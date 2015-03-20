Gemini EA MT5
- Experts
- Hong Yi Li
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
2.) Product Features
- This SPX500 + XAUUSD portfolio is a rare MQL5 trading strategy, not a single strategy.
- It consists of 10 SPX500 trading strategies and 10 XAUUSD trading strategies, for a total of 20 trading strategies.
- The SPX500 and XAUUSD tend to rise over time, so the EA only trades long positions to ensure long-term trading in line with the broader trend.
- Safety first! This strategy doesn't use a Martingale or grid trading strategy, ensuring capital security. With proper fund management, you won't get liquidated.
- Based on backtesting results, the profit factor is approximately 2.48, the long-term win rate is approximately 50%, and the risk-reward ratio is approximately 1:5.
- Each trade lasts no more than 24 hours, with an average holding period of approximately 4 hours.
- Every trade uses real pending orders, stop-loss orders, and take-profit orders; no virtual orders are used.
- One of the few EAs suitable for the challenges of prop firm trading.
- The minimum starting capital is between $88.75 and $177.50.
- No need to configure the GMT time zone, daylight saving time conversion, or news filtering.
- No complicated parameter settings required; simply set your money management settings.
- Clients can enable Martingale money management as needed; it is disabled by default.
- The EA offers an optimization function, allowing clients to optimize based on their broker's historical data.
- No requirements are placed on broker type, account type, broker spread, or network latency.
- Excluding the effects of actual spreads and slippage, actual trading results are nearly identical to backtested results using tick data.
- Backtest reports can be imported via QuantAnalyzer4 and used in conjunction with other low-correlation EAs.
- The EA will not be updated unless a bug occurs that affects trading results, ensuring stable operation.
3.) Trading requirements
- Broker type: ECN, STP, MM can all be used without any restrictions.
- Account Type: Standard, Zero Spread, Islamic accounts are all accepted without any restrictions.
- Offsetting Account: Must be an offsetting account
- Broker time zone: No restrictions
- Investment targets: SPX500, XAUUSD
- Chart Setup: It is recommended to perform the installation on the EURUSD chart.
- Chart time zone: m5
- Starting capital: 88.75 USD to 177.50 USD
- Minimum leverage: 1:10 to 1:200
- Maximum Spread: There is no spread limit, but the lower the spread, the better.
- Maximum delay: within 2000ms, but the lower the better.
- VPS type: You must use a Windows VPS.
4.) Backtesting Setup
- At least choose to use 1-minute candle or tick historical data for backtesting to ensure that the real trading results are similar to the backtest results.
- Please ensure that the quality of historical data is above 98.00%. If too much historical data is lost, there may be an error in the settings.
- It is recommended to backtest on ThinkMarkets / ThinkCapital. The EA was developed using the historical data of this broker.
- If the broker does not have historical data from earlier times, you can use QuantDataManager to import external historical data for joint backtesting.
- The following is the historical data configuration I used when developing EA, which can be used as a reference for backtesting settings.
|Symbol
|Spread
|Commission
|Buy swap
|Sell swap
|Decimal
|Data Source
|SPX500
|60
|0.00 USD
|-171.00 USD
|-47.00 USD
|0.01
|Dukascopy
|XAUUSD
|50
|0.00 USD
|-73.00 USD
|-27.00 USD
|0.01
|Dukascopy
5.) Technical Details
- Tick historical data sources: Dukascopy + ThinkMarkets / ThinkCapital.
- In-sample period: 2012.01.01 - 2020.01.01, using Dukascopy historical data.
- Out-of-sample period: 2020.01.01 - 2025.04.01, using ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital historical data.
- Entry conditions: Combination of multiple groups of SMA, CCI, and Williams indicators.
- Exit conditions: trailing stop loss and scheduled exit.
- Average annual number of transactions: 79.00
- Longest number of days without trading: 139.68 days
- The longest period without transactions: 2015.06.18 - 2015.11.05
- Average number of days to new highs: 40.68 days
- Longest record high days: 409.62 days
- The longest record high occurred on: 2015.03.20 - 2016.05.03
6.) Money Management
The following are backtest results obtained using preset parameters on ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital. Backtest results may vary between brokers. They are intended for fund management purposes only and should not be considered as actual trading performance.
|Risk Definition
|Balance
|Minimum initial capital
|Compound annual growth rate
|Max drawdown
|Minimum leverage requirement
|Applicable situations
|High risk
|125 USD
|177.50 USD
|CAGR 115.79 %
|MDD 50.00 %
|1 : 200
|Small capital account speculation
|Medium risk
|800 USD
|887.50 USD
|CAGR 23.15 %
|MDD 10.00 %
|1 : 50
|Deposit trading, Prop Firm trading challenge period
|Low risk
|4200 USD
|4437.50 USD
|CAGR 4.63 %
|MDD 2.00 %
|1 : 10
|Prop Firm Real Account
|Fixed lot size
|0.01 Lots
|177.50 USD
|205.52 USD
|88.75 USD
|1 : 10
|Measure real performance
7.) Purchase Notice
- Aside from money management, the publicly displayed trading signals and backtested performance all use the EA's default parameters and do not require additional configuration files.
- Actual trading results vary significantly between brokers. If you use a broker other than ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital, you can optimize based on your broker's historical data.
- Please consider your financial capabilities before purchasing. Backtested performance does not represent future performance. You can download a free trial version to backtest and optimize, and then rent or purchase if you find it satisfactory.
- If you encounter difficulties or find bugs, please contact me. You can also check the FAQ in the EA discussion forum or blog.
- I will not add new features to the product unless a bug affects trading results. Frequent updates will annoy many customers.
- If your broker does not support the use of an EA purchased on MQL5.com, please contact me immediately and I will help you troubleshoot the issue.
- Currently, I only sell my EAs on MQL5.com. If you see someone selling my EAs on other websites, it is a scam; beware.
