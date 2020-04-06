Breakout Londres

The sad truth is that the most profitable strategies often look the most boring in back-tests, but retail traders want action and excitement - which is exactly why 95% of them lose money.


This EA actually forces some user interaction and understanding - you need to set proper session times, understand your broker's requirements, and adjust parameters for different symbols. It's not a "plug and play" black box, which is probably why some find it "complicated."

The irony is that understanding these basics would make traders much more successful than blindly running any automated system.


One of the few truly persistent market inefficiencies left in forex. While high-frequency traders have eliminated many arbitrage opportunities, the London open volatility spike remains reliable because it's driven by fundamental institutional liquidity entering the market.



BREAKOUT LONDON

Universal Session Breakout System                                                      


                                                                                                          

WHAT IT DOES                                                                   

Breakout London is a professional session breakout system inspired by the time-tested London breakout strategy. While excellent for capturing explosive London moves, its universal framework works for ANY session transition where price breaks from consolidation into trending action.

The Core Strategy:

  • Identifies consolidation ranges during quiet market hours
  • Places intelligent pending orders to catch breakouts
  • Manages trades with professional risk parameters
  • Operates on any session transition you define

HOW IT WORKS

Range Identification: During your defined quiet hours, the EA tracks every 15-minute candle to establish the true high/low range. This multi-candle approach captures genuine extremes, not momentary spikes.

Breakout Execution: At your specified breakout hour, pending orders are placed beyond the range with your chosen buffer. When price breaks with conviction, trades execute automatically. If no breakout occurs, orders expire after 4 hours.

Trade Management: Choose between fixed pip-based stops/targets or dynamic sizing based on range width. The EA handles position management and daily reset automatically.

Manual Management is Key: Both pending orders remain active by design. When one hits profit, the other remains pending - YOUR decision whether to cancel it via desktop or mobile app.

The Two-Order Advantage:

  • Captures V-shaped reversals: Markets often probe both directions in volatile sessions
  • No directional bias: Ready for breakouts either way
  • Double opportunity: In choppy markets, you might profit from both directions
  • Flexibility: Keep both for volatility or cancel one for trending days

Real Trading Truth: The most successful EA users are those who:

  • Check their trades 2-3 times during the session
  • Cancel opposing orders when it makes sense
  • Take profits early when the market offers them
  • Skip trading on uncertain days
  • Treat the EA as a tool, not a replacement for thinking

We handle the mechanics; you provide the judgment. Active trading, automated execution.

THE ADVANTAGE

London Excellence: Born from the classic London breakout - capturing institutional momentum as European desks position during peak liquidity hours.

Beyond London - Universal Application:

  • Asian → London: Traditional setup (0-7 range, 7:00 breakout)
  • London → New York: Afternoon consolidation (12-14:30 range, 14:30 breakout)
  • Pre-Market → US Open: (4-9:30 range, 9:30 breakout)
  • ANY Quiet Period → ANY Active Period

One EA, unlimited strategies. Configure for any session transition.

Clean Architecture: Professional MQL5 code with intelligent broker handling, symbol-specific adjustments (Gold/Silver/JPY), and transparent logic you can trust.

TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE

Smart Symbol Handling:

  • Automatically adjusts for Gold/Silver volatility
  • Optimizes for JPY pair characteristics
  • Validates against broker requirements
  • Works with all major pairs and metals

Robust Execution:

  • Historical data validation
  • Margin requirement checks
  • Proper lot size normalization
  • Multiple broker compatibility
  • Intelligent point/pip conversion
  • Professional error handling

INPUT PARAMETERS

Trading Parameters:

  • Lot Size: Your trade volume (0.01 to 1.0+)
  • Buffer Pips: Safety distance beyond range (5 = 5 pips, auto-adjusted)
  • Use Fixed SL: Toggle fixed pips vs dynamic range-based

Fixed Settings:

  • Fixed SL/TP Pips: Direct pip values ​​(20 SL, 30 TP typical)

Dynamic Settings:

  • SL/TP Multiplier: As multiple of range (1.0x, 1.5x typical)

Session Times (Match YOUR Broker Server Time):

  • Asian Session Start/End: Range calculation period (0-23)
  • Trade Open Hour: When to place breakout orders
  • Trade Close Hour: When to close all positions
  • Magic Number: Unique EA identifier

Note: "Asian" session parameters work for ANY time period you define

Key Setup Tip: Session hours must match your broker's server time zone. Check your MT5 market watch for current server time, then calculate when your desired sessions occur in that time zone.

Profit Management Wisdom

Take What's There: If price hits +15 pips three times but keeps pulling back, bank those 15 pips. Consistent smaller profits beat waiting for home runs.

7 AM UK Reality: First hour often has false breakouts. Consider:

  • Starting at 8 AM to avoid the "shake-out hour"
  • Using conservative 15-20 pip targets
  • Wider buffers to filter noise

Adapt Your Edge: Markets evolve. If getting stopped frequently, widen buffer 1-2 pips. If missing TP, reduce by 5 pips. Track results and adjust.

PAIR OPTIMIZATION

EUR/USD: Steady breakouts, good follow-through. Try 0-8 hour ranges.
GBP/USD: Explosive but prone to false breaks. Consider 8 AM start, wider buffers.
Your Pairs: Back-test different session hours to find your optimal settings. Test 0-7, 0-8, even 22-7 for overnight ranges.

SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: Meta Trader 5
Timeframe: Any (uses M15 internally)
Symbols: All major pairs, Gold, Silver
Account: Works with any broker/account type

Minimum Deposit Recommendations:

For Forex Pairs:

  • $200-300 for 0.01 lots (micro account)
  • $2,000-3,000 for 0.1 lots (mini account)
  • $10,000+ for 1.0 lots (standard account)

For Gold/Silver:

  • $500+ for 0.01 lots (due to higher volatility)
  • $5,000+ for 0.1 lots
  • Start with 0.01 lots regardless of account size until you've found your optimal settings through testing

Quality trading tools should be accessible to all traders, not just those who can afford premium prices. Professional-grade EAs have been locked behind $300-800 price tags for too long. Breakout London delivers institutional-quality strategy at a price that makes sense.

For traders, by a trader. Fair pricing for a fair shot at the markets.

Victorious Creations Labs - Copyright 2025, Victor Hamilton

More from author
Forex Wheel EA
Victor Paul Hamilton
5 (2)
Experts
Wheel of Forex by Victorious Creations Labs Trending markets ,Ranging Markets .Who cares ! . How many times can uncorrelated random pairs be wrong? .  Lose the analysis paralysis and start seeing positive outcomes through unconventional means. 95% of traders fail because 95% of traders do what they taught you, what they wanted you to do! Play the game your way. Wheel of Forex is a hybrid manual/automated trading system designed to help traders develop essential skills through a practical ap
Smart Market Flow Detector
Victor Paul Hamilton
4 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Flow Detector (SMFD) - Professional V1.31 I CAN CONSISTENTLY GRIND MONEY FROM THIS, BE IT SCALPING OR LOWER LOTS ON LONGER TIME FRAMES. IF YOU ARE WILLING TO PUT THE WORK IN, TRADING GIVES BACK IN PROFIT WHAT YOU GIVE IN PATIENCE AND DISCIPLINE. WET DREAM 5000% PROFIT A MONTH GAMBLERS MOVE ALONG — THIS IS NOT FOR YOU. 4 Advanced Algorithms Combined Into One Powerful Indicator The Smart Market Flow Detector (SMFD) is a professional-grade Meta Trader 5 indicator that integrates four d
Tokyo Nights
Victor Paul Hamilton
Experts
TOKYO NIGHTS EA v2.68 — COMMERCIAL GRADE               Multi-Strategy Asian Session Hunter for JPY Pairs                       Victorious Creations Labs by Victor Hamilton  PRICE: $47.99  FREE PDF MANUAL AVAILABLE — Message me before or after purchase to receive     the comprehensive 17-page user manual with strategy
