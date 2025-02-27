DYJ BoS MT4 Indicator: A Smart Way to Identify Market Structure Shifts

The DYJ BoS MT4 Indicator is designed to automatically detect and highlight key market structure shifts, including:

📌Break of Structure (BoS):This occurs when the price experiences a significant movement, breaking previous structural points.

📌Trendline Break Confirmation:

The indicator marks potential up trend and down trend lines (UP & DN) , representing continuous higher highs and lower lows.

When the price breaks these lines, it triggers red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows, signaling potential trend shifts.

How BoS Works

A BoS eventhappens when the price decisively moves beyond a previous swing high or swing low, effectively breaking the existing market structure.

If the price surpasses the previous swing high, it suggests bullish momentum .

. If it falls below the previous swing low, it indicates bearish sentiment.

This pattern often signalsa trend continuation or a new trend formation, helping traders align with market sentiment shifts.

Trade Management Strategy

Tomaximize accuracy, it is recommended to:

✔Avoid setting Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) limits initially.Instead, close trades when the next structural breakout occurs in the same direction.

✔ Alternatively, exit when a BoS signal appears in the opposite direction.

For experienced traders, a SL-to-TP ratio of 7:1 can be applied for optimal risk management.

Recommended SL & TP Settings:

📌For Forex pairs:

TP = 500 POINTS (Equivalent to $5 per minimum lot )

(Equivalent to ) SL = 3500 POINTS(Equivalent to$35 per minimum lot)

📌For Volatility 75 Index:

TP = 500000 POINTS ( $5 per minimum lot )

( ) SL = 3500000 POINTS($35 per minimum lot)

Theappearance of a new UP or DN trendline after a previous breakout can also be considered as a final opportunity to close trades.

Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Asset Compatibility

✅Works on all timeframes and assets.

✅BUY and SELL signals are actively sent out.

✅For automated trading based on these signals, download the DYJ Follow Me utility.

Indicator Parameters

📌InpUseLanguage = English– Selects the preferred language.

📌InpScanBoSBars = 20– Defines the number of bars to scan for BoS detection.

🚀Enhance your trading strategy with DYJ BoS and gain deeper insights into market trends!