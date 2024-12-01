Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard MT5

Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard displays your broker swap/interest rate. The implied swap/interest rate differential is for all currency pairs you have in your market watch.

Interest rate differential:

The key factor traders consider is the difference in interest rates between two currencies involved in a pair, known as the "interest rate differential

Impact on currency value:

A higher interest rate typically makes a currency more attractive, causing its value to rise relative to other currencies with lower interest rates. 

Carry trade strategy:

Traders often exploit interest rate differentials by "borrowing" a low-interest rate currency to buy a high-interest rate currency, hoping to profit from the interest rate difference over time. 

Central bank announcements:

Central bank decisions regarding interest rate changes can significantly influence forex market movements as traders react to expectations of future rate adjustments. 


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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard displays your broker swap/interest rate. The implied swap/interest rate differential is for all currency pairs you have in your market watch. Interest rate differential: The key factor traders consider is the difference in interest rates between two currencies involved in a pair, known as the "interest rate differential Impact on currency value: A higher interest rate typically makes a currency more attractive, causing its value to rise relative to other currencies with
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard MT4
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Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard  is an indicator that tracks and analyzes in a table format the trading performances across multiple forex pairs, stocks, crypto assets, or other instruments.  This p ulls trades directly from MT4 trade history. The Multicurrency Comparison table shows s ide-by-side results for all pairs. With quick glance, you can see your best and worst performing pairs. This indicator is a t ime-based Analysis  Daily, weekly, monthly performance.
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard
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Unlock Market Insights with the AbbeyFX Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard Take your trading to the next level with an advanced indicator that displays Price movement from 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Open across all trading instruments. With a single glance, you’ll see:   Precise pip or percentage movements for forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto.   Multi-timeframe analysis (1H → Monthly) for stronger confirmations.   Clear visual dashboards that highlight bullish vs b
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard
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Abbeyfx Multicurrency Trade History Dashboard is an indicator that tracks and analyzes in a table format the trading performances across multiple forex pairs, stocks, crypto assets, or other instruments.  This p ulls trades directly from MT5 trade history. The Multicurrency Comparison table shows s ide-by-side results for all pairs. With quick glance, you can see your best and worst performing pairs. This indicator is a t ime-based Analysis  Daily, weekly, monthly performance.
Abbeyfx Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard MT5
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Unlock Market Insights with the AbbeyFX Multicurrency Open Distance Dashboard Take your trading to the next level with an advanced indicator that displays Price movement from  1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Open across all trading instruments . With a single glance, you’ll see: Precise pip or percentage movements for forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto. Multi-timeframe analysis (1H → Monthly) for stronger confirmations. Clear visual dashboards that highlight bullish vs beari
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