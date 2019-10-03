MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5

Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.

 The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd. 


Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make your own decision. Buy-green arrow, sell-red arrow. In the indicator, you can change the lot, set the trading time of the EA and the time of its shutdown. You can also change the working period and time filters. There's a beep.
 Recommended working period D1. Filters H1 and H4. 
Settings:
  • TF-working period (recommended D1)
  • CCI_Period
  • CCI Level up
  • CCI Level Dn
  • CCI Price
  • SAR Step
  • SAR Maximum
  • TF Filter1 – (recommended H1)
  • TF Filter2 – (recommended H4)
  • WorkTime 
  • Sound Use
  • MaxBars


More from author
MTF Qristalium Average
Elena Kusheva
Experts
MTF Advisor Qristalium Average was created together with programmer Alexander Gavrilin. This system is fully automated. It's not martingale. Averaging works here.  It works on all currency pairs.  The EA uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  MTF Qristalium Average filters these rules on multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. Since the market and the trend are influenc
MTF Qristalium Arrows
Elena Kusheva
Indicators
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make yo
Zen MT4
Elena Kusheva
Experts
I slippage=0; - allowed slippage, 0 - not used   S cmt=""; - comment on orders   I Magic=20200131; - magic, the order ID of the EA   S WorkTime="00:00-24:00"; - the format is HH: MM-HH:MM, all day 0-24 or 00: 00-24:00   D fix_lot=0.01; / / fix lot - working lot   Order_tp D=100.0; //TP. I recommend – 10.0-take profit in points as for 4 characters! the EA automatically detects 5-character instruments and will increase the value 10 times automatically.   D order_sl=0.0; / / SL-stop loss in points
MTF Qristalium Averaging MT5
Elena Kusheva
Experts
MTF Advisor Qristalium Average was created together with programmer Alexander Gavrilin. This system is fully automated. It's not martingale. Averaging works here.  It works on all currency pairs.  The EA uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  MTF Qristalium Average filters these rules on multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. Since the market and the trend are influenc
Zen MT5
Elena Kusheva
Experts
I slippage=0; - allowed slippage, 0 - not used   S cmt=""; - comment on orders   I Magic=20200131; - magic, the order ID of the EA   S WorkTime="00:00-24:00"; - the format is HH: MM-HH:MM, all day 0-24 or 00: 00-24:00   D fix_lot=0.01; / / fix lot - working lot   Order_tp D=100.0; //TP. I recommend – 10.0-take profit in points as for 4 characters! the EA automatically detects 5-character instruments and will increase the value 10 times automatically.   D order_sl=0.0; / / SL-stop loss in points
