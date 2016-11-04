Algorithmic
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 28 November 2021
- Activations: 10
Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements.
The EA is effective on the EURJPY pair.
It was backtested using real ticks with 99.9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed testing with conditions approximated to the real market conditions, and it has a minimum of parameters for optimization, which eliminates the possibility of curve fitting.
It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. Recommended deposit and lot - 0.1 lot per $10000 and higher or 0.01 lot per $1000
Features
- It works with all brokers and all account types
- The EA operation is protected against the broker influence
- The spread does not matter
- Uses averaging
- Does not use grid and martingale
Parameters
Trade Settings
- Lot - Lot per amount of deposit.
- Deposit - Deposit size.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit
- StopLoss - Stop Loss
- Open counter transaction time - Enable/disable opening a chain by time
- Opening time - Time for opening a chain
- Minutes installation - Time in minutes for placing a chain
- Mode AUTO - Enable/disable the AUTO mode
- AUTO minutes installation - Time in minutes for placing a chain in the AUTO mode
- AUTO minute delay - Delay in minutes
- The trading range - Trading range
- DAY aver - The number of days for the calculation of the trading range.
- The magic number - Magic number
- Close Is Friday - Close on Friday.
- Closing time on Friday - Time to close on Friday.
- Monday - Enable\Disable trading on Monday.
- Tuesday - Enable\Disable trading on Tuesday.
- Wednesday - Enable\Disable trading on Wednesday.
- Thursday - Enable\Disable trading on Thursday.
- Friday - Enable\Disable trading on Friday.
Settings for displaying text and buttons
- Location map - Location of the text and control buttons
- Indent Horizontal - Horizontal indent
- Vertical Offset - Vertical indent
- The gap between the buttons - Distance between buttons
- The size of the button text - Button text size
- Width button - Button width
- The height of a button - Button height
- Color buttons OPEN - OPEN button color
- The color of the button ADD - ADD button color
- Color buttons CLOSE ALL - CLOSE ALL button color
- The color of the text on the button - Button text color
- The size of the text label - Label text size
- The height of the labels - Label height
- The gap between the labels - Distance between labels
- The color of the text labels - Label text color
Recommendations
- Carefully read the description and instructions of the Expert Advisor;
- Before using on a live account, test the EA in the strategy tester with visualization using minimal risk;
- Use VPS or hosting server, preferably with minimal network latency to the broker's server;
- Do not run other experts on the account when the Algorithmic is running in manual mode;
- Contact the author if you need instructions to the EA or if you have questions regarding the operation of the EA.
Monitoring
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/206023 Currency Pair: EURJPY M15 and CHFJPY M15.
Trading on the account is performed in manual and automatic mode, depending on the market situation. The account is used for debugging and testing this system under real market conditions. The system has not been optimized in the strategy tester, all values for settings have been obtained by studying the price action history of these currency pairs over a period of 3 years and were used for trading on this account. All data are processed manually due to peculiarities of the currency pairs.
Looks very good. Very low draw down. Very safe strategy. Don't know why is this not in the first page.