MNG is a martingale EA that allows you to configure a lot of features that I'll detail below.





But first, I'd like to insist on the fact that a martingale EA is never safe, no matter if it has a good track record for 5+ years, if it shows incredible backtest results, if it's marketed as the best EA or whatever its price is ($30,000 or $50). A martingale EA might blow up an account, in fact statistically, if you wait long enough there's a 100% chance that it'll happen, again no matter what the seller tells you, don't fall for it. Martingale EAs are only at an entry developer level and should never, ever be priced at an expensive price. You should consider MNG as an alternative to some way too much overpriced for what they really are.





Strategy : MNG will enter trades after a strong momentum and irrational prices in the market. By studying a lot of strategies, these types are the ones that survive to all data available since 2001. You will have to possibility to trade with the trend only, or use its extreme mode that will make it much more aggressive. The higher TF, the better results, it has initially been designed to trade on the H6 chart.





We, at TDForex, strongly advise you to not use any Martingale EA with money that you might need, but we rather advise you to run our other EAs as real investments with a low risk.







Please check backtests for each pair one by one with both extreme and safe modes and find your best sets. MNG works with any aset: indexes, forex pairs, stocks, commodities, etc...

Please, add all pairs into your market watch and run an optimization to test all pairs.



I can not provide any advise on how you should use it, I can not handle the same DD as you do. In its most aggressive mode, MNG can double your deposit each month for a couple of them, then lose it all, or at the contrary, used with care, it has shown very stable results using all available data while never crashing down the account. Feel free to share your best sets in comment for other users indicating your risk tolerance.





Remember, before trading, you want to protect your capital . There's a very, very little chance that the EA blows up tomorrow, but that's not because a strategy has survived for 15 or 20 years that it'll always survive - one or more currencies flash crashes already happened multiple times.









IMPORTANT: Don't be greedy, when you've made your deposit back, withdraw it, all the rest is a bonus, and enjoy your life!









MONITORING COMING SOON!





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INPUTS :





Do not forget to activate MNG Martingale.



Single Pair = Select if you want to trade only 1 pair or multiple ones.

Trading Assets = In case single pair is not activated, the EA will trade on all these symbols.

Trading Assets = if you use the extreme mode, please use only AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, otherwise, please make backtests and compare results. In safe mode, the EA can trade Fx pairs, indices and stocks, so I can't detail all of them.

Symbol Suffix = if you broker uses any suffixes on pairs, please write it here and not in trading assets.

Extreme Mode: as its name suggests, this is a very extreme mode.

*Entries TF: we recommand entries on H8, but feel free to make some tests.

Filter Entries By Volumes: the EA will open the first position only when there're volumes on the market. This is a very important feature and would advise to always switch it on True with the extreme mode.