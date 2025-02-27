DYJ BoS MT4
- Indicators
- Daying Cao
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 27 February 2025
- Activations: 5
DYJ BoS MT4 Indicator: A Smart Way to Identify Market Structure Shifts
The DYJ BoS MT4 Indicator is designed to automatically detect and highlight key market structure shifts, including:
📌Break of Structure (BoS):This occurs when the price experiences a significant movement, breaking previous structural points.
📌Trendline Break Confirmation:
- The indicator marks potential up trend and down trend lines (UP & DN), representing continuous higher highs and lower lows.
- When the price breaks these lines, it triggers red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows, signaling potential trend shifts.
How BoS Works
A BoS eventhappens when the price decisively moves beyond a previous swing high or swing low, effectively breaking the existing market structure.
- If the price surpasses the previous swing high, it suggests bullish momentum.
- If it falls below the previous swing low, it indicates bearish sentiment.
This pattern often signalsa trend continuation or a new trend formation, helping traders align with market sentiment shifts.
Trade Management Strategy
Tomaximize accuracy, it is recommended to:
✔Avoid setting Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) limits initially.Instead, close trades when the next structural breakout occurs in the same direction.
✔ Alternatively, exit when a BoS signal appears in the opposite direction.
For experienced traders, a SL-to-TP ratio of 7:1 can be applied for optimal risk management.
Recommended SL & TP Settings:
📌For Forex pairs:
- TP = 500 POINTS(Equivalent to$5 per minimum lot)
- SL = 3500 POINTS(Equivalent to$35 per minimum lot)
📌For Volatility 75 Index:
- TP = 500000 POINTS($5 per minimum lot)
- SL = 3500000 POINTS($35 per minimum lot)
Theappearance of a new UP or DN trendline after a previous breakout can also be considered as a final opportunity to close trades.
Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Asset Compatibility
✅Works on all timeframes and assets.
✅BUY and SELL signals are actively sent out.
✅For automated trading based on these signals, download the DYJ Follow Me utility.
Indicator Parameters
📌InpUseLanguage = English– Selects the preferred language.
📌InpScanBoSBars = 20– Defines the number of bars to scan for BoS detection.
🚀Enhance your trading strategy with DYJ BoS and gain deeper insights into market trends!