Dedicated to grid trading fans. For a long period I was trading using Manual Trader by Ramil Minniakmetov. I liked this program but soon I came up with an idea to improve the program by making the grid vivid and adding something mine.

1) I taught the program to take swaps and commission into account.

2) If the market allows, the program trails a gain by moving Profit.

3) The program spends a part of the gain partially killing the lower order and moving to a smaller lot, preventing it from going deep into the grid.

Default settings are for GBPUSD. The key is not to make an error in trend direction and not to exceed the lot. I recommend 500 for a step & 0.01 lot

Trading. There are buttons "BUY", "SELL", and "CLOSE" on the right lower corner. They initiate commands of opening ("BUY", "SELL") or closing ("CLOSE") a deal. The grid is placed, and the EA undertakes the grid managing till complete closing. Also, if "magic"=0, you can place the first order of the grid using your mobile device, and the EA will take up and complete the grid. That is why the trading is semi-automatic, and the result depends on a trading direction chosen by a user.

Input parameters description:

  • Buy — button for opening a buy order;
  • Sell — button for opening a sell order;
  • Close — button for closing all orders;
  • Lots — lot size the first position is opened with;
  • Step — number of points, after which the grid is generated;
  • Martin — multiplier for each subsequent order;
  • TakeProfit — take profit in points;
  • SLPersent — stop loss in percentage of the deposit; not used in case of 0;
  • TrailStart — profit in points, at which trailing stop is placed;
  • TrailDistance — distance from the price in points, at which trailing stop is placed;
  • TrailStep — trailing stop step, in points;
  • Orders — number of pending orders to be placed by the Expert Advisor;
  • Slippage — slippage values, within which orders are executed, in points;
  • Magik – hidden number for the program to identify its orders;
  • TimeOut — time in seconds, during which the attempts to open an order are repeatedly made in case of failure.
More from author
ReplicatorDemo
Aleksej Shcherbak
Utilities
This is a free demo version of the Replicator utility ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23028 ), which trades the minimum lot and only on EURUSD. The program is designed for copying your successful orders. The price is often fluctuates within a channel. But there is no time to place the next orders, especially if it happens at night. Place an order, when it closed with profit, the program repeats your order as a pending limit order. This will continue until the order closes with a loss, o
FREE
Lasors Raptor
Aleksej Shcherbak
Experts
This is an advanced Expert Advisor based on Lasors. The modified analysis algorithm allows you to better process the signals of the same-name indicator. Along with other changes and innovations, this facilitated program separation into a new product. The EA features a level breakthrough strategy. Stop loss and take profit levels are added immediately after a trade is opened. If the market has no definite trend, part of a position is gradually closed with a new impulse. In case of a dynamic trend
Replicator
Aleksej Shcherbak
Utilities
The program is designed for copying your successful orders. The price is often fluctuates within a channel. But there is no time to monitor the terminal and place the next orders, especially if it happens at night. Place an order, when it closed with profit, the program repeats your order as a pending limit order. This will continue until the order closes with a loss, or the price goes too far away and the pending order will not trigger. An offset is provided for inclined channels. The order wil
ReliableTool
Aleksej Shcherbak
Experts
Советник создан и настроен для торговли на паре GBPUSD на долгосрочном периоде. Положительное математическое ожидание обеспечивается соблюдением правила PROFIT/STOP>3 Советник торгует используя четырехчасовую МА и индикатор сил собственной разработки. Торговля ведется по тренду . Длительность сделки может составлять от нескольких часов до нескольких недель при хорошем тренде. Сделки бывают не часто одна две положительные сделки в месяц. Для простоты работы многие параметры спрятаны . И будут сво
