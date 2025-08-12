Piggy Bank EA MT5

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Every eight months, the lease price will increase by $240, for a final price of $1,190.

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sqrcltd (Get the latest product promotions and EA launch information as soon as possible)


1.) Trading Signals


2.) Product Features

  1. This is a rare SPX500 + XAUUSD portfolio on MQL5. This isn't just a single trading strategy.
  2. It consists of 6 SPX500 trading strategies and 4 XAUUSD trading strategies, for a total of 10 trading strategies. 
  3. The SPX500 and XAUUSD tend to rise over the long term, so the EA only trades long to ensure it stays in line with the broader trend.
  4. Safety first! This strategy doesn't use a Martingale or grid trading strategy, ensuring capital security. Proper money management prevents margin calls.
  5. Based on backtesting results, the profit factor is approximately 2.56, the long-term win rate is approximately 50%, and the risk-reward ratio is approximately 1:5.
  6. Each trade lasts no longer than 24 hours, with an average position holding time of approximately four hours.
  7. Each trade uses market orders with real stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit settings.
  8. One of the few EAs suitable for Prop Firm Trading Challenges.
  9. The minimum starting capital ranges from $41.16 to $82.32.
  10. No GMT time zone or daylight saving time conversion settings are required, nor is news filtering required.
  11. No complex parameter settings are required; simply set your money management settings.
  12. Clients can enable Martingale money management as needed; it is disabled by default.
  13. The EA offers an optimization feature, allowing clients to optimize based on their broker's historical data.
  14. It has minimal requirements for broker type, account type, broker spread, or network latency.
  15. Eliminating the impact of actual spreads and slippage, actual trading results are nearly identical to backtested results using tick data.
  16. Backtest reports can be imported via QuantAnalyzer4 and used in conjunction with other low-correlation EAs.
  17. The EA will not be updated unless a bug affects trading results, ensuring operational stability.

3.) Trading Requirements

  • Broker Type: ECN, STP, and MM are all accepted, without restrictions.
  • Account Type: Standard, Zero Spread, and Islamic accounts are all accepted, without restrictions.
  • Hedge Account: Must be a hedging account.
  • Broker Time Zone: No restrictions.
  • Investment Target: SPX500, XAUUSD.
  • Chart Setup: It is recommended to install and execute on a EURUSD chart.
  • Chart Time Zone: M15
  • Starting Capital: 41.16 USD to 82.32 USD
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:10 to 1:250
  • Maximum Spread: No spread limit, but the lower the better.
  • Maximum Latency: Under 2000ms, but the lower the better.
  • VPS Type: A Windows VPS is required.

4.) Backtesting Settings

  1. Backtest using at least 1-minute candle or tick historical data to ensure that real trading results are consistent with backtested results.
  2. Please ensure that the quality of historical data is above 98.00%. If there is excessive historical data loss, there may be a configuration error.
  3. Backtesting on ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital is recommended. This EA was developed using historical data from this broker.
  4. If your broker does not have older historical data, you can use QuantDataManager to import external historical data for joint backtesting.
  5. The following is the historical data configuration I used when developing my EA; it can serve as a reference for backtesting settings.
Symbol Spread Commission Buy swap Sell swap Decimal
 Data Source
SPX500 60 0.00 USD -171.00 USD -47.00 USD 0.01 Dukascopy
XAUUSD 50 0.00 USD -73.00 USD -27.00 USD 0.01 Dukascopy

5.) Technical Details

  • Tick historical data source: Dukascopy + ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital.
  • In-sample period: 2012.01.01 - 2020.01.01, using Dukascopy historical data.
  • Out-of-sample period: 2020.01.01 - 2025.07.01, using ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital historical data.
  • Entry Conditions: Combination of multiple SMA, CCI, and Williams indicators.
  • Exit Conditions: Trailing stop and timed exit.
  • Average Annual Trades: 47.00
  • Longest No-Trade Day: 259.62 Days
  • Longest No-Trade Period: 2015.06.18 - 2016.03.04
  • Average Number of Days to a New High: 38.19 Days
  • Longest Number of Days to a New High: 373.05 Days
  • Longest New High Period: 2016.03.22 - 2017.03.30

6.) Money Management

The following backtest results are based on pre-set parameters on ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital. Results may vary between different brokers and are provided for reference only. Do not assume they represent actual trading performance.
Risk Definition Balance Minimum initial capital Compound annual growth rate Max drawdown Minimum leverage requirement  Applicable situations
High risk 65 USD 82.32 USD CAGR 148.88 % MDD 50.00 %  1 : 250 Small capital account speculation
Medium risk 350 USD 350.00 USD CAGR 29.77 % MDD 10.00 %  1 : 50 Deposit trading, Prop Firm trading challenge period
Low risk 1900 USD 1900.00 USD CAGR 5.95 % MDD 2.00 %  1 : 10 Prop Firm Real Account
Fixed lot size 0.01 Lots 82.32 USD 122.56 USD 41.16 USD  1 : 50 Measure real performance

7.) Purchase Notice

  1. Except for money management, the publicly displayed trading signals and backtested performance are based on the default parameters of the EA and do not require additional configuration files.
  2. Actual trading results vary significantly between brokers. If you use a broker other than ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital, you can optimize based on your broker's historical data.
  3. Please consider your financial capabilities before purchasing. Backtested performance does not represent future performance. You can download a free trial version to backtest and optimize, and then rent or purchase if you find it satisfactory.
  4. If you encounter difficulties or find bugs, please contact me. You can also visit the EA discussion forum or blog for the FAQ knowledge base.
  5. I will not add new features to the product unless a bug affects trading results. Frequent updates will annoy many customers.
  6. If your broker does not support the use of an EA purchased on MQL5.com, please contact me immediately and I will assist you in troubleshooting the issue. 
  7. Currently, I only sell my EAs on MQL5.com. If you see someone selling my EAs on other websites, they're a scam. Be careful not to fall for them.

8.) Contact Support

  • Contact window: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc
  • Contact method: Click the "Send Message" button on the page to contact the developer, or leave your questions in the product discussion forum.
  • Contact time: Response time: Response time is as fast as five minutes, and no longer than 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

9.) Beware of Scams

  1. The actual out-of-sample start time of an EA should be based on the time the EA is published on the MQL5 sales page, not simply the start date claimed by the seller.
  2. Before purchasing, please confirm that the trading signals displayed by the seller are roughly consistent with the backtested performance to avoid situations where the seller has deliberately manipulated backtesting results in the code. 
  3. Be wary of non-MQL5 sales channels. If the seller isn't selling in MQL5, there's no impartial third-party record of the EA's true release date, making it difficult to verify the EA's true out-of-sample start time.
  4. Please note that the trading signals provided by the seller are the same EA listed on the sales page. This type of fraud is difficult to prevent.
  5. Stay away from marketing pitches that promise guaranteed profits and returns. There's a fine line between investment and fraud. Sellers have an obligation to inform buyers in advance that any investment carries the potential for loss and loss of return.
Recommended products
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.5 (8)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
BigBankSmc ICT Concept
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
BIGBANKSmc ICT CONCEPT PROP - Institutional Intelligence Meets Smart Money Architecture WHERE CENTRAL BANK LOGIC MEETS ALGORITHMIC PRECISION SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $977.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $9977.00 HURRY SYSTEM OVERVIEW BIGBNKSmc ICT CONEPT PROP represents the convergence of two dominant market paradigms: Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)—synthesized into a unified, autonomous trading framework that mirrors institutional or
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Experts
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimizat
Gold SDmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimiza
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
ScorpionGrid
Evgenii Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Experts
Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. Input parameters SetName - name of the current settings file Ma
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Exotics Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Golden Retracement
Raza Khan
Experts
Harness the power of the universe's most perfect number. Golden Retracement is an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to identify and trade precise reversals at key Fibonacci retracement levels. It automatically detects significant market swings and calculates the golden ratio levels (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%), waiting for the price to "bounce" with a powerful confirmation. This bot brings mathematical elegance and disciplined execution to your trading, helping you capitalize on deep corrections a
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – Advanced Grid EA for MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced grid trading logic with robust risk management and adaptive entry/exit strategies. This EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a reliable, flexible, and fully automated trading solution. Key Features Smart Grid System: Automatically manages buy/sell grids with dynamic lot sizing and grid spacing for optimal per
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
DAI Breakout Matrix EA
Phatcharawat Muangchiengwan
Experts
DAI Breakout Matrix EA DAI Breakout Matrix EA is a multi-timeframe breakout and grid engine designed for gold and volatile symbols. It combines breakout entries, 2-timeframe Williams %R confirmation, adaptive grid management, profit-locking and manual integration via chart buttons, all monitored by a clear on-chart HUD. Recommended symbol: XAUUSD Recommended base timeframe: M10 (custom 10-minute chart) This EA is a professional tool, not a “set and forget” solution. Proper money management and t
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Experts
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
TRDR Bot1
Musa Mampondo
Experts
Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across For
SmartSMC Liquidity Sweep
Gooi Meng Liang
Experts
SmartSMC EA – Liquidity Sweeps For over 10 years in the Gold market I’ve watched how price hunts liquidity before the real move. SmartSMC EA is my distilled version of that edge: a simple, disciplined SMC liquidity-sweep engine that trades XAUUSD with clean risk and professional execution. Why choose SmartSMC? Because it blends Smart Money Concepts with rock-solid automation. You don’t need to second-guess the chart—attach the EA, choose your risk, and let it handle entries, exits, sizing and
AdaFibo Trader
Van Dao Lai
Experts
Ada Fibo Trader is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed around a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA strategy . MY SIGNAL ON MQL5 The Expert Advisor focuses on capital protection, disciplined trade execution, and long-term stability , rather than aggressive or high-risk trading. The system limits trade frequency, controls exposure at all times, and avoids risky techniques such as martingale or unlimited grid. Key Features Fibonacci-based pullback DCA strategy Maximum one tra
TW Wolf Martingale MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
Professional Grid & Martingale EA TW Wolf Martingale MT5 is a Professional Grid & Martingale EA and Advanced Smart Grid Trading EA designed for traders who demand precise risk control, flexible execution, and safe automated trading across different market conditions. This Advanced Martingale EA combines structured grid logic with smart risk management , enabling low-risk grid trading on multiple symbols and timeframes without aggressive or fixed settings, making it a reliable professional fore
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.23 (73)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition algorithm that doesn't just follow the price but identifies zones of institutional interest and moments of market imbalance. Instead of standard indic
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
Experts
An all-in-one professional EA with clean market structure, AI quality filtering, and strict risk management — no martingale, no grid, built for long-term survival. Only a few discounted copies remain — once sold out, the price will increase immediately to $999.99. LIVE SIGNAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352634 AI CORE DETAIL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766725 Download Setfile  | Prop Firm Testing  | H2 Time Frame Setting  (Optional) Other option: The customer made $29,000 in pro
More from author
Virgo EA MT4
Hong Yi Li
Experts
Limited Offer: 3 / 10 copies left, price will increase by $1200 for every ten copies sold, final price is $29000. 1.)Trading signals Virgo EA low risk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2209017 My all signal list: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.) Product features According to the backtest results, the long-term winning rate is ± 80%, and the Maximum compound annual growth rate is ± 130%. The minimum starting capital required to trade is just $100. There are no cumbersome parameter
Virgo EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
Experts
Limited Offer: 3 / 10 copies left, price will increase by $1200 for every ten copies sold, final price is $29000. 1.)Trading signals Virgo EA low risk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2209017 My all signal list: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.) Product features According to the backtest results, the long-term winning rate is ± 80%, and the Maximum compound annual growth rate is ± 130%. The minimum starting capital required to trade is just $100. There are no cumbersome parameter
Gemini EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
Experts
Limited Offer: 3 / 10 copies left, price will increase by $1200 for every ten copies sold, final price is $29000. Subscribe to the channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sqrcltd (Get the latest product promotions and EA launch information as soon as possible) 1.) Trading Signals Gemini EA MT5 High risk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309494 List of all my EAs and signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.) Product Features This SPX500 + XAUUSD portfolio is a rare MQL5 trading
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review