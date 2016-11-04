Algorithmic

Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements.

The EA is effective on the EURJPY pair.

It was backtested using real ticks with 99.9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed testing with conditions approximated to the real market conditions, and it has a minimum of parameters for optimization, which eliminates the possibility of curve fitting.

It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. Recommended deposit and lot - 0.1 lot per $10000 and higher or 0.01 lot per $1000





Features

It works with all brokers and all account types

The EA operation is protected against the broker influence

The spread does not matter

Uses averaging

Does not use grid and martingale





Parameters

Trade Settings

Lot - Lot per amount of deposit.

- Lot per amount of deposit. Deposit - Deposit size.

- Deposit size. TakeProfit - Take Profit

- Take Profit StopLoss - Stop Loss

- Stop Loss Open counter transaction time - Enable/disable opening a chain by time

- Enable/disable opening a chain by time Opening time - Time for opening a chain

- Time for opening a chain Minutes installation - Time in minutes for placing a chain

- Time in minutes for placing a chain Mode AUTO - Enable/disable the AUTO mode

- Enable/disable the AUTO mode AUTO minutes installation - Time in minutes for placing a chain in the AUTO mode

- Time in minutes for placing a chain in the AUTO mode AUTO minute delay - Delay in minutes

- Delay in minutes The trading range - Trading range

- Trading range DAY aver - The number of days for the calculation of the trading range.

- The number of days for the calculation of the trading range. The magic number - Magic number

- Magic number Close Is Friday - Close on Friday.

- Close on Friday. Closing time on Friday - Time to close on Friday.

- Time to close on Friday. Monday - Enable\Disable trading on Monday.

- Enable\Disable trading on Monday. Tuesday - Enable\Disable trading on Tuesday.

- Enable\Disable trading on Tuesday. Wednesday - Enable\Disable trading on Wednesday.

- Enable\Disable trading on Wednesday. Thursday - Enable\Disable trading on Thursday.

- Enable\Disable trading on Thursday. Friday - Enable\Disable trading on Friday.

Settings for displaying text and buttons

Location map - Location of the text and control buttons

- Location of the text and control buttons Indent Horizontal - Horizontal indent

- Horizontal indent Vertical Offset - Vertical indent

- Vertical indent The gap between the buttons - Distance between buttons

- Distance between buttons The size of the button text - Button text size

- Button text size Width button - Button width

- Button width The height of a button - Button height

- Button height Color buttons OPEN - OPEN button color

- OPEN button color The color of the button ADD - ADD button color

- ADD button color Color buttons CLOSE ALL - CLOSE ALL button color

- CLOSE ALL button color The color of the text on the button - Button text color

- Button text color The size of the text label - Label text size

- Label text size The height of the labels - Label height

- Label height The gap between the labels - Distance between labels

- Distance between labels The color of the text labels - Label text color





Recommendations

Carefully read the description and instructions of the Expert Advisor;

Before using on a live account, test the EA in the strategy tester with visualization using minimal risk;

Use VPS or hosting server, preferably with minimal network latency to the broker's server;

Do not run other experts on the account when the Algorithmic is running in manual mode;

Contact the author if you need instructions to the EA or if you have questions regarding the operation of the EA.





Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/206023 Currency Pair: EURJPY M15 and CHFJPY M15.

Trading on the account is performed in manual and automatic mode, depending on the market situation. The account is used for debugging and testing this system under real market conditions. The system has not been optimized in the strategy tester, all values for settings have been obtained by studying the price action history of these currency pairs over a period of 3 years and were used for trading on this account. All data are processed manually due to peculiarities of the currency pairs.