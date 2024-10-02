Grid Volatility

5

Ready-to-use configurations: EURUSD, GBPUSD, SP500, XAUUSD, Volatility 10 Index, Volatility 75 Index, Boom 1000 Index,...

New set files are constantly added in my channel: MT5 Set Files



Master volatility with Grid Volatility!

Grid Volatility is an advanced Expert Advisor that combines a grid strategy with impulsive candle detection to trade in volatile markets. It is optimized to maximize profits in changing market conditions while automatically managing position sizing to minimize risk.



Key Benefits

- Optimization for volatile markets: Take advantage of market swings with a robust grid strategy.

- Automatic position sizing (optional): Automatically adjusts position size based on account balance, if this feature is enabled.

- Dynamic risk control: Implements a risk management strategy with a general stop loss based on balance percentage.

- Position type selection: Choose to open only buy positions, only sell positions, or both.

- Three lot-sizing strategies: Select between three strategies to adjust position size, catering to both conservative and aggressive traders.

- Impulsive candle detection: Identifies the strongest opportunities based on impulsive candle analysis.

Technical Features

- Position management: The EA opens buy or sell positions based on candle analysis and integrates with a grid system.

- Optional automatic position sizing: Adjusts position sizes based on available balance if this feature is enabled.

- Capital protection: Implements a general stop loss to ensure losses do not exceed a defined percentage of the balance.

Minimum Usage Requirements

  • Minimum capital: $100
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Recommended pairs: Works with any currency pair.

How It Works

This EA follows a grid strategy combined with impulsive candles. A position is opened when a significant candle exceeding a defined threshold is detected, and positions are managed using a step-by-step grid strategy. Position sizes are automatically adjusted based on account balance, provided this feature is enabled, to optimize risk management.

Disclaimer: Trading carries inherent risks, and results may vary. Always trade responsibly and understand the involved risks.

Tags: Price action, BTC, bitcoin, prop firm, crypto, trend, support and resistance, artificial intelligence, AI, divergence, signals, volatility, money management, risk management, profitable trading strategy, scalper, scalping, synthetic index, Boom, Crash, mt5, forex, gold


Reviews 1
harris16
31
harris16 2024.11.01 15:21 
 

Antonio is a very good developer. The strategy that is based around it, is perfect. You can start off with a minimum capital of just $50 and trade with good risk management and scale your account

Antonio is a very good developer. The strategy that is based around it, is perfect. You can start off with a minimum capital of just $50 and trade with good risk management and scale your account

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22340
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.11.01 16:27
Thank you for your review! I'm glad to hear you're getting good results and that the strategy is helping you grow your account. If you need anything, I'm here to help. Good luck with your trading!
Reply to review