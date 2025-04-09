SmartGold AI
- Experts
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 11 August 2025
Bonus: get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts)
SmartGold AI – Adaptive intelligence for detecting explosive breakouts
SmartGold AI is an expert advisor specialized in detecting price breakouts after consolidation periods. It uses an intelligent and automated system that identifies compression zones with a high probability of breakout, opening trades in the direction of the movement. Its logic also manages exits with a dynamically adjusted Take Profit, a global Stop Loss, or a trailing stop on the first trade. It is optimized to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.
Main Features
- Based on a breakout logic following intelligently identified tight consolidations
- Full support for buy and sell with configurable filters
- Global risk management with percentage-based SL and TP
- Trailing stop system for the first entry
- Closes all trades upon reaching a global profit target
- Controlled scaling of positions
- Optional news filter and trading hours
Strategy
SmartGold AI uses an artificial intelligence-based approach to detect consolidation patterns in price action. Once a valid breakout is detected (above or below the range), it opens a position in the corresponding direction.
If the price moves against the initial position, the EA can open new trades as long as a minimum distance is met, maintaining the market’s directional logic. When the global profit target is reached, all positions are closed simultaneously.
In case of loss, it also features a global Stop Loss based on account balance percentage.
Recommended Setup
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Suggested minimum deposit: $1000
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Broker: Primarily tested on ICMarkets
Competitive Advantages
- Does not use martingale or aggressive grid
- Fully automated: EA handles entries, exits, and risk management
- Includes advanced features like dynamic trailing and synchronized TP
Support and Documentation
Includes user manual in English and Spanish. Active support via private messages on MQL5 and the comments section.
Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risks, and the use of EAs should be done with proper knowledge and capital control. This product does not promise profits or eliminate the risk of loss.
It will make your pocket profitable.. Advisor helped me a lot.. He is a kind man.