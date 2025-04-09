Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase

SmartGold AI is an expert advisor specialized in detecting price breakouts after consolidation periods. It uses an intelligent and automated system that identifies compression zones with a high probability of breakout, opening trades in the direction of the movement. Its logic also manages exits with a dynamically adjusted Take Profit, a global Stop Loss, or a trailing stop on the first trade. It is optimized to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.

Strategy

SmartGold AI uses an artificial intelligence-based approach to detect consolidation patterns in price action. Once a valid breakout is detected (above or below the range), it opens a position in the corresponding direction.

If the price moves against the initial position, the EA can open new trades as long as a minimum distance is met, maintaining the market’s directional logic. When the global profit target is reached, all positions are closed simultaneously.

In case of loss, it also features a global Stop Loss based on account balance percentage.