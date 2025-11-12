TrendView Ultimate

📌 TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries

TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance.

More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and validate strategies for any market condition.

✅ Core Features

  • 100% Non-repainting Signals — All signals and trendlines are drawn on closed candles only, once shown, they never disappear
  • Reliable Trend Detection — Displays bullish (green), bearish (red), and optional neutral (yellow) phases through clean, rule-based trendlines
  • Confirmed Trend Entry Signals — Shows arrows at trend reversals, confirmed on candle close, great for spotting early entries without repainting risk
  • Maximum Profit Lines — For each trend, the indicator calculates and displays the maximum profit that could have been achieved, based on your configured lot size, helping you evaluate asset behavior and trend quality
  • Advanced Entry & Exit Signals — Strategic signals within the active trend provide:
    • Additional entries (if you missed the initial one, prefer to scale in, or want a better-priced entry)
    • Early exits (before full trend reversal)
    • These signals are fully configurable for more frequency or more confirmation
  • Built-in Statistics Panel — Gain insights into trend behavior and performance with real-time stats:
    • Number of bullish and bearish trends
    • Theoretical maximum profit for each trend
    • Win rate and average profit across historical signals

🧠 The Ultimate System — Your Trading Guide and Strategy Tester

A standout feature of TrendView Ultimate, the Ultimate System simulates complete trades (entries + exits) based on parameters you define and updates all statistics and trades in real time.

📊 How it works

  1. You define your entry preferences using the Guide Zone parameters to get better entry prices and avoid price disadvantages
  2. Adjust filter and confirmation parameters - these affect both entry and exit signals, allowing you to fine-tune the system's responsiveness to market conditions
  3. The system filters and selects only those entry and exit signals that match your criteria
  4. For each trade, it evaluates all available signals on each trend and selects the most profitable ones according to your criteria
  5. The result is a complete visual simulation of all valid trades, showing:
    • Entry and exit prices
    • Total profit/loss
    • Win rate, average and max profit
    • Number of trades executed

Everything updates instantly as you adjust parameters, timeframe, or symbol, making it a powerful real-time strategy tester.

Once you've found a profitable configuration, you can:

  • Use Ultimate System signals as guidance for your trading decisions
  • Execute trades manually while following the system's optimized suggestions
  • Use it as confirmation for your personal strategy
  • Adapt the system's recommendations to your own risk tolerance and trading style

Think of it as a sophisticated trading advisor that gives you the best possible entry/exit suggestions, but you make the final decisions and execute the trades yourself.

🎯 The Target System — Fixed Signal Trading System

Building upon the Ultimate System, the Target System provides predefined visual signals with fixed entry and exit points that never change after being drawn.

📊How Target System Works

  • Based on the same logic as the Ultimate System
  • Provides fixed visual entry and exit signals that remain constant
  • Entry Signals: One or more fixed entry points per trend (configurable by trader)
  • Exit Signals: Automatic exits when predefined profit targets are reached
  • Target Logic: Uses percentage-based profit targets relative to Ultimate System performance (configurable by trader)
  • Allows you to follow trades in complete synchronization without analysis decisions

Think of it as a reliable trading partner that provides fixed entry/exit signals, allowing you to follow a proven strategy without constant analysis

📌 Key Differences


 Ultimate System (Your Guide) Target System (Fixed Signals)
Entries: One fixed entry per trend One or more fixed entries per trend
Exits: Flexible suggestions - you decide when to exit Fixed automatic exits when target is reached
Management: Optimized for SL adjustments and context analysis Automatic system - no analysis required
Flexibility: You control exit timing based on technical analysis Synchronized execution with system signals
Decisions: You decide when to exit analyzing profit, context and technical analysis System automatically decides when to exit

Choose Your Approach:

  • Ultimate System: For active traders who want guidance while maintaining control over exit timing and risk management
  • Target System: For traders who prefer to follow proven visual signals with automatic exit management based on profit targets

💡 Important Note

As TrendView Ultimate is an indicator, it does not execute trades automatically. It provides precise visual signals and alerts showing exact entry and exit points, but you must manually execute all trades in your trading platform.

EA Development: A prototype Expert Advisor (EA) for automatic trade execution is currently under development and will be available in the future.

⚙️ Parameters & Customization

🧭 TREND DETECTION SETTINGS

  • Period used for trend calculation (default: 10)
  • Sensitivity level for trend detection (1–5, default: 3.0)
  • Show max profit lines and text (default: true) — displays maximum profit calculations for each trend

🎨 GENERAL & VISUAL SETTINGS

  • Maximum number of historical candles to analyze (default: 2000) — limits historical data processing for performance
  • Display neutral trend lines when price moves sideways (default: true) — shows yellow lines during consolidation phases
  • Color for buy signal arrows (default: Green) — customizable color for bullish entry signals
  • Color for sell signal arrows (default: Red) — customizable color for bearish entry signals
  • Color for advanced exit signals (circles) (default: Orange) — customizable color for strategic exit signals

🧪 ULTIMATE SYSTEM

  • Show Ultimate System simulation (default: true) — enables/disables the Ultimate System display
  • Color for Ultimate System lines and text (default: DodgerBlue) — customizable color for simulation elements
  • Lot size for profit calculations (default: 0.1) — used for profit/loss calculations in the simulation
  • Show advanced entry and exit signals (default: true) — enables strategic entry/exit opportunities within trends
  • Confirmation delay for advanced signals (default: 4, min: 1) — candles to wait before confirming signals
  • Filter small moves for advanced signals (default: 0.8) — minimum price movement required for signal generation
  • Show guide lines (default: true) — displays dashed lines showing entry price limits
  • Distance from trend line in ATR multiplier for entry filter (default: 2.0) — defines entry price range relative to trend line

"Confirmation delay" and "Filter small moves" parameters significantly affect the frequency and precision of advanced signals. Optimize based on asset and timeframe. Typical values: Delay: 2–6 | Filter: 0.2–4.0+

🎯 TARGET SYSTEM

  • Show Target System simulation (default: true) — enables/disables the Target System display
  • Color for Target System lines and text (default: DarkOrange) — customizable color for Target System elements
  • Target percentage of Ultimate System Average Profit (default: 50.0) — sets profit target as percentage of Ultimate System performance
  • Allow multiple Target System operations per trend (default: true) — enables multiple entries/exits within the same trend
  • Exit immediately when target is reached (default: false) — closes the trade as soon as the profit target is hit, without waiting for an exit signal
  • Use Stop Loss for Target System operations (default: false) — defines a maximum loss level relative to the profit target
  • Stop Loss multiplier (SL = -(target × multiplier)) (default: 1.0) — defines the stop loss distance as a multiple of the selected target

🔔 ALERT SYSTEM

  • Sound Alert Type (default: None) — configurable sound notifications for signals
  • Notification Alert Type (default: None) — configurable push notifications

📊 PERFORMANCE CHART

  • System to display in subwindow (default: None - Feature disabled) — choose which system to visualize in performance charts: "None", "Ultimate System", or "Target System"
  • Data visualization type (default: Growth - Accumulated growth chart) — chart style for performance analysis: Growth or Histogram

🔄 Market Adaptation — Key to Long-Term Success

Market Reality: Markets are constantly evolving and changing behavior. No single parameter configuration will remain profitable indefinitely. This is fundamental market knowledge.

Why TrendView Ultimate Succeeds: The indicator's true strength lies in its adaptability. Successful traders continuously adjust parameters and make small tweaks as market conditions evolve, ensuring the system remains effective across different market phases.

Adaptation Strategy: Use the Ultimate System to test different parameter combinations, then gradually adjust settings based on current market behavior rather than sticking rigidly to past configurations.

👤 Who Is It For?

Ultimate System Users:

  • Active traders who want guidance while maintaining full control
  • Traders seeking to optimize their strategies with professional insights
  • Anyone looking to analyze, test, and validate trading approaches
  • Traders who want to combine visual clarity with real-time performance statistics
  • Professional traders who need a complete framework for strategy development

Target System Users:

  • Traders who prefer to follow a trading system without analysis paralysis
  • Anyone seeking consistent execution without emotional interference
  • Traders who want to mirror successful strategies manually
  • Those who prefer to learn from professional trading approaches
  • Traders who want to eliminate decision-making stress and focus on execution

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders

