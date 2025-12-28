VWMA Signal Pro – Multi-Timeframe Volume Weighted Dashboard

VWMA Signal Pro is an analytical indicator that combines the Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) with trend confirmation filters and a compact multi-timeframe dashboard.

It helps traders identify trend direction and momentum strength using volume-weighted price action and volatility confirmation.

The indicator calculates VWMA values across multiple timeframes and displays Buy/Sell signals confirmed by ADX, ATR, and VWAP filters. Each signal is rated by strength (Weak, Normal, Strong) to help evaluate market momentum.

Main Features

Multi-timeframe dashboard (M1 to D1) with signal overview.

Signal strength analysis based on volume, RSI, and volatility.

ADX, ATR, and VWAP filters for accurate trend confirmation.

Adjustable sensitivity modes (N, X, Y, Z).

Ten professional visual themes.

Customizable dashboard position, colors, fonts, and transparency.

Optimized for stable performance with minimal resource use.

VWMA Signal Pro provides structured, volume-weighted market insight in a clean and efficient format.

Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading across Forex, stocks, and crypto.