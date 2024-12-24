TrendViewer PRO
- Indicators
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Aliaksei PinchukMonitoring of my Accounts👉 https://clck.ru/3STxjL
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
A trend indicator visualizing the current trend. It has a buffer and can be used as an additional filter for your advisor. It is used to assess the current trend, and can also be used as a trailing stop.
Unlike most trend indicators, during a sideways price movement, in most cases it retains the current direction and does not give a large number of false reversal signals.