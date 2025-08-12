Piggy Bank EA MT5
- Experts
- Hong Yi Li
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
2.) Product Features
- This is a rare SPX500 + XAUUSD portfolio on MQL5. This isn't just a single trading strategy.
- It consists of 6 SPX500 trading strategies and 4 XAUUSD trading strategies, for a total of 10 trading strategies.
- The SPX500 and XAUUSD tend to rise over the long term, so the EA only trades long to ensure it stays in line with the broader trend.
- Safety first! This strategy doesn't use a Martingale or grid trading strategy, ensuring capital security. Proper money management prevents margin calls.
- Based on backtesting results, the profit factor is approximately 2.56, the long-term win rate is approximately 50%, and the risk-reward ratio is approximately 1:5.
- Each trade lasts no longer than 24 hours, with an average position holding time of approximately four hours.
- Each trade uses market orders with real stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit settings.
- One of the few EAs suitable for Prop Firm Trading Challenges.
- The minimum starting capital ranges from $41.16 to $82.32.
- No GMT time zone or daylight saving time conversion settings are required, nor is news filtering required.
- No complex parameter settings are required; simply set your money management settings.
- Clients can enable Martingale money management as needed; it is disabled by default.
- The EA offers an optimization feature, allowing clients to optimize based on their broker's historical data.
- It has minimal requirements for broker type, account type, broker spread, or network latency.
- Eliminating the impact of actual spreads and slippage, actual trading results are nearly identical to backtested results using tick data.
- Backtest reports can be imported via QuantAnalyzer4 and used in conjunction with other low-correlation EAs.
- The EA will not be updated unless a bug affects trading results, ensuring operational stability.
3.) Trading Requirements
- Broker Type: ECN, STP, and MM are all accepted, without restrictions.
- Account Type: Standard, Zero Spread, and Islamic accounts are all accepted, without restrictions.
- Hedge Account: Must be a hedging account.
- Broker Time Zone: No restrictions.
- Investment Target: SPX500, XAUUSD.
- Chart Setup: It is recommended to install and execute on a EURUSD chart.
- Chart Time Zone: M15
- Starting Capital: 41.16 USD to 82.32 USD
- Minimum Leverage: 1:10 to 1:250
- Maximum Spread: No spread limit, but the lower the better.
- Maximum Latency: Under 2000ms, but the lower the better.
- VPS Type: A Windows VPS is required.
4.) Backtesting Settings
- Backtest using at least 1-minute candle or tick historical data to ensure that real trading results are consistent with backtested results.
- Please ensure that the quality of historical data is above 98.00%. If there is excessive historical data loss, there may be a configuration error.
- Backtesting on ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital is recommended. This EA was developed using historical data from this broker.
- If your broker does not have older historical data, you can use QuantDataManager to import external historical data for joint backtesting.
- The following is the historical data configuration I used when developing my EA; it can serve as a reference for backtesting settings.
|Symbol
|Spread
|Commission
|Buy swap
|Sell swap
|Decimal
|Data Source
|SPX500
|60
|0.00 USD
|-171.00 USD
|-47.00 USD
|0.01
|Dukascopy
|XAUUSD
|50
|0.00 USD
|-73.00 USD
|-27.00 USD
|0.01
|Dukascopy
5.) Technical Details
- Tick historical data source: Dukascopy + ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital.
- In-sample period: 2012.01.01 - 2020.01.01, using Dukascopy historical data.
- Out-of-sample period: 2020.01.01 - 2025.07.01, using ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital historical data.
- Entry Conditions: Combination of multiple SMA, CCI, and Williams indicators.
- Exit Conditions: Trailing stop and timed exit.
- Average Annual Trades: 47.00
- Longest No-Trade Day: 259.62 Days
- Longest No-Trade Period: 2015.06.18 - 2016.03.04
- Average Number of Days to a New High: 38.19 Days
- Longest Number of Days to a New High: 373.05 Days
- Longest New High Period: 2016.03.22 - 2017.03.30
6.) Money Management
The following backtest results are based on pre-set parameters on ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital. Results may vary between different brokers and are provided for reference only. Do not assume they represent actual trading performance.
|Risk Definition
|Balance
|Minimum initial capital
|Compound annual growth rate
|Max drawdown
|Minimum leverage requirement
|Applicable situations
|High risk
|65 USD
|82.32 USD
|CAGR 148.88 %
|MDD 50.00 %
|1 : 250
|Small capital account speculation
|Medium risk
|350 USD
|350.00 USD
|CAGR 29.77 %
|MDD 10.00 %
|1 : 50
|Deposit trading, Prop Firm trading challenge period
|Low risk
|1900 USD
|1900.00 USD
|CAGR 5.95 %
|MDD 2.00 %
|1 : 10
|Prop Firm Real Account
|Fixed lot size
|0.01 Lots
|82.32 USD
|122.56 USD
|41.16 USD
|1 : 50
|Measure real performance
7.) Purchase Notice
- Except for money management, the publicly displayed trading signals and backtested performance are based on the default parameters of the EA and do not require additional configuration files.
- Actual trading results vary significantly between brokers. If you use a broker other than ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital, you can optimize based on your broker's historical data.
- Please consider your financial capabilities before purchasing. Backtested performance does not represent future performance. You can download a free trial version to backtest and optimize, and then rent or purchase if you find it satisfactory.
- If you encounter difficulties or find bugs, please contact me. You can also visit the EA discussion forum or blog for the FAQ knowledge base.
- I will not add new features to the product unless a bug affects trading results. Frequent updates will annoy many customers.
- If your broker does not support the use of an EA purchased on MQL5.com, please contact me immediately and I will assist you in troubleshooting the issue.
- Currently, I only sell my EAs on MQL5.com. If you see someone selling my EAs on other websites, they're a scam. Be careful not to fall for them.
8.) Contact Support
- Contact window: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc
- Contact method: Click the "Send Message" button on the page to contact the developer, or leave your questions in the product discussion forum.
- Contact time: Response time: Response time is as fast as five minutes, and no longer than 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
9.) Beware of Scams
- The actual out-of-sample start time of an EA should be based on the time the EA is published on the MQL5 sales page, not simply the start date claimed by the seller.
- Before purchasing, please confirm that the trading signals displayed by the seller are roughly consistent with the backtested performance to avoid situations where the seller has deliberately manipulated backtesting results in the code.
- Be wary of non-MQL5 sales channels. If the seller isn't selling in MQL5, there's no impartial third-party record of the EA's true release date, making it difficult to verify the EA's true out-of-sample start time.
- Please note that the trading signals provided by the seller are the same EA listed on the sales page. This type of fraud is difficult to prevent.
- Stay away from marketing pitches that promise guaranteed profits and returns. There's a fine line between investment and fraud. Sellers have an obligation to inform buyers in advance that any investment carries the potential for loss and loss of return.