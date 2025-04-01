Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals

5

Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals (MT5 Dashboard)

Unlock Smarter Trading with Real-Time Market Insights Across Multiple Currencies & Timeframes!

The Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals dashboard is your all-in-one solution for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify complex market analysis and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities. Say goodbye to manual chart hopping – this powerful tool scans multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously from a single, intuitive chart template.

What Makes This Dashboard Indispensable for Your Trading?

  • Effortless Signal Identification: Instantly identify fresh trading signals across various currencies and timeframes, all from one dynamic dashboard.

  • Automated Chart Navigation: The dashboard intelligently opens relevant charts where the latest signals have emerged, saving you valuable time and ensuring you never miss an entry.

  • Clear Entry, Target & Stop Loss Levels: Get precise, pre-calculated levels for Entry, three customizable Target levels, and Stop Loss, allowing for disciplined risk management and profit-taking.

  • Robust, Trend-Based Entry System: Built on a sophisticated multi-timeframe trend analysis and a complex signal algorithm, this dashboard helps you trade with the underlying market direction, increasing your chances of success.

  • Customizable Risk-to-Reward: Tailor your trades with flexible risk-to-reward ratio settings, aligning with your personal trading strategy.

  • Advanced Sorting & Organization: Easily manage and prioritize your watchlist with various sorting methods for the scanner.

Detailed Indicator Features:

  • Platform Compatibility: Specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

  • Multi-Utility Dashboard: Functions as a comprehensive market scanning and signal generation tool.

  • Full Signal Customization: Allows users to fully customize signal settings to match individual preferences and strategies.

  • Intuitive Graphical Interface: Features a user-friendly and visually clear dashboard layout.

  • Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scan: Scans and analyzes multiple currency pairs (symbols) and various timeframes concurrently from a single chart template.

  • Automatic Chart Opening: Automatically opens new charts corresponding to where the latest trading signals have formed.

  • Key Level Display: Clearly displays crucial trading levels:

    • Entry: Recommended entry point for trades.

    • Targets: Three customizable profit-taking levels (TP1, TP2, TP2).

    • Stop Loss: Defined stop-loss level for risk management.

  • Robust Entry System: Incorporates an advanced entry system based on multi-timeframe trend analysis.

  • Complex Signal Algorithm: Utilizes a sophisticated algorithm to generate accurate and reliable trading signals.

  • Provided Trading Levels: Supplies all necessary levels for executing trades effectively.

  • Configurable Risk-to-Reward (R:R): Enables users to customize their desired risk-to-reward ratios.

  • Scanner Sorting Methods: Offers various methods to sort the scanner results for efficient analysis.

  • EA Compatibility Note: The "CurOrders" column on the dashboard will show "NoOrders" as the dashboard itself is an indicator.

  • Companion EA Available: An Expert Advisor (EA) is separately available for automated trading based on the signals generated by this dashboard, offering full automation capabilities.

Why Choose Our Dashboard?

This dashboard is perfect for traders seeking an edge through comprehensive market scanning and clear, actionable signals. While the "CurOrders" column shows "NoOrders" as it's designed to work with an Expert Advisor, a dedicated EA for seamless integration and automated trading based on these signals is also available to enhance your trading experience.

Take Control of Your Trades. Get the Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals Dashboard Today!



Reviews 1
Levent Safak
1233
Levent Safak 2025.04.04 19:44 
 

Excellent indicator if you trade multi time frames. What works for me 4H/15 min setting.

Recommended products
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT5, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid p
FREE
Heatmap Indicator
Ganegama Ganithage Rumesh Erangana
Indicators
XAUUSD Heat Map Scalping Indicator Perfect for 1M, 3M, 5M, 15M Scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) Take your scalping to the next level with this exclusive Heat Map indicator , designed and optimized specifically for XAUUSD . This tool is a powerful visual assistant that helps you instantly identify market strength, pressure zones, and potential entry points in real time. Key Features: Optimized for Fast Scalping : Works best on 1-minute, 3-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute timeframes Specializ
TradeAssistant Pro
Black Panther AI
Indicators
TRADE ASSISTANT PRO – Your Ultimate Manual Trading Companion TRADE ASSISTANT PRO is a powerful all-in-one trading utility designed for manual traders who value precision, control, and efficiency. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you everything you need at your fingertips to make faster, smarter trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol Display Monitor multiple pairs and timeframes from a single chart. Get real-time info across
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO – Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that measures in real time the relative strength of the main Forex currencies. It analyses up to 28 major pairs, calculates the normalized strength of the eight most traded currencies and displays a visual dashboard that helps you quickly identify which pairs to focus on and which to avoid. The indicator does not open any trades. It
HAWA Gold MT5
Waseem Ejaz
Indicators
HAWA GOLD MT5 Advanced trading indicator with realistic pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  The system focuses only  Small and Steady Profits . It uses fixed stop loss for every signal to keep money management in place.  As compare to other available indicators in market, HAWA gold has unique feature of displaying total profit and loss in terms of points where 1PIP=10points and Minimum profit is 10 pips. Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength
Magic Storm MT5
Reni
5 (1)
Experts
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (3)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Visual Vortex Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Market Dynamics with the Vortex Indicator! The Visual Vortex Indicator is your advanced tool for decoding market trends, reversals, and momentum shifts. Priced at $65, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of market behavior, but it’s designed for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your unique trading strategy. What Makes It Unique? The Vortex Indicator is based on a strategy that identifies directional movements and trend strength by analyzing key price d
Easy Starter Bot
Andrei Frasin
Experts
Easy Starter Bot The price of the bot will double every 5 copies sold! Easy Starter Bot is designed for traders with smaller portfolios or those who prefer a lower risk threshold. Don’t expect to double your capital in two days: this EA is built to generate steady profits without risking your account with aggressive or dangerous strategies. If you want higher returns, you can adjust the inputs to increase risk, but the choice is always yours. In any case,   you’ll never be left alone : you can c
FREE
Proxy OrderFlow MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Indicator based on tick-spread imbalance. TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold, and CFDs (auto-adjustment for JPY pairs, Gold, CFDs). Settings: TickWindow (200) – tick observation window SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread weighting factor NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalization period (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – alert thresholds AlertCooldown (300s) – alert cooldown period Conclusion: The Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 detect
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.36 (25)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.67 (3)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1.   Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or rever
Currency Power Meter MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (2)
Indicators
Currency Power Meter shows the power of major currencies against each other. The indicator shows the relative strength of currency/pair at the current moment in a period of time (H4, daily, weekly, monthly). It is useful for day traders, swing traders and position traders with suitable period options. Currency power is the true reason of market trend: The strongest currency against the weakest currency will combine into a most trending pair. As we know, trend makes money and all traders love tre
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals). In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4. How to work with the indicator. The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default. Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the
Multi SAR MT5
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Indicators
This tool monitors Parabolic SAR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of symbols/ markets you have entered
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
The Black Swan Panel
Krystof Zak
5 (1)
Indicators
The Black Swan Trading Panel was designed and built to make trading as easy as possible. Track any trading instruments with multiple time frames on one chart and thus have a complete overview of the market situation. The Black Swan Trading Panel uses three custom indicators that will give you a clear overview of the market situation regarding trend, price deviations and support/resistance zones. This indicator is highly customizable and therefore suitable for every type of trading. With this too
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
MultiAsset Algo EA
Harshika Govind
Experts
MultiAsset Algo Expert Advisor (EA) – Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Solution This Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading system designed for aggressive yet highly profitable trading across multiple asset classes, including Forex and Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates   six robust trading signal strategies   based on proven technical indicators such as RSI Momentum, Moving Average Crossovers, MACD explosive signals, multi-momentum alignment, RSI divergences, and scalping techniques.   If
FREE
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Indicators
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Indicators
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
TrendView Ultimate
Rafael Grecco
Indicators
TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance. More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and valida
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicators
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate  - Professional Pattern Scanner DESCRIPTION This is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor that detects CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns and provides trading signals with trend filtering. The EA can operate in manual signal mode or automatic trading mode. CORE FUNCTIONALITY Pattern Detection The EA scans for three-stage CRT patterns across multiple symbols. The first stage identifies consolidation zones with defined support and resistance levels. The se
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (52)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Buy TREND PRO now and get another advanced trend indicator for free To receive, write in private messages. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS    -  INSTRUCTIONS  ENG    -  VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you can enter the market with higher probability and precision. There's also a f
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
Indicators
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Indicators
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicators
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 5 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for S calpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand  accurate, real-time signals  in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines  price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering  to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals  across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features Smart Signal Detection   – Identifies   strong trend revers
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG    -     Version MT4 Main functions: Displays active zones of sellers and buyers! The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation. LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when acti
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.74) Short Description The Integrated Dashboard Scanner monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single panel. Version 3.74 features four core scanning modules based on Dariusz Dargo's trading strategy (IB/OB Breakouts, MACD Divergence & Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias) plus five supplementary modules (Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo). Each module can be configured independently. New in
CDV Swing Levels
TitanScalper
5 (2)
Indicators
Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) Swing Level - Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] CDV Swing Aggressive Score Guide : [ Download PDF ] Free Professional Education Course: After purchasing, contact me to receive access to the complete CDV Professional Training Video Course. Professional CDV Analysis for Market Reversals This indicator identifies CDV absorption and exhaustion patterns to detect precise market turning points. It analyzes cumulative delta vo
Volume at Price VAP
Samuele Borella
Indicators
Volume at Price (VAP) VAP is a right-anchored Volume Profile Heatmap for MetaTrader 5 designed for clean, fast, and stable execution on any chart. It shows where trading activity clustered, not just when—so you can read balance/imbalance, spot value migration, and plan trades with precise references: VAH, VAL, and POC . What VAP shows Heatmap Profile (tick-volume): A compact, right-anchored histogram that scales with the chart. Value Area (~70%) in Gold Non-Value in White Soft shadow gradient
More from author
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals (MT4 Indicator) All-in-One MT4 Signals: Precise Entries, Exits & Re-entries for Any Trading Style! The "Scalp Arrow Exit Signals" is a professional-grade trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , engineered to be your comprehensive guide for reliable entry, exit, re-entry, retracement entry, and pull-back entry signals . This powerful forex tool operates as a complete "black-box" system, providing clear, actionable buy and sell signals with robust alerts across any inst
Multi Time Frame Multi Currency Signals Dashboard
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi-Time-Frame-Multi Currency Signals Dashboard Indicator Multi Time Frame Multi Currency Signals Dashboard (MT4) Unify Your Market View: Dynamic Signals & Advanced Analysis Across Currencies & Timeframes on MT4! The Multi Time Frame Multi Currency Signals Dashboard is an advanced and highly customizable multi-utility trading dashboard specifically engineered for MetaTrader 4 . This powerful tool revolutionizes your market analysis by consolidating insights from numerous symbols and timefram
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal (MT4 Indicator) Precision Signals for MT4: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation & Strong Trend Entries! The "Multi Trend Buy Sell Signal" is an advanced trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously engineered to provide highly confirmed entry signals with powerful alerts . This intelligent forex tool leverages a sophisticated combination of Multi Time Frame (MTF) conditions , integrating one set of Moving Averages (MA) and two sets of MACD indicators . What makes
Multi Dashboard Scalper
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Multi Dashboard Scalper (MT4 Indicator) Dominate Scalping: Global Market Strength & Cross-Currency Analysis on MT4! The Multi Dashboard Scalper is an innovative trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , engineered to provide highly effective scalping signals by analyzing the true strength of cross-currency pairs and various markets. This powerful forex tool features a unique indicator dashboard that calculates the proprietary strength of all major markets, currency pairs, and commodities, givi
Scalp and Swing Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Scalp and Swing Signals (MT4 Indicator) Non-Repainting MT4 Signals: Pinpoint Reversals & Trend Following for Any Market! The "Scalp and Swing Signals" indicator is a cutting-edge trading tool meticulously developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . This versatile forex indicator empowers traders to capture highly accurate entry signals at the top and bottom of trend cycles, making it perfect for both scalping strategies and swing trading opportunities. Its robust algorithm delivers non-repainting signal
Reversal Area Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (2)
Indicators
Reversal Area Indicator (MT4) Pinpoint Reversals: High-Probability Entries with Smart S/R & Re-Entry Signals for MT4! The Reversal Area Indicator is a powerful trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , engineered to identify good  reversal points at the top and bottom of price swings. By intelligently detecting dynamic support and resistance areas , this forex tool generates precise trading signals designed for logical entries with incredibly small stop losses and high risk-to-reward ratios .
Top Bottom Scalper
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Top Bottom Scalper (MT4 Indicator) Pinpoint Reversals: Accurate Top/Bottom Signals for Forex & Binary Trading on MT4! The "Top Bottom Scalper" is a specialized trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify highly accurate reversal points (market Tops and Bottoms). This powerful forex tool is your secret weapon for capturing precise entries at critical turning points, making it ideal for both forex trading and binary options trading . Beyond just trading signals ,
Double Trend Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Double Trend Signals (MT4 Indicator) Effortless Trend Mastery: Non-Repainting Signals & Smart Filtering for MT4! The "Double Trend Signals" is an advanced buy trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously engineered to provide easy, visual, and highly effective trend detection . This powerful forex tool features an intuitive impulse color panel that instantly shows you the market's direction and strength, making trend analysis simpler than ever before. What makes "Double Trend Signals
Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard (MT4) Extreme Reversals: Pinpoint Market Turns & Trade Smarter with MT4! The "Reversal Signals Scalper Dashboard" is a cutting-edge multi-purpose trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , engineered to accurately identify extreme turning points across various financial assets including forex pairs, stocks, and commodities . This powerful MT4 tool visually highlights when predefined overbought and oversold extreme levels have been reached, empowering you to pla
Matrix Price Action Scalper
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Matrix Price Action Scalper (MT4 Indicator) Master Price Action: Precise Scalping & Re-Entry Signals for MT4 Traders! The Matrix Price Action Scalper is an advanced trading indicator meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , empowering you to identify high-probability buy and sell entries and re-entries purely based on raw price action . This powerful forex tool cuts through market noise, providing incredibly fast and accurate signals without relying on lagging indicators or oscillators. Wh
Scalper Signals Trader
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Scalper Signals Trader (MT4 Indicator) Precision Forex Signals: Scalping & Swing Trading with Multi-Timeframe Confirmation on MT4! The Scalper Signals Trader is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , engineered to deliver clear, reliable entry and exit signals . This versatile forex tool is perfect for both rapid scalping strategies and more extended swing trading , adapting seamlessly to your preferred trading style. With its intelligent dual-algorithm approach, yo
Smart Multi Systems
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Smart Multi Systems Indicator (MT4) Unleash Your Trading Potential with 21 Entry & 8 Exit Strategies for MetaTrader 4! The Smart Multi Systems Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool for MetaTrader 4 , meticulously designed to empower traders with a comprehensive suite of technical analysis and signal generation capabilities. With an unprecedented 21 distinct entry strategies and 8 robust exit strategies , this indicator provides the flexibility and precision you need to navigate dive
Hni Scalp Swing indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Hni Scalp Swing Indicator (MT4) Precision Scalping & Swing Trading: Filtered Signals for MT4 on Any Timeframe! The Hni Scalp Swing indicator is an indispensable trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , engineered to provide high-quality buy and sell signals for both aggressive scalping and reliable swing trading strategies. This versatile forex tool stands out with its intelligent higher timeframe filter, allowing you to fine-tune signal quality and ensure robust entry signal confirmation . Wh
Multi Trend Signal Dashboard
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Multi Trend Signal Dashboard (MT4) Master Market Trends: Visual Signals & Smart Entries Across All Timeframes on MT4! The Multi Trend Signal Dashboard is an intuitive and powerful visual trading system for MetaTrader 4 , designed to simplify complex trend analysis and deliver clear buy and sell signals. This intelligent dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of trend strength across multiple timeframes, making it an indispensable tool for intraday, short, medium, or long-term traders. Stop
Filter:
Levent Safak
1233
Levent Safak 2025.04.04 19:44 
 

Excellent indicator if you trade multi time frames. What works for me 4H/15 min setting.

Reply to review