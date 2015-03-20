Gemini EA MT5

1.) Trading Signals


2.) Product Features

  1. This SPX500 + XAUUSD portfolio is a rare MQL5 trading strategy, not a single strategy.
  2. It consists of 10 SPX500 trading strategies and 10 XAUUSD trading strategies, for a total of 20 trading strategies.
  3. The SPX500 and XAUUSD tend to rise over time, so the EA only trades long positions to ensure long-term trading in line with the broader trend.
  4. Safety first! This strategy doesn't use a Martingale or grid trading strategy, ensuring capital security. With proper fund management, you won't get liquidated.
  5. Based on backtesting results, the profit factor is approximately 2.48, the long-term win rate is approximately 50%, and the risk-reward ratio is approximately 1:5.
  6. Each trade lasts no more than 24 hours, with an average holding period of approximately 4 hours.
  7. Every trade uses real pending orders, stop-loss orders, and take-profit orders; no virtual orders are used.
  8. One of the few EAs suitable for the challenges of prop firm trading.
  9. The minimum starting capital is between $88.75 and $177.50.
  10. No need to configure the GMT time zone, daylight saving time conversion, or news filtering.
  11. No complicated parameter settings required; simply set your money management settings.
  12. Clients can enable Martingale money management as needed; it is disabled by default.
  13. The EA offers an optimization function, allowing clients to optimize based on their broker's historical data.
  14. No requirements are placed on broker type, account type, broker spread, or network latency.
  15. Excluding the effects of actual spreads and slippage, actual trading results are nearly identical to backtested results using tick data.
  16. Backtest reports can be imported via QuantAnalyzer4 and used in conjunction with other low-correlation EAs.
  17. The EA will not be updated unless a bug occurs that affects trading results, ensuring stable operation.

3.) Trading requirements

  • Broker type: ECN, STP, MM can all be used without any restrictions.
  • Account Type: Standard, Zero Spread, Islamic accounts are all accepted without any restrictions.
  • Offsetting Account: Must be an offsetting account
  • Broker time zone: No restrictions
  • Investment targets: SPX500, XAUUSD
  • Chart Setup: It is recommended to perform the installation on the EURUSD chart.
  • Chart time zone: m5
  • Starting capital: 88.75 USD to 177.50 USD
  • Minimum leverage: 1:10 to 1:200
  • Maximum Spread: There is no spread limit, but the lower the spread, the better.
  • Maximum delay: within 2000ms, but the lower the better.
  • VPS type: You must use a Windows VPS.

4.) Backtesting Setup

  1. At least choose to use 1-minute candle or tick historical data for backtesting to ensure that the real trading results are similar to the backtest results.
  2. Please ensure that the quality of historical data is above 98.00%. If too much historical data is lost, there may be an error in the settings.
  3. It is recommended to backtest on ThinkMarkets / ThinkCapital. The EA was developed using the historical data of this broker.
  4. If the broker does not have historical data from earlier times, you can use QuantDataManager to import external historical data for joint backtesting.
  5. The following is the historical data configuration I used when developing EA, which can be used as a reference for backtesting settings.
Symbol Spread Commission Buy swap Sell swap Decimal
 Data Source
SPX500 60 0.00 USD -171.00 USD -47.00 USD 0.01 Dukascopy
XAUUSD 50 0.00 USD -73.00 USD -27.00 USD 0.01 Dukascopy

5.) Technical Details

  • Tick ​​historical data sources: Dukascopy + ThinkMarkets / ThinkCapital.
  • In-sample period: 2012.01.01 - 2020.01.01, using Dukascopy historical data.
  • Out-of-sample period: 2020.01.01 - 2025.04.01, using ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital historical data.
  • Entry conditions: Combination of multiple groups of SMA, CCI, and Williams indicators.
  • Exit conditions: trailing stop loss and scheduled exit.
  • Average annual number of transactions: 79.00
  • Longest number of days without trading: 139.68 days
  • The longest period without transactions: 2015.06.18 - 2015.11.05
  • Average number of days to new highs: 40.68 days
  • Longest record high days: 409.62 days
  • The longest record high occurred on: 2015.03.20 - 2016.05.03

6.) Money Management

The following are backtest results obtained using preset parameters on ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital. Backtest results may vary between brokers. They are intended for fund management purposes only and should not be considered as actual trading performance.

Risk Definition Balance Minimum initial capital Compound annual growth rate Max drawdown Minimum leverage requirement Applicable situations
High risk 125 USD 177.50 USD CAGR 115.79 % MDD 50.00 % 1 : 200 Small capital account speculation
Medium risk 800 USD 887.50 USD CAGR 23.15 % MDD 10.00 % 1 : 50 Deposit trading, Prop Firm trading challenge period
Low risk 4200 USD 4437.50 USD CAGR 4.63 % MDD 2.00 % 1 : 10 Prop Firm Real Account
Fixed lot size 0.01 Lots 177.50 USD 205.52 USD 88.75 USD 1 : 10 Measure real performance

7.) Purchase Notice

  1. Aside from money management, the publicly displayed trading signals and backtested performance all use the EA's default parameters and do not require additional configuration files.
  2. Actual trading results vary significantly between brokers. If you use a broker other than ThinkMarkets/ThinkCapital, you can optimize based on your broker's historical data.
  3. Please consider your financial capabilities before purchasing. Backtested performance does not represent future performance. You can download a free trial version to backtest and optimize, and then rent or purchase if you find it satisfactory.
  4. If you encounter difficulties or find bugs, please contact me. You can also check the FAQ in the EA discussion forum or blog.
  5. I will not add new features to the product unless a bug affects trading results. Frequent updates will annoy many customers.
  6. If your broker does not support the use of an EA purchased on MQL5.com, please contact me immediately and I will help you troubleshoot the issue.
  7. Currently, I only sell my EAs on MQL5.com. If you see someone selling my EAs on other websites, it is a scam; beware.

8.) Contact Customer Service

  • Contact window: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc
  • Contact method: Click the [Send Message] button on the page to contact the developer, or leave your questions in the product discussion area.
  • Contact time: The fastest reply time is within five minutes, and the slowest reply time will not exceed 24 hours, seven days a week, all year round.

9.) Beware of Scams

  1. The EA's true out-of-sample start time should be based on the date the EA was released on the MQL5 sales page, not simply the seller's stated start date.
  2. Before purchasing, please confirm that the seller's publicly displayed trading signals are roughly consistent with backtested performance to avoid situations where the seller has manipulated backtesting results in the code.
  3. Be wary of non-MQL5 sales channels. If the seller doesn't sell through MQL5, there's no impartial third-party record of the EA's true release date, making it difficult to verify the EA's true out-of-sample start time.
  4. Please note that the trading signals provided by the seller are the same EA listed on the sales page; this type of fraud is difficult to prevent.
  5. Stay away from marketing claims of guaranteed profits and returns. There's a fine line between investment and fraud. Sellers have an obligation to inform buyers in advance that any investment carries the possibility of loss or loss of return.

