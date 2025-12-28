Smart Trading Control Panel

Smart Trading Panel – Professional Manual & Semi-Automatic EA


Smart Trading Panel is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for traders who value control and precision, while also benefiting from advanced automation. It functions as a complete trade management solution, combining manual execution tools with semi-automatic features for risk control, order handling, and performance monitoring directly on the chart.


Key Features


One-Click Trade Execution

– Open BUY/SELL positions instantly with adjustable lot size and Magic Number.


Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit

– Set SL/TP in Pips or USD for tailored money management.


Smart Trailing Stop

– Protect profits using percentage-based trailing activation.


Automatic Partial Close

– Secure profits step by step with customizable partial exit levels.


Session Management

– Restrict trading hours and limit positions per session to reduce exposure.


Integrated Dashboards

– Trading Panel: One-click controls for Buy, Sell, Pause, Close All, Profit Close.

– Info Dashboard: Displays real-time profit, win rate, open trades, progress bars.

– Account Summary: Balance, Equity, Margin, and risk alerts with color indicators.


Customizable Layout

– Adjust panel size, button colors, and dashboard placement to fit any screen.


Performance Tracking

– Built-in monitoring of session results, trade history, and profitability with live updates.


Why Smart Trading Panel?

– Designed for manual traders who want execution speed and accuracy.

– Includes semi-automation features such as trailing and partial close.

– Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading styles.

– Offers full visibility and control over every trade.


Input Settings Overview

– General: Magic Number, lot size, trading sessions, max trades.

– SL/TP: Select between Pip or USD modes.

– Trailing: Activate in Pips/USD, adjust trailing percentage.

– Partial Close: Define trigger points, percentages, repeat options.

– Dashboards: Customize button size, colors, fonts, and GMT offset.

– Layout: Fine-tune panel size and position.


Trader Benefits

– Manual execution with automation support.

– Improved risk control through money management tools.

– Faster trade handling with one-click execution.

– Clear performance feedback with visual dashboards.


This trading panel is compatible with both standard and custom indicators, making it a versatile utility for Forex, Crypto, and major trading instruments. It is particularly effective for Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, EUR, JPY, and other active markets.


Smart Trading Panel adapts to multiple strategies including scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term investing. Whether used manually or in semi-automatic mode, it provides flexibility, precision, and efficiency to professional traders.


