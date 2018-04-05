Recovery Zone Scalper

SMART RECOVERY EA – FREE Edition (MT5)

SMART RECOVERY EA is a FREE Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed by Automation FX, created for educational and testing purposes.
This EA helps traders understand recovery-based trading logic with both manual control and basic automated support.

🔹 Key Features (FREE Version)

  • Manual Buy / Sell / Close All buttons

  • Clean information panel with live trade data

  • Basic recovery and trade monitoring logic

  • Simple stochastic-based auto mode

  • Suitable for learning EA behavior and strategy testing

🔒 PRO Version (Not Included)

The FREE version is limited.
The PRO version includes:

  • Advanced smart recovery & hedge system

  • Dynamic lot sizing & risk management

  • Multiple confirmation filters

  • Session & news control

  • Optimized performance and updates

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Indices, Crypto, or Commodities involves high risk.
This EA does not guarantee profits and is not a signal service.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
The developer is not responsible for any financial loss.

📌 Educational Use Only


More from author
Trendline Expert MT5
Menaka Sachin Thorat
4 (1)
Experts
Trendline EA – Semi & Fully Automatic Trading System Trendline EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading trendlines, support & resistance levels, breakouts, and retests with complete automation or trader control. The EA supports Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic modes : Semi-Auto: Manually draw trendlines — EA executes trades automatically Full-Auto: EA automatically draws trendlines and support/resistance levels and trades them Limited-Time Offer Launch Discount Price:
UT Alart Bot
Menaka Sachin Thorat
5 (3)
Indicators
To get access to MT4 version please click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130055&nbsp ; - This is the exact conversion from TradingView: "Ut Alart Bot Indicator". - You can message in private chat for further changes you need. Here is the source code of a simple Expert Advisor operating based on signals from Ut Bot Indicator . #property copyright "This EA is only education purpose only use it ur own risk" #property link " https://sites.google.com/view/automationfx/home " #property versio
FREE
Breakout Master EA
Menaka Sachin Thorat
5 (3)
Experts
"The Breakout Master EA is a semi-automatic expert advisor. In semi-automatic mode, you only need to draw support and resistance lines or trendlines, and then the EA handles the trading. You can use this EA for every market and timeframe. However, backtesting is not available in semi-automatic mode. The EA has an option to specify how many trades to open when a breakout occurs. It opens all trades with stop loss and target orders. There is also an optional input for a breakeven function, which
FREE
Ut Bot Indicator
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Indicators
Evolutionize Your Trading with the UT Alert Bot Indicator for MQL4 The UT Alert Bot Indicator is your ultimate trading companion, meticulously designed to give you an edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets. Powered by the renowned UT system, this cutting-edge tool combines advanced analytics, real-time alerts, and customizable features to ensure you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, indices, or commodities, the UT Alert Bot Indicator is your k
FREE
Engulfing Finder
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Indicators
Engulfing Levels Indicator – Smart Entry Zones for High-Probability Trades Overview: The Engulfing Levels Indicator is designed to help traders identify key price levels where potential reversals or trend continuations can occur. This powerful tool combines Engulfing Candle Patterns , Percentage-Based Levels (25%, 50%, 75%) , and Daily Bias Analysis to create high-probability trading zones . Key Features: Engulfing Pattern Detection – Automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Engulf
FREE
Supertrend With CCI
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Indicators
Supertrend with CCI Indicator for MQL5 – Short Description The Supertrend with CCI Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool that combines Supertrend for trend direction and CCI for momentum confirmation. This combination helps reduce false signals and improves trade accuracy. Supertrend identifies uptrends and downtrends based on volatility. CCI Filter ensures signals align with market momentum. Customizable Settings for ATR, CCI period, and alert options. Alerts & Notifications via
FREE
Candlestick pattern EA
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Certainly! A candlestick pattern EA is an Expert Advisor that automates the process of identifying specific candlestick patterns on a price chart and making trading decisions based on those patterns. Candlestick patterns are formed by one or more candles on a chart and are used by traders to analyze price movements and make trading decisions.  EA likely scans the price chart for predefined candlestick patterns such as the Hammer, Inverted Hammer, Three White Soldiers, and Evening Star. When it
FREE
Time Range breakout AFX
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Time Range Breakout EA AFX – Precision Trading with ORB Strategy Capture strong market trends with high-precision breakouts using the proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy! Time Range Breakout EA AFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies breakout levels within a user-defined trading window and executes trades with precision and safety. No martingale, no grid—just controlled, professional risk management. Why Choose Time Range Breakout EA AFX? Proven ORB Strategy
Master Breakout EA
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Master Breakout EA Description The Master Breakout EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor that operates based on breakout strategies involving support and resistance lines or trendlines. The EA manages trades automatically after identifying and responding to breakout scenarios. Features: Trade Management: The EA offers the flexibility to specify the number of trades to open upon a breakout. Each trade is configured with stop loss and target options. An optional breakeven function helps secure p
Time Range Brekout EA AFX
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Time Range Breakout Strategy The Time Range Breakout strategy is designed to identify and capitalize on market volatility during specific time intervals. This strategy focuses on defining a time range, calculating the high and low within that range, and executing trades when price breaks out of the defined boundaries. It is particularly effective in markets with high liquidity and strong directional movement. Key Features : Customizable Time Range : Users can specify a start time and end time t
