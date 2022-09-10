MNG Mt5

4.3
  • Experts
  • TDINVEST LLP
    TDINVEST LLP

    TDINVEST LLP

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  • Version: 1.1

IMPORTANT: When testing the EA or running it live, make sure to set "Activate MNG Martingale" to "True"

Hello & Welcome To MNG


MNG is a martingale EA that allows you to configure a lot of features that I'll detail below.


But first, I'd like to insist on the fact that a martingale EA is never safe, no matter if it has a good track record for 5+ years, if it shows incredible backtest results, if it's marketed as the best EA or whatever its price is ($30,000 or $50). A martingale EA might blow up an account, in fact statistically, if you wait long enough there's a 100% chance that it'll happen, again no matter what the seller tells you, don't fall for it. Martingale EAs are only at an entry developer level and should never, ever be priced at an expensive price. You should consider MNG as an alternative to some way too much overpriced for what they really are.


Strategy: MNG will enter trades after a strong momentum and irrational prices in the market. By studying a lot of strategies, these types are the ones that survive to all data available since 2001. You will have to possibility to trade with the trend only, or use its extreme mode that will make it much more aggressive. The higher TF, the better results, it has initially been designed to trade on the H6 chart.


We, at TDForex, strongly advise you to not use any Martingale EA with money that you might need, but we rather advise you to run our other EAs as real investments with a low risk.


Please check backtests for each pair one by one with both extreme and safe modes and find your best sets. MNG works with any aset: indexes, forex pairs, stocks, commodities, etc...

Please, add all pairs into your market watch and run an optimization to test all pairs.

I can not provide any advise on how you should use it, I can not handle the same DD as you do. In its most aggressive mode, MNG can double your deposit each month for a couple of them, then lose it all, or at the contrary, used with care, it has shown very stable results using all available data while never crashing down the account. Feel free to share your best sets in comment for other users indicating your risk tolerance.


Remember, before trading, you want to protect your capital. There's a very, very little chance that the EA blows up tomorrow, but that's not because a strategy has survived for 15 or 20 years that it'll always survive - one or more currencies flash crashes already happened multiple times. 



IMPORTANT: Don't be greedy, when you've made your deposit back, withdraw it, all the rest is a bonus, and enjoy your life!



MONITORING COMING SOON!


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INPUTS:


Do not forget to activate MNG Martingale.

Single Pair = Select if you want to trade only 1 pair or multiple ones.

Trading Assets = In case single pair is not activated, the EA will trade on all these symbols.

Trading Assets = if you use the extreme mode, please use only AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, otherwise, please make backtests and compare results. In safe mode, the EA can trade Fx pairs, indices and stocks, so I can't detail all of them.

Symbol Suffix = if you broker uses any suffixes on pairs, please write it here and not in trading assets.

Extreme Mode: as its name suggests, this is a very extreme mode.

*Entries TF: we recommand entries on H8, but feel free to make some tests.

Filter Entries By Volumes: the EA will open the first position only when there're volumes on the market. This is a very important feature and would advise to always switch it on True with the extreme mode.

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Reviews 10
TBridi1
14
TBridi1 2023.08.28 21:29 
 

Excellent expert! The best Expert free available in the Market. You need to configure it very well with great money managment and it will give you great returns!

Salah Baki
149
Salah Baki 2023.07.30 14:51 
 

I found it profitable depending on volumes in the period selected on visual backtests . Do not oversize your lots . Otherwise it makes a decent profit with a minimal drawdown also leave some room for sudden Market reversals, news . It compounds the gains in a smart manner .Beware of your fees and swaps before you trade with real money and wether the results are profitable. Take much care not to overload the EA with many pairs that ll make eventual high DDs at market changes . A modest profit is way better than any loss. Remember martingale strategies help but if they go wrong they spiral in an exponencial loss.This EA is hands free if you have tested it enough with low lot size ,default pairs and different periods. It'll give you secure and steady profits

simtasing
80
simtasing 2023.05.12 12:38 
 

Thank you for sharing. I put the EA on AUDNZD as recommended. It has been running for a couple of weeks and result is positive. Not many trades but so far profitable. Not many parameters to set and working well. Great job!

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FX R1 Ensemble
TDINVEST LLP
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FX-R1 Ensemble is a probabilistic framework designed to identify and exploit structural asymmetries in the FX market. Originally developed and trained on AUDCAD , the structure generalizes consistently across correlated instruments. Each model focuses on specific statistical properties of price behavior, volatility clustering, directional persistence, mean reversion, contributing to a unified decision process. FX-R1 does not rely on artificial intelligence. Its foundation lies in probability the
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Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12360
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.24 19:20 
 

Me gustaría poder tener acceso al código porque creo que se puede mejorar el profit y bajar el riesgo

René
619
René 2023.11.14 23:49 
 

Great ea, good coding. As a free ea its worth a try. There could be some more inputs like marti multiplyer and a newsfilter. There is potential in it!

TBridi1
14
TBridi1 2023.08.28 21:29 
 

Excellent expert! The best Expert free available in the Market. You need to configure it very well with great money managment and it will give you great returns!

stalinqenk
47
stalinqenk 2023.08.17 06:38 
 

Por favor, me gustaría saber cómo comprobarlo adecuadamente en el MT5 o en una cuenta demo para poder emitir mi opinión de este bot

Salah Baki
149
Salah Baki 2023.07.30 14:51 
 

I found it profitable depending on volumes in the period selected on visual backtests . Do not oversize your lots . Otherwise it makes a decent profit with a minimal drawdown also leave some room for sudden Market reversals, news . It compounds the gains in a smart manner .Beware of your fees and swaps before you trade with real money and wether the results are profitable. Take much care not to overload the EA with many pairs that ll make eventual high DDs at market changes . A modest profit is way better than any loss. Remember martingale strategies help but if they go wrong they spiral in an exponencial loss.This EA is hands free if you have tested it enough with low lot size ,default pairs and different periods. It'll give you secure and steady profits

Dream9
123
Dream9 2023.07.14 04:53 
 

not working

simtasing
80
simtasing 2023.05.12 12:38 
 

Thank you for sharing. I put the EA on AUDNZD as recommended. It has been running for a couple of weeks and result is positive. Not many trades but so far profitable. Not many parameters to set and working well. Great job!

TDINVEST LLP
9312
Reply from developer Diane Helene Meline Bouiron 2023.05.15 08:48
Thank you so much for your review!
Yong Ze Lin
472
Yong Ze Lin 2023.03.31 14:27 
 

Great than most of the pricy EA on mql5

H1 is also very profitable and low risk

TDINVEST LLP
9312
Reply from developer Diane Helene Meline Bouiron 2023.05.15 08:48
Thank you so much for your review!!
Ludwig Eschweiler
18
Ludwig Eschweiler 2023.03.27 02:28 
 

Dieser EA ist wirklich geil... nach einigen einstellungs test... habe ich das passende setup für Eur/Usd gefunden mit 400% profit in 3 monaten Backtesting, bei max dd von unter 20%..... Wirklich mega geile Arbeit. Vor allem sehr leicht zu bedienen. Ein passendes Interface noch zu dem EA und er wäre Mehr als der King.......

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2022.11.28 18:07 
 

This program is really awesome. Thanks to Diane that she gives us this cool tool for free, i really appreciate it that she give us her hard work without earning anything. I don't understand the people who rant about martingales. The people who are looking for EAs without martingales and want safe profit are dreamers. Martingale is the only thing that really ensures profit. But at some point the total loss is just as certain as the profit. I've seen and experienced a lot of blasts and I know that you have to work with a strategy, like using four pots, if you want to profit in the long run. Anyway, it'll all be gone in a hundred years ha ha ha... Diane is very helpful, she answers questions immediately. She is really an expert in developping and trading as well. Good luck for your new products, i'm looking forward.....

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