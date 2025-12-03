Auto Refresh Chart
- Utilities
- Tahir Mehmood
- Version: 3.20
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 7
Auto Chart Refresh – Keep Your MT5 Charts Always Updated
The Auto Chart Refresh indicator automatically updates your MetaTrader 5 charts in real time, ensuring you never trade on stale market data. Designed for scalpers, day traders, and news traders, it refreshes charts at custom intervals (from 1 second and up) for maximum accuracy and reliability.
With ultra-lightweight performance, customizable settings, and full compatibility across all symbols and timeframes, Auto Chart Refresh guarantees consistent data synchronization with your broker. Simple to use, resource-friendly, and effective, it’s the perfect tool for traders who demand precision.
Key Benefits:
-
Real-time automatic chart updates
-
Customizable refresh intervals
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
Lightweight and reliable performance
-
Essential for scalping, news trading, and multi-timeframe analysis
Stay ahead of the market—download Auto Chart Refresh today and trade with confidence.