Scalper Xau Eur Jpy
- Indicators
- Tahir Mehmood
- Version: 3.70
- Updated: 19 December 2025
- Activations: 7
Scalper Pro – Advanced XAUUSD, EURUSD & JPY Scalping Indicator (M1/M5/M15) with Volume Spike + Market Structure Breakouts
Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Scalper Pro.
Scalper Pro is a high-performance Meta Trader 5 scalping indicator designed for professional traders who specialize in XAUUSD scalping, EURUSD day trading, and JPY breakout strategies.
Built for M1 chart precision and supported by M5 and M15 multi-timeframe confirmation, Scalper Pro gives you accurate, real-time BUY and SELL signals with unmatched clarity.
Core Advantages of Scalper Pro:
XAUUSD Scalping Optimization: Perfectly tuned for gold scalping with pinpoint entry timing.
EURUSD & JPY Scalping Ready: Efficiently detects market shifts on major forex pairs, including USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY.
Market Structure Breakout Detection: Automatically identifies key support/resistance breakouts for precise trade entries.
Volume Spike Confirmation: Filters signals using order flow surge detection for higher accuracy.
Multi-Timeframe Dashboard (M1, M5, M15): Instantly see alignment across all major intraday timeframes.
Low-Lag, Fast Execution: Designed for scalpers who can’t afford signal delays.
Why Choose Scalper Pro?
Increase Win Rate: By combining structure + volume analysis in real-time.
Trade with Confidence: Dashboard shows M1, M5, and M15 trends instantly.
Adaptable: Works for both scalping and intraday breakout trading.
User-Friendly: Fully customizable interface, colors, and signal alerts.
Best For:
XAUUSD Scalpers seeking high-speed market structure signals.
EURUSD Day Traders who want reliable volume-backed breakout alerts.
JPY Pair Breakout Traders looking for accurate entry confirmations.
Scalper Pro is not just another forex indicator – it’s your complete scalping toolkit, combining price action, volume analysis, and multi-timeframe confluence in one clean package.