NomadAI

Introducing Nomad AI: Your Expert Navigator for the Forex Markets

Nomad AI is not just another grid trading system; it's an evolutionary approach that thrives in the real-world market. Designed to tap into the market's natural flow, Nomad AI eschews the traditional retrospective fitting approach. Instead, it leverages genuine market inefficiencies, turning the unpredictable market waves to your advantage with a strategy that's as mobile and adaptable as the nomad for which it's named.

3 copy out of 10 are Left at $100!

Next price --> $499
Next price --> $999
Next price --> $1499
Next price --> $2499

Supported Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Optimal Timeframe: M15

Key Features:

  • Single Chart Mastery: Manage all your trades from just one chart.
  • Multi-Currency Support: Expertly designed to trade multiple pairs.
  • Proven Performance: Solid back testing and live operation track record.
  • GMT Independent: No adjustments needed for GMT changes.
  • User-Friendly: Get started quickly with just three lines of instructions.
  • Cost-Efficient: Premium quality without the premium price tag.
  • FTMO and other prop firms are compatible

Installation Quick Guide:

  • Attach Nomad AI to a single M15 chart, with AUDCAD as the preferred option.
  • Update the Symbol parameter to match your broker’s suffix for currency pairs.
  • Stick to the recommended pairs for optimum performance; all necessary configurations are inbuilt within the EA.
  • Allow Nomad AI access to the designated news list website and time server to enable the news filter and time detection features. Check our easy guide for setup (from 1:00 to 2:05).

Risk Management:

  • Grid Options: Control over new grid initiation and ongoing grid management.
  • Lot Sizing: Choose from Fixed, Dynamic, or Deposit Load methods, along with four auto-calculated risk presets.
  • Spread and Slippage Limits: Set maximum levels for trading conditions.
  • Simultaneous Symbol Cap: Limit the number of currencies traded at once.
  • Drawdown Action: Specify a drawdown percentage to trigger protective measures.

Strategic Elements:

  • Customizable Symbol List: Enter symbols separated by commas.
  • Technical Indicators: Settings for Bollinger Bands and RSI filters, with adjustable periods and values.
  • Profit and Loss Parameters: Define TakeProfit and StopLoss with options for grid and initial trades.

Tested with ICMARKET and FTMO broker  .

We suggest tight spread broker. 

If you do not have tight broker, I recommended icmarket broker and you can created tight spread with using following link.

Link: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64005


Nomad AI is your ally in the markets, a system that doesn't just survive but thrives on the inherent uncertainties of currency trading. Adopt Nomad AI and transform your trading into an art form, moving with the markets, ever forward, ever profitable.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
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Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
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This EA is based on momentum strategy.  It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable. From today your money does not sleep and rise every week. Advantage:    - Always trade with stoploss   - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : US100   Period : 1H   UseDynamicStoplose: true Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We
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Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
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Smart Money Concepts is new trading method was developed from traditional Supply & Demand strategy after removing weak market conditional. SMC also can support to trade with traditional Supply & Demand created nice strategy to understand total movement of market.  6 copy out of 10 are Left  at  $100! Next price -->   $100 Our trading robot strategy is just hunting stoploss and we trade 1 or 2 trade in one day and we tested over 20 years. Supported Config:    Pair : EURUSD   Period : 1H(5M, 15M
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Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
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It can help with manual traders. EA have following features with risk management. Sell Buy Close sell Close buy Close all Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 Installation In order to buy Manual Trade Panel EA MT4/5 from MQL5.com Market you need to have a MQL5 community account. If you don’t have one, you can register here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register. 1. First make sure that you have the necessary funds required for your purchase in your MQL5 account, it's always easier to pay with your MQL5 bal
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicators
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Nomad Grid
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
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Nomad Grid – Volatility Adaptive System LIVE REAL-TIME SIGNAL: Click here to watch performance Nomad Grid is not just another static grid system; it is a volatility-aware trading engine designed for serious capital growth. Unlike traditional grids that fail when the market moves fast, Nomad Grid employs a proprietary "Volatility Memory" algorithm. It automatically expands its safety net during high-impact events and tightens it during calm periods to capture profit. This EA transforms the tr
TWAP Institional
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
TWAP Institutional Trade like a desk, not like a gambler: institutional-grade execution with a hard broker-side stop and a fixed, pre-defined risk on every single trade. TWAP Institutional brings the discipline of an institutional execution desk to your MT5 account. No hidden exposure, no hope-and-pray exits: every trade is placed with a real broker-side stop-loss and a dollar risk that is fixed BEFORE the position opens. WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT - FIXED RISK PER TRADE. A proprietary volatility
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Duumaa Olonh
18
Duumaa Olonh 2024.01.24 15:48 
 

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Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2024.01.24 15:59
Thank you for your review. Good luck.
Jirhee Jirhee
18
Jirhee Jirhee 2024.01.24 09:41 
 

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Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2024.01.24 15:59
Thank you for your review. Good luck.
Sak Saka
18
Sak Saka 2024.01.24 05:41 
 

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Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2024.01.24 05:43
Thank you for your review. Good luck.
Bayanaa Buyankhuu
18
Bayanaa Buyankhuu 2024.01.23 13:51 
 

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Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2024.01.23 13:52
Thank you for your review. Good luck.
zaya dineg
19
zaya dineg 2024.01.23 13:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2024.01.23 13:28
Thank you for your review. Good luck.
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