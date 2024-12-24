TrendViewer PRO

A trend indicator visualizing the current trend. It has a buffer and can be used as an additional filter for your advisor. It is used to assess the current trend, and can also be used as a trailing stop.

Unlike most trend indicators, during a sideways price movement, in most cases it retains the current direction and does not give a large number of false reversal signals.
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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I have been trading on the SmartMoney system for a long time, and writing this indicator was inspired by it. The indicator is designed to better visualize the market structure, namely the moments of breaking the market structure, such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character). The zones of the Order Blocks and the Imbalance are also drawn.  The indicator has a fine-tuning feature that allows you to customize it to your trading style.
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The indicator visualizes market waves, like Elliott waves, but the algorithm is slightly different! Shows the current trend direction. It is recommended to use the indicator as a filter to determine the direction of the current trend and further search for entry points along the trend. On the last wave, you can turn on the display of the Fibo grid, when using entry into positions for Fibo line corrections. We recommend using the indicator on timeframes H1 and older.
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The unique trading algorithm with a closed decision-making algorithm and with the display of points (arrows) for entering positions. There is only one "Factor 5" setting available in the indicator. It is recommended at the default value of 1. The big arrows are the entrance to the position. Small arrows- exit positions. It is also possible to use them as an independent point to open a position, but their potential is less than that of large arrows. The indicator has a built-in display of hor
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HarmoScope Pro — Professional Harmonic Pattern Indicator + Stop and Target Zones Find harmonic patterns with surgical precision. No more manual scanning, no more missed opportunities What It Does HarmoScope Pro automatically scans your charts for over 90 harmonic patterns across all timeframes. It identifies classic patterns like Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, Shark, and many others — including rare and advanced formations. Once a pattern is detected, the indicator draws it directly on t
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