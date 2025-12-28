VWMA Signal Pro
- Indicators
- Tahir Mehmood
- Version: 3.20
- Updated: 28 December 2025
- Activations: 7
VWMA Signal Pro – Multi-Timeframe Volume Weighted Dashboard
VWMA Signal Pro is an analytical indicator that combines the Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) with trend confirmation filters and a compact multi-timeframe dashboard.
It helps traders identify trend direction and momentum strength using volume-weighted price action and volatility confirmation.
The indicator calculates VWMA values across multiple timeframes and displays Buy/Sell signals confirmed by ADX, ATR, and VWAP filters. Each signal is rated by strength (Weak, Normal, Strong) to help evaluate market momentum.
Main Features
-
Multi-timeframe dashboard (M1 to D1) with signal overview.
-
Signal strength analysis based on volume, RSI, and volatility.
-
ADX, ATR, and VWAP filters for accurate trend confirmation.
-
Adjustable sensitivity modes (N, X, Y, Z).
-
Ten professional visual themes.
-
Customizable dashboard position, colors, fonts, and transparency.
-
Optimized for stable performance with minimal resource use.
VWMA Signal Pro provides structured, volume-weighted market insight in a clean and efficient format.
Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading across Forex, stocks, and crypto.