CandleVision Pro EngulfingPinInsideBarScannerMTF

CandleVision Pro – Engulfing, Pin Bar, Inside Bar Scanner (MTF)

CandleVision Pro is a technical indicator that detects and displays candlestick formations on multiple timeframes.

It identifies three common price-action patterns: Engulfing, Pin Bar, and Inside Bar.

The indicator also includes a multi-timeframe dashboard, optional filters, and signal statistics.

Main Functions

- Detects Engulfing, Pin Bar, and Inside Bar formations automatically

- Works across multiple timeframes from M1 to D1

- Displays signals on a unified on-chart dashboard

- Includes optional filters for trend, momentum, and volatility

- Calculates basic statistics for detected patterns

- Adjustable signal expiry and dashboard position

- Operates on any symbol supported in the terminal

Filters and Calculations

- Trend Filter: Based on EMA for directional bias

- Momentum Filter: Based on the momentum indicator value

- Volatility Filter: Uses ATR for market range estimation

Each filter can be enabled or disabled in the input parameters.

Dashboard Features

The indicator includes a configurable dashboard that shows pattern type, signal status, trend, volatility, and basic score calculations.

Users can resize, reposition, and customize the display according to chart preferences.

Inputs

- Take Profit / Stop Loss (points)

- Pattern selection (Engulfing / Pin Bar / Inside Bar)

- Timeframe selection (M1–D1)

- Filter settings (trend, momentum, volatility)

- Dashboard position, size, and visibility options

Usage Notes

CandleVision Pro is a technical analysis tool that identifies specific candlestick formations.

It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically.

Users should evaluate each signal in combination with their own trading methods and risk management practices.

Compatibility

- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Type: Custom Indicator

- Symbols: All

- Timeframes: M1 to D1