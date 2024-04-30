Symbol Cost Info

  • Indicators
  • Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
    Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu

    Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu

    I am Opeyemi, a Civil Engineering graduate who developed a strong passion for Forex trading and algorithmic strategy development. Over time, I became deeply interested in MQL5 programming, where I build custom indicators and automated trading systems to translate trading ideas into executable
  • Version: 1.0

Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal:

  • Real-Time Spread Monitoring: Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times.
  • Pip Value at Your Fingertips: Instantly know the value of a pip in your account currency for any trade, helping you to manage risk and set precise stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  • Seamless Chart Integration: The indicator displays all this vital information unobtrusively on your trading chart, so you can make informed decisions without ever needing to switch screens.
  • Customizable and User-Friendly: Tailor the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” to your trading style with customizable settings, all wrapped up in a user-friendly interface.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator is the perfect companion to help you trade smarter, not harder. Enhance your trading experience and potentially increase your profitability with this must-have tool! 

Elevate your trading game with “Symbol Cost Info MT5” – the smart trader’s choice for cost efficiency and strategic edge.




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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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