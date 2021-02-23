TheStrat
- Indicators
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Ahmed Alaoui ChrifiI am an engineer, passionate about programming and trading.
You check my reviews at:
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 23 February 2021
- Activations: 10
Rob Smith's is a trading method developed over a 30 year career in the market.
TheSTRAT is a multi-timeframe strategy that has three major components:
- Inside Bars - Inside Bars occur when the current candle falls completely within the prior candle.
- Directional Bars - Directional Bars occur when the current candle takes out one side of the prior candle.
- Outside Bars - Outside Bars occur when the current candle takes out both sides of the prior candle.
#thestrat