Trend Master GOLD
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 March 2023
- Trend Master Gold EA is an automated trading software designed for use on the MQL5 platform. This Expert Advisor uses a trend-following strategy to identify trading opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed to work on the 5M timeframe.
- The Trend Master Gold EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify potential trade setups. The EA is equipped with an advanced money management system that helps to minimize risk and maximize profits. The EA also features a stop loss and take profit function to help protect profits and manage risk.
- The Trend Master Gold EA is designed to work on any broker that offers the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is easy to install and can be configured to meet the specific needs of individual traders. The EA also includes detailed instructions and support to help traders get the most out of the software.
- Overall, the Trend Master Gold EA is a reliable and effective trading tool for traders who are looking for an automated solution to trading gold on the MQL5 platform.
- This EA includes Trailing stoploss to maximize your profit
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#Scalping
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#XAUUSD