VWMA Signal Pro

VWMA Signal Pro – Multi-Timeframe Volume Weighted Dashboard

VWMA Signal Pro is an analytical indicator that combines the Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) with trend confirmation filters and a compact multi-timeframe dashboard.
It helps traders identify trend direction and momentum strength using volume-weighted price action and volatility confirmation.

The indicator calculates VWMA values across multiple timeframes and displays Buy/Sell signals confirmed by ADX, ATR, and VWAP filters. Each signal is rated by strength (Weak, Normal, Strong) to help evaluate market momentum.

Main Features

  • Multi-timeframe dashboard (M1 to D1) with signal overview.

  • Signal strength analysis based on volume, RSI, and volatility.

  • ADX, ATR, and VWAP filters for accurate trend confirmation.

  • Adjustable sensitivity modes (N, X, Y, Z).

  • Ten professional visual themes.

  • Customizable dashboard position, colors, fonts, and transparency.

  • Optimized for stable performance with minimal resource use.

VWMA Signal Pro provides structured, volume-weighted market insight in a clean and efficient format.
Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading across Forex, stocks, and crypto.



