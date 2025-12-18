Gold Position Box Signals Pro
- Indicators
- Tahir Mehmood
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 18 December 2025
- Activations: 7
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Multi-Timeframe Technical Indicator for XAUUSD
Overview
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading. It combines moving average crossovers, volatility-based stop loss/take profit levels, position visualization, and multi-timeframe trend analysis. The tool helps traders identify potential entries and manage trades with a clear chart display.
Main Functions
- Signal Generation
• Two EMA-based wave lines with customizable periods.
• Buy and sell signals when the waves cross.
• Optional spacing filter to reduce excessive signals.
- Position Boxes
• Each signal is displayed with entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.
• Dynamic levels calculated from ATR multipliers.
• Box width adjustable in bars.
- WIN/LOSS Markers
• Automatic marking of closed positions with WIN or LOSS outcome.
• Optional text and connection lines between signals and results.
- Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel
• Analysis of up to 6 timeframes (M1–H4).
• Color-coded bars show bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions.
• Confluence calculation to measure agreement across timeframes.
- Dashboard Display
• Shows trend direction, strength, and reversal signals.
• Fully customizable panel location, colors, and size.
- Trading Modes
• Select Buy only, Sell only, or both.
• Quick toggling via chart buttons.
Input Parameters
- Wave Settings: Periods for Wave 1 and Wave 2.
- ATR Settings: ATR period, stop loss and take profit multipliers.
- Box Settings: Box width, transparency, colors, border.
- Flags: WIN/LOSS colors, size, text labels.
- Dashboard/MTF Panel: Position, size, background, text colors.
- History: Number of bars to keep signals visible.
Recommended Use
- Apply to gold (XAUUSD) charts.
- Suggested timeframes: M2, M5, M15 for scalping; higher timeframes for day and swing trading.
- Configure wave periods and ATR settings according to trading style.
Technical Notes
- Optimized for memory and CPU efficiency.
- Works on any broker offering XAUUSD.
- Signals are generated based on EMA crossovers with ATR-based risk management.
Disclaimer
- This indicator provides signals and visualization but does not guarantee profitability.
- Past performance does not ensure future results.
- Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.
- The tool should be used together with additional market analysis.