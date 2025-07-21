M1 Signal Scanner MT4

5

** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you!

Discount: It will be $39 for 1 purchase! 

*** Contact me to send you "Trend Finder indicator" free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

M1 Signal Scanner is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction of the trend and possible reversal. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct.

This indicator shows many signals that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

It is suitable for trading in all time frames.

+ Trend Finder indicator FREE

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful signals for scalping
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • NO delay
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Sending the alert, push and email notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

How to test

Test in strategy tester on XAUUSD M1, also after payment you will access to scanner option and just by one click, M1 Signal Scanner searches all symbols in your selected time frames. 


Recensioni 3
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:47 
 

Simple and functional, I recommend it.

Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
1034
Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2025.07.28 07:35 
 

The easy way to see the market. Thanks Developer, good works.

Gary
406
Gary 2025.07.27 07:37 
 

This is a great tool for scalping and now updated with SL and TP’s when the entry arrow prints I wait for a bit of pullback before entry I’ve also added a zigzag to my setup as it cuts out some of the noise.

