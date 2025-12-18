Gold Position Box Signals Pro

Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Multi-Timeframe Technical Indicator for XAUUSD

Overview
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading. It combines moving average crossovers, volatility-based stop loss/take profit levels, position visualization, and multi-timeframe trend analysis. The tool helps traders identify potential entries and manage trades with a clear chart display.

Main Functions
- Signal Generation
  • Two EMA-based wave lines with customizable periods.
  • Buy and sell signals when the waves cross.
  • Optional spacing filter to reduce excessive signals.

- Position Boxes
  • Each signal is displayed with entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.
  • Dynamic levels calculated from ATR multipliers.
  • Box width adjustable in bars.

- WIN/LOSS Markers
  • Automatic marking of closed positions with WIN or LOSS outcome.
  • Optional text and connection lines between signals and results.

- Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel
  • Analysis of up to 6 timeframes (M1–H4).
  • Color-coded bars show bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions.
  • Confluence calculation to measure agreement across timeframes.

- Dashboard Display
  • Shows trend direction, strength, and reversal signals.
  • Fully customizable panel location, colors, and size.

- Trading Modes
  • Select Buy only, Sell only, or both.
  • Quick toggling via chart buttons.

Input Parameters
- Wave Settings: Periods for Wave 1 and Wave 2.
- ATR Settings: ATR period, stop loss and take profit multipliers.
- Box Settings: Box width, transparency, colors, border.
- Flags: WIN/LOSS colors, size, text labels.
- Dashboard/MTF Panel: Position, size, background, text colors.
- History: Number of bars to keep signals visible.

Recommended Use
- Apply to gold (XAUUSD) charts.
- Suggested timeframes: M2, M5, M15 for scalping; higher timeframes for day and swing trading.
- Configure wave periods and ATR settings according to trading style.

Technical Notes
- Optimized for memory and CPU efficiency.
- Works on any broker offering XAUUSD.
- Signals are generated based on EMA crossovers with ATR-based risk management.

Disclaimer
- This indicator provides signals and visualization but does not guarantee profitability.
- Past performance does not ensure future results.
- Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.
- The tool should be used together with additional market analysis.

