folder. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator window. Drag the indicator onto your desired chart. Adjust the bar count, trend threshold, and custom timeframes in the indicator settings as needed. The MultiFrame Trend Detector will now display trend information for all selected timeframes on your chart.

Enhance your Forex analysis with the MultiFrame Trend Detector and gain a comprehensive overview of market trends across all timeframes important to you!

Note: While MultiFrame Trend Detector provides valuable insights, always practice proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



