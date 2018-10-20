Dedicated to grid trading fans. For a long period I was trading using Manual Trader by Ramil Minniakmetov. I liked this program but soon I came up with an idea to improve the program by making the grid vivid and adding something mine.

1) I taught the program to take swaps and commission into account.

2) If the market allows, the program trails a gain by moving Profit.

3) The program spends a part of the gain partially killing the lower order and moving to a smaller lot, preventing it from going deep into the grid.

Default settings are for GBPUSD. The key is not to make an error in trend direction and not to exceed the lot. I recommend 500 for a step & 0.01 lot

Trading. There are buttons "BUY", "SELL", and "CLOSE" on the right lower corner. They initiate commands of opening ("BUY", "SELL") or closing ("CLOSE") a deal. The grid is placed, and the EA undertakes the grid managing till complete closing. Also, if "magic"=0, you can place the first order of the grid using your mobile device, and the EA will take up and complete the grid. That is why the trading is semi-automatic, and the result depends on a trading direction chosen by a user.

Input parameters description: