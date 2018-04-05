Blitz Trade Scalper

 Blitz Trade Scalper - Precision Scalping Made Effortless

Experience the next level of precision scalping with  Blitz Trade Scalper, is a robust MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for the 15-minute timeframe. Embrace the world of high-frequency trading with an EA that requires no adjustments – simply activate, and watch as it navigates the markets with surgical precision.


IMPORTANT!!  Bot works best on the EURUSD and GBPUSD chart. For other pairs you can back test to test the performance in the selected pair, best timeframe is 15minutes.

Key Features:

  1. 15-Minute Timeframe Mastery: Blitz Sniper Scalper excels on the 15-minute chart, seizing fleeting market opportunities with unrivaled speed and accuracy.

  2. Trailing Stop Loss Feature: Enhance risk management with the EA's trailing stop loss feature. Protect profits and minimize losses as  Blitz Trade Scalper dynamically adjusts stop levels to market conditions.

  3. Set and Forget: No need for constant adjustments. Activate  Blitz Trade Scalper, and let it run seamlessly on any Forex pair. The EA is pre-configured to set the lot size for each trade at the set lot size you select, simplifying your trading experience.

  4. Multi-Pair Profit Potential: Unlock the full profit potential by opening multiple charts simultaneously. Whether it's multiple instances of the same pair or different pairs,  Blitz Trade Scalper thrives on versatility. 

  5. Effortless Installation: Seamlessly integrate Blitz Trade Scalper into your MetaTrader 5 platform with a hassle-free installation process. No need for complex configurations – activate and start scalping.

  6. Enhanced Profit/Risk Ratio: Maximize your gains by capitalizing on multiple trading opportunities simultaneously.  Blitz Trade Scalper ability to handle multiple charts ensures an optimized profit/risk ratio for those seeking increased returns.

How to Get Started:

  1. Download and Install: Begin your precision scalping journey by downloading and installing  Blitz Trade Scalper on your MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Activate and Relax: Simply activate  Blitz Trade Scalper and watch as it scans the 15-minute charts, executing trades with speed and accuracy. Relax while the EA takes care of the rest.

  3. Explore Multi-Pair Trading: Boost your potential returns by experimenting with multi-pair trading. Open multiple charts, and let  Blitz Trade Scalper work its magic across various instruments simultaneously.

Experience the efficiency of  Blitz Trade Scalper – your key to precision scalping without the need for constant adjustments. Activate the EA and explore the vast opportunities in the 15-minute timeframe, maximizing profits with every market move.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (7)
Experts
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