Introducing Nomad AI: Your Expert Navigator for the Forex Markets



Nomad AI is not just another grid trading system; it's an evolutionary approach that thrives in the real-world market. Designed to tap into the market's natural flow, Nomad AI eschews the traditional retrospective fitting approach. Instead, it leverages genuine market inefficiencies, turning the unpredictable market waves to your advantage with a strategy that's as mobile and adaptable as the nomad for which it's named.

3 copy out of 10 are Left at $100!

Next price --> $499

Next price --> $999

Next price --> $1499

Next price --> $2499

Supported Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Optimal Timeframe: M15

Key Features:



Single Chart Mastery: Manage all your trades from just one chart.

Multi-Currency Support: Expertly designed to trade multiple pairs.

Proven Performance: Solid back testing and live operation track record.

GMT Independent: No adjustments needed for GMT changes.

User-Friendly: Get started quickly with just three lines of instructions.

Cost-Efficient: Premium quality without the premium price tag.

FTMO and other prop firms are compatible

Installation Quick Guide:



Attach Nomad AI to a single M15 chart, with AUDCAD as the preferred option.

Update the Symbol parameter to match your broker’s suffix for currency pairs.

Stick to the recommended pairs for optimum performance; all necessary configurations are inbuilt within the EA.

Allow Nomad AI access to the designated news list website and time server to enable the news filter and time detection features. Check our easy guide for setup (from 1:00 to 2:05).

Risk Management:



Grid Options: Control over new grid initiation and ongoing grid management.

Lot Sizing: Choose from Fixed, Dynamic, or Deposit Load methods, along with four auto-calculated risk presets.

Spread and Slippage Limits: Set maximum levels for trading conditions.

Simultaneous Symbol Cap: Limit the number of currencies traded at once.

Drawdown Action: Specify a drawdown percentage to trigger protective measures.

Strategic Elements:



Customizable Symbol List: Enter symbols separated by commas.

Technical Indicators: Settings for Bollinger Bands and RSI filters, with adjustable periods and values.

Profit and Loss Parameters: Define TakeProfit and StopLoss with options for grid and initial trades.

Tested with ICMARKET and FTMO broker .

We suggest tight spread broker.

If you do not have tight broker, I recommended icmarket broker and you can created tight spread with using following link.





Nomad AI is your ally in the markets, a system that doesn't just survive but thrives on the inherent uncertainties of currency trading. Adopt Nomad AI and transform your trading into an art form, moving with the markets, ever forward, ever profitable.



