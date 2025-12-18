Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Multi-Timeframe Technical Indicator for XAUUSD





Overview

Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading. It combines moving average crossovers, volatility-based stop loss/take profit levels, position visualization, and multi-timeframe trend analysis. The tool helps traders identify potential entries and manage trades with a clear chart display.





Main Functions

- Signal Generation

• Two EMA-based wave lines with customizable periods.

• Buy and sell signals when the waves cross.

• Optional spacing filter to reduce excessive signals.





- Position Boxes

• Each signal is displayed with entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.

• Dynamic levels calculated from ATR multipliers.

• Box width adjustable in bars.





- WIN/LOSS Markers

• Automatic marking of closed positions with WIN or LOSS outcome.

• Optional text and connection lines between signals and results.





- Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel

• Analysis of up to 6 timeframes (M1–H4).

• Color-coded bars show bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions.

• Confluence calculation to measure agreement across timeframes.





- Dashboard Display

• Shows trend direction, strength, and reversal signals.

• Fully customizable panel location, colors, and size.





- Trading Modes

• Select Buy only, Sell only, or both.

• Quick toggling via chart buttons.





Input Parameters

- Wave Settings: Periods for Wave 1 and Wave 2.

- ATR Settings: ATR period, stop loss and take profit multipliers.

- Box Settings: Box width, transparency, colors, border.

- Flags: WIN/LOSS colors, size, text labels.

- Dashboard/MTF Panel: Position, size, background, text colors.

- History: Number of bars to keep signals visible.





Recommended Use

- Apply to gold (XAUUSD) charts.

- Suggested timeframes: M2, M5, M15 for scalping; higher timeframes for day and swing trading.

- Configure wave periods and ATR settings according to trading style.





Technical Notes

- Optimized for memory and CPU efficiency.

- Works on any broker offering XAUUSD.

- Signals are generated based on EMA crossovers with ATR-based risk management.





Disclaimer

- This indicator provides signals and visualization but does not guarantee profitability.

- Past performance does not ensure future results.

- Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

- The tool should be used together with additional market analysis.