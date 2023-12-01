Virgo EA MT4
- Experts
-
Hong Yi Li"History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme." – Mark Twain
📌 關於我的經歷和所有產品以及常見問題
從2013年開始接觸外匯交易，並於2023年開始專注於MQL5/4程式開發。
致力於打造低風險、高回報、可持續盈利並適用於自營交易(Prop Firm)的自動化交易系統(EA)。
請隨時聯絡我們，我們通常會在一天內回覆。
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Limited Offer: 3 / 10 copies left, price will increase by $1200 for every ten copies sold, final price is $29000.
1.)Trading signals
- Virgo EA low risk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2209017
- My all signal list: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller
2.) Product features
- According to the backtest results, the long-term winning rate is ± 80%, and the Maximum compound annual growth rate is ± 130%.
- The minimum starting capital required to trade is just $100.
- There are no cumbersome parameter settings, you only need to set the transaction time and fund management.
- Customers can choose whether to enable the Martingale fund management method according to their own needs.
- Real trailing stops and trailing stops are used on every trade.
- According to the backtest results, each trade will be held for no longer than one week.
- Only trade in the event of a major trend, no trades for up to three months based on backtest results, but an average of once a week.
- There is no need to filter news events or download any additional files.
- The requirements for broker type, account type, broker spread, and network delay are not high.
- It can be used in conjunction with other EAs, but the investment targets between EAs cannot be repeated.
- Unless there is a bug that affects the trading results, the EA will not be updated, which ensures the stability of the EA operation.
- Customers can optimize some parameters by themselves, such as adjusting the stop-loss and stop-profit distance to adapt to their own broker's backtest results.
- Excluding the impact of actual spreads and slippage, the actual trading results are almost the same as the backtest results of Tick's historical data.
- After more than three years of out-of-sample testing, this ensures that EA has no overfitting issues.
3.) Transaction requirements
- Broker type: ECN or STP or MM are available without any restrictions.
- Account type: Standard or Zero spread or Islamic are acceptable without any restrictions.
- Offset Account: Must be an offset account.
- Broker's time zone: Customers can set it themselves. The broker's time zone is usually GMT+2 using US daylight saving time.
- Investment target: XAUUSD
- Chart time zone: m1
- Starting capital: 100 USD
- Minimum leverage: 1:30
- Maximum spread: There is no spread limit, but the lower the spread, the better.
- Maximum delay: 2000ms
- VPS type: VPS with Windows system must be used.
4.) What you need to know about backtesting
- Please ensure that the GMT time zone matches your broker before backtesting, otherwise the backtest results will be incorrect. If you do not know the GMT time zone used by the broker, please contact your broker.
- During backtesting from early March this year to the end of October this year, daylight saving time should be set to No. During backtesting from early November this year to the end of February next year, daylight saving time should be set to Off, otherwise the backtesting results will be incorrect.
- When backtesting, please choose to use at least 1 minute or Tick data to ensure the data quality is above 98.00%.
- It is recommended to conduct backtesting on the MT5 platform. Only the MT5 platform can provide the actual historical data of the broker. If your broker only provides the MT4 platform, please consider switching to a broker that provides the MT5 platform.
- The historical data of different brokers vary greatly. It is not recommended to use MT4 backtesting plug-ins for backtesting. The backtesting results provided by the backtesting plug-ins may mislead you to set wrong risk definitions, which is very dangerous.
- MT4 backtesting does not support multiple currency pair backtesting. This product uses multiple currency pair charts. When using the MT4 platform for backtesting, the backtesting results may have a large error with the actual trading results. It is strongly recommended to use the MT5 platform. Conduct backtesting.
5.)Technical details
- Tick historical data source: Pepperstone.
- Time within the sample: 2018.01.01 - 2019.01.01.
- Out-of-sample time: 2019.01.01 - 2023.12.01.
- Basis for entry: Multiple Williams indicators provide signals to enter the market.
- Basis for exit: automatic exit driven by trailing stop loss.
6.) Money management
|Risk definition
|Balance
|Martingale
|Compound annual growth rate
|Max drawdown
|Maximum loss point
|Liquidation risk
|Low risk
|500 USD
|true
|CAGR±20%
|MDD±20%
|MDD±30%
|Yes
|High risk
|100 USD
|true
|CAGR±130%
|MDD±80%
|MDD±100%
|Yes
|Low risk
|500 USD
|false
|CAGR±10%
|MDD±10%
|MDD±20%
|No
|High risk
|100 USD
|false
|CAGR±55%
|MDD±45%
|MDD±100%
|No
7.) Purchase information
- If the EA does not have the functions you want, please do not buy it. Unless there are bugs that affect the trading results, I will not add any new functions to the product. Frequent updates will make most customers feel irritated. I hope you can understand.
- The actual trading results of different brokers may be different. Choose the broker you want to use for backtesting, and make sure the backtesting results are satisfactory to you before deciding whether to buy.
- If you encounter any difficulties after purchasing, please contact me immediately, don't be shy! The sooner you report it to me, the sooner I can investigate. The sooner you investigate, the sooner the matter will be resolved.
- At present, I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If you see someone selling my products on other websites, please be careful, it is a scam.
8.) Contact customer service
- Contact window: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc
- Contact time: the fastest reply within five minutes, the slowest reply time will not exceed 24 hours, seven days a week, all year round.
- Contact method: Please click the 【Send message】 button on the right side of the photo post to contact me immediately. You can also leave a message in the product discussion thread, but I will not receive your message immediately.